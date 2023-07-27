Vita Industrial: Vita Inclinata Appoints Previous CFO of Virgin Galactic and Previous CFO of Crane OEM, Manitowoc, to Its Board of Directors

The Company Continues Its Growth to Eliminate Preventable Injuries and Deaths in the Construction and Military Industries

BROOMFIELD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Vita Inclinata, a leading provider of intelligent lifting technology for industrial construction and aerospace industries, is thrilled to announce the addition of two highly experienced and respected professionals to its Board of Directors. The appointment of Ken Sunshine and Dave Antoniuk brings a wealth of industry expertise and strategic insight to the organization, reinforcing Vita Inclinata's commitment to driving innovation and achieving new heights in the field.





Ken Sunshine joins Vita Inclinata's Board of Directors with a remarkable background in the aerospace industry, having served in executive roles and mentorship at Virgin Galactic (CFO), Aurora Flight Sciences (CFO), and SpaceFund (Member of Investment Committee), among others. With his extensive capital markets experience, including IPOs, private placements, asset-backed debt, and bank lines of credit, Sunshine brings a deep understanding of financial strategies and market dynamics. His invaluable insights will fuel Vita Inclinata's growth and development, empowering the company to pursue strategic initiatives and secure sustainable funding opportunities.

Accompanying Ken Sunshine's appointment is Dave Antoniuk, a seasoned executive with an extensive background in the construction and industrial manufacturing industry. Antoniuk has held executive leadership positions at renowned companies such as The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (CFO), Gardner Denver (VP), Pirelli Cables, and Davis-Standard Corp (CFO), amassing a wealth of experience in driving operational excellence and spearheading successful initiatives. Antoniuk's deep understanding of the construction sector and industrial manufacturing will play a pivotal role in guiding Vita Inclinata's strategic direction, as the company seeks to expand its portfolio and establish itself as a leader in its target markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ken Sunshine and Dave Antoniuk to the Board of Directors," said Derek Sikora, CTO of Vita Inclinata. "Their unparalleled expertise, industry knowledge, and leadership capabilities will undoubtedly elevate our organization to new heights."

The addition of these new board members marks a significant milestone for Vita Inclinata, as their expertise will help shape the company's strategic initiatives and strengthen its position in both sides of the business, including Vita Industrial and Vita Aerospace. With their distinguished careers in executive leadership roles, they bring a wealth of knowledge in driving organizational growth, optimizing operational efficiency, and fostering a culture of innovation.

"With Ken and Dave on the team, we are poised to continue driving innovation, accelerating growth, and solidifying our position as a leader in the industrial construction and aerospace industries globally," said Caleb Carr, CEO and co-founder of Vita Inclinata.

The addition of these two esteemed board members to Vita Inclinata's leadership team underscores the company's commitment to attracting top-tier talent and leveraging industry expertise to deliver solutions that can make an impact in two challenging industries.

About Vita Industrial

Vita Inclinata Technologies is an advanced technology, manufacturing and training company that creates patented intelligent lifting systems, significantly enhancing the safety, capability and profitability of industrial construction and search-and-rescue hoist operations. To learn more, visit vitaindustrial.co and vitaaerospace.co.

