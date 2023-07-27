SUTIMCo International, Inc.: SutimCo Inc. - New Business Acquisition

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / SutimCo Inc. (OTC PINK:SUTI) ("SUTI") (the "Company") is excited to announce the acquisition of the Distribution Company; RJR Capital Partners LLC. The RJR Group specializes in new products developments and retail distribution for MJ based products and derivatives.

The new, wholly-owned subsidiary, are bringing new and exciting brands, as well as supplying our strategic companies such as AURI, BDGR and of course, SUTI, with their own private labels of our products.

"These are Hemp Derived Delta 9 Farm Bill 2018 compliant products, that are currently accepted in 48 US states. Some revolutionary products such as "Levity", that provides a non-alcoholic Delta -9 experience and effects, without alcohol, and its related effects, are game-changing beverages that are being sold in "non liquor store, and therefore creating and expanding a large market". Explained Edward Vakser/CEO.

The company and the branding initiative is also focused on the "Sovereign", an exclusive token for SUTI. The recent developments where FINRA awarded OTC Markets Group the distribution rights for the cryptocurrencies are very encouraging for SUTI to trade "Sovereigns" on OTC Markets. The convenience of sharing the platforms, will also facilitate easier transactions, especially paying a dividend to SUTI's shareholders.

Recently the company announced several developments: The management announce today launch of SUTI cryptocurrency, Sovern Utility Token International. (SUTI)

"We continue to expand our Mergers and Acquisitions agenda while we develop our own MJ, CBD and Hemp related products, and pursuing business deals and relationships with other leading brands, such as our recent deal with N8 Essentials. Now our clients will be able to see and buy our products at www.suti.io ." Explained Edward Vakser, Chairman/CEO.

"Utilizing the safety and security protection associated with "blockchain" technology and related software, will allow SUTI to transact with its clients, suppliers and end users, without the obstacles that is normally associated with Banks and other regulated institutions. As an additional bonus, SUTI will now have its own MJ NFT's and Cryptocurrencies coming to the market at Q2. This will enhance the company's asset base, balance sheet and add to the shareholders value!" Explained Edward Vakser, CEO.

About Sutimco Inc.

Sutimco Inc., is a development corporation in pursuit of strategic mergers and acquisitions of revenue producing companies. Acquisitions related to "all things green and green energy" and software development, with a focus and design to enter a new and emerging Secured and Encrypted world of Digital currencies, NFT and NFA assets, built on Block Chain and secured platforms for Banking, transactions and currencies processing and merchandizing.Recently, SUTI was focused on emerging and developing Medicinal and Recreational use Marijuana and Cannabis market sectors. The company is developing relationships and contracts with product and service providers that cover all aspects of this new and emerging market sector and developing its own digital currency for the MJ trade.

Forward-Looking Statements: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

Contact: Edward Vakser, ev24903@gmail.com , 214-418-6940, www.suti.io

