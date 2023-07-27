Luminar Media Group, Inc.: Letter to Shareholders of Luminar Media Group/ Royale de Monte Carlo Vodka

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LRGR) as the proud purveyor of "The World's Most Prestigious Vodka", Royale de Monte Carlo, we take great pleasure in communicating with our valued past, present, and future shareholders. We are excited to outline our ambitious growth plan, projecting $10 million in sales by 2025.

Roadmap

Our roadmap to success includes signing agreements with 10 international distributors, which carry a minimum purchase clause, and span over a three-year term. We are proud to announce that we have already entered into agreements with distributors representing Puerto Rico, St. Barts, St Marteen, and Guadalupe.

Moreover, we are currently in advanced discussions with all-inclusive resort owners and operators to provide our Ultra-Premium House Pour in key touristic locations such as Santo Domingo, Cancun, and Cabo. This initiative forms part of our comprehensive strategy to penetrate the Caribbean vodka market, a robust industry valued at approximately $2.4 billion in 2022.

Domestic Strategy

We're also excited to announce that our domestic expansion efforts in key markets of NYC and Miami are proving successful. Over the past few months, Royale de Monte Carlo has been placed in over 100 liquor stores, marking a significant milestone in our expansion journey.

In addition, Royale de Monte Carlo is in the early stages of negotiations with national distributors to expand our U.S. coverage, with a potential addition of 14 more states. This initiative is aimed at capturing a share of the U.S. vodka market, which boasted a significant value of $38 billion in 2022.

Marketing and Branding

As part of our comprehensive expansion plan, we will be partnering with a marketing agency to bolster our social media presence, engage with influencers, and participate in events that resonate with our brand's ethos.

In a first since our inception, the company is seeking to raise $3 million to bolster these growth initiatives. This funding will provide a solid financial base for the planned expansion and positioning of Royale de Monte Carlo as a leading vodka brand worldwide.

About Royale de Monte Carlo Vodka

Royale de Monte Carlo, known as "The World's Most Prestigious Vodka," is distilled in the famed region of Cognac, France, and headquartered in Miami, Florida. Luminar Media Group, Inc., the proud parent company, operates three subsidiaries: Attache Wine & Spirits, a leading import company; Brand Vault LLC, an intellectual property holdings company; and Prestigious Distributors, a Florida-licensed Wine & Spirit distributor. Together, these entities provide a robust framework for the distribution, branding, and protection of Royale de Monte Carlo's esteemed reputation around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our business, financial condition, and prospects, based on our current assumptions and beliefs. However, the company cannot guarantee that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements will be realized. There may be unforeseen risks and circumstances that we are unable to predict. While words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements, there may be forward-looking statements that are not accompanied by such expressions. Investors should exercise caution when relying on these forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date of this press release. The company's actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including risks discussed in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributed to the company or individuals acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors, except as required under securities laws. The company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Rico

305-283-9237

info@royaledemontecarlo.com

Phone: +1 (305) 283-9237

www.royaledemontecarlo.com

INSTAGRAM: @royaledemontecarlovodka

Facebook: https://fb.com/royaledemontecarlovodka

Twitter: https://twitter.com/montecarlovodka

SOURCE: Luminar Media Group.

