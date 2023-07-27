Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Award Winning New Orleans Chef, Nina Compton, Announces Public Sale of ShaSha Lounge Memberships Alongside New Charitable Partner United Way & Celebrity Chefs

Discounted Memberships to ShaSha Have Been Made Available With a Portion of Proceeds Allocated to Natural Disaster Relief in the Region via United Way

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / James Beard Award Winning chef and owner of Compère Lapin and Bywater American Bistro in New Orleans, Nina Compton, is thrilled to announce the public sale of memberships to ShaSha Lounge: Social Aid and Pleasure Club, a new cocktail lounge coming to the Crescent City. In collaboration with new charity partner, United Way Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA), the award-winning consumer, lifestyle and hospitality marketing communications agency The Door | idea house, its parent company Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN), and esteemed celebrity chefs, Stephanie Izard, Marc Forgione, Michelle Bernstein, Rodney Scott, and Tiffani Faison, the "membership cocktail lounge with a cause" has released a limited number of exclusive discounted memberships for sale during Tales of The Cocktail, the premier spirits and bartender industry trade festival taking place in New Orleans.

Members of ShaSha will experience unique benefits including; elevated access to the lounge, discounted rentals and buyouts, voting rights on programming within the venue, and preferred entry to special events nationwide.

All members are invited to ShaSha's public launch party which will mark the momentous occasion today, Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST. A portion of all membership and lounge sales will be reserved to help support future disaster relief in the region via United Way. Memberships are available for purchase via credit card or cryptocurrency at www.shakenandstirred.io.

"ShaSha was conceptualized as a way to evoke the spirit of New Orleans hospitality while simultaneously creating a mechanism in which we could continuously and quickly give back to our cherished community who are too often impacted by natural disasters," Compton said. "We are so fortunate to officially partner with United Way Southeast Louisiana and their compassionate team as we release our first public memberships and start building a fund that is fueled by our community's love of cocktails and cuisine," she continued.

United Way Southeast Louisiana will work in conjunction with Compton, operating partner Sweet Management Group, Dolphin Entertainment and, The Door | idea house, to mobilize funds in the wake of forthcoming regional disasters.

"This passion project unites United Way and ShaSha's love for New Orleans hospitality and dedication to giving back to our communities," said Michael Williamson, President and CEO of United Way Southeast Louisiana. "We are committed to responding to disaster at the speed of need, so as our partnership raises critical funds through ShaSha's innovative cocktail lounge and membership platform, we will be well positioned to provide immediate relief where it's needed most," he continued.

In addition to UWSELA, Compton has enlisted the support of Iron Chef Marc Forgione, James Beard Award winners Michelle Bernstein, Stephanie Izard and Rodney Scott, as well as Chopped Judge Tiffani Faison. Each chef will collaborate quarterly on new cocktails, participate in live and virtual events for members, develop exclusive content for the community, and individually program the club for one week each year.

From 12:00 PM CST to 3:00 PM CST today, Compton and the ShaSha team will host a launch party at her restaurant, Compère Lapin, with preferred access to prepaid members and limited availability for others who RSVP to info@shashalounge.com.

Sweet Management Group will provide operational and sales support to ShaSha while Dolphin Entertainment to provide ongoing consulting and its lifestyle and epicurean influence and media relations agency, The Door | idea house, serving as agency of record for ShaSha with a focus on partnership acquisition, strategic planning and public relations.

ABOUT UNITED WAY SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA

For nearly 100 years, United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA) has been a leader and trusted partner in improving lives and making a lasting difference. We fight to eradicate poverty by preparing people for quality jobs, growing incomes, and affording better health and education opportunities throughout Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes. We have a bold vision of equitable communities where all individuals are healthy, educated, and financially stable - and we have a plan. United Way of Southeast Louisiana's Blueprint for Prosperity guides all strategic investments in programs, initiatives, collaborations, volunteerism, and advocacy aimed at tackling poverty. For more information, please visit UnitedWaySELA.org.

ABOUT SWEET MANAGEMENT GROUP

Established in 2008, Sweet Management Group (formally The Connect Group) is a culinary marketing and talent representation agency focused on leveraging food, beverage & lifestyle initiatives to engage with food-connected consumers. SMG client roster includes award winning chefs including Marc Forgione, Ludo Lefebvre, Nina Compton, Michelle Bernstein, Tiffani Faison, Rodney Scott and others. www.sweetmanagement.com

ABOUT DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative, Be Social and Socialyte complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For more information and purchase of a ShaSha membership(s), please visit: www.shakenandstirred.io

For media inquiries:

Peter McManus

The Door | idea house

peter@thedooronline.com

For partnership inquiries:

Lonny Sweet

Sweet Management Group

lsweet@sweetmanagement.com

Investor Contact:

James Carbonara/Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770585/Award-Winning-New-Orleans-Chef-Nina-Compton-Announces-Public-Sale-of-ShaSha-Lounge-Memberships-Alongside-New-Charitable-Partner-United-Way-Celebrity-Chefs