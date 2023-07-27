Ardent Achieves Milestone With First FBI Prime Contract Award

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Ardent Management Consulting (Ardent), a leading provider of Modern Agile, DevSecOps, Data Science, AI/ML and Location Intelligence solutions supporting Federal missions, announced its selection by the Department of Justice (DOJ) Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for the next generation contract to deliver advanced GIS expertise combined with analytics and software development capabilities to the FBI Directorate of Intelligence (DI).









Under the terms of the award, Ardent will maintain and enhance the FBI's enterprise geospatial platform which empowers tactical, strategic, and administrative analysis as it relates to the collection, analysis, and dissemination of geospatial data. Ardent will also maintain geospatial data services, and geospatial mobile applications on all applicable FBI security networks.

"Ardent is proud to bring our robust location intelligence experience and expertise to the FBI," said Ardent's Chief Delivery Officer, Richard Fowler. "Serving a new law enforcement agency through this unrestricted contract demonstrates Ardent's growing capabilities and reach across the Federal government. We look forward to working with our new partners at the FBI to ensure the continued delivery of high-quality geospatial products in support of their mission."

About Ardent

A Modern Agile, DevSecOps, Data Science, AI/ML and Location Intelligence firm, Ardent brings a significant history of innovative proven best practices "at the speed of the mission" to Federal Civilian, Defense and Intelligence sectors. Ardent is a CMMI-Dev Level 3-rated company and its management systems (ISMS/ITSMS) are certified to ISO 9001:2015, IS0 27001:2013, and ISO 20000-1:2018 standards. For more information, visit www.ardentmc.com or reach out to Emily Morgan (emily.morgan@ardentmc.com).

Contact Information

Emily Morgan

Executive Assistant to the CEO

emily.morgan@ardentmc.com

(571)446-6229?

SOURCE: Ardent

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770520/Ardent-Achieves-Milestone-With-First-FBI-Prime-Contract-Award