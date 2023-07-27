Hudnell Law Group P.C.: Hudnell Law Group Recognized on the Northern California Super Lawyers List for the 9th Consecutive Year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Hudnell Law Group is pleased to announce that its founder Lewis Hudnell has been selected to the 2023 Northern California Super Lawyers List - his ninth consecutive selection.



Mr. Hudnell is an intellectual property attorney specializing in patent litigation. He is committed to providing outstanding client service and to helping clients achieve favorable results in complex patent disputes. Mr. Hudnell has served as lead counsel on numerous patent lawsuits in federal court. He has successfully represented clients at trial and obtained numerous settlements and dismissals in his clients' favor. He has also successfully represented clients in post-grant proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Mr. Hudnell earned a B.S. from Cornell University and a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. He is registered to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office and is rated AV Preeminent® by Martindale-Hubbell® in the area of patent litigation.

"Selection to the Northern California Super Lawyers List remains a source of great pride," says Lewis Hudnell. "Earning this recognition for nine consecutive years is a reflection of the dedication of the extraordinary team at Hudnell Law Group. Their commitment has been instrumental in achieving remarkable outcomes for our clients, and I am sincerely grateful for their vital contributions."

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. No more than five percent of the lawyers in the Northern California region are selected by Super Lawyers.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. The complete Northern California Super Lawyers list has been published in Super Lawyers Magazine.

