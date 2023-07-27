Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 27
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
Fund Name
NAV per share (GBP)
SEDOL
NAVDATE
Atlantis Japan Growth
Fund Limited
1.9617
B61ND55 (UK)
27th July 2023
Date: 27th July 2023
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736
hh61@ntrs.comp