VinFast Paves the Way for a Green Mobility Revolution in North Carolina

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / The presence of electric vehicles on the road is steadily increasing, thanks to their growing availability and ease of purchase, with a wide range of makes and models from which to choose. Additionally, EV companies are contributing to this trend by establishing manufacturing locations throughout the country, making it more convenient for people to buy electric vehicles. Notably, the Department of Energy (DOE)'s Vehicle Technologies Office predicts a substantial surge in battery manufacturing capacity, which is estimated to increase nearly 20 times by 2030.

This prediction has encouraged several manufacturers to relocate to the U.S. or open new facilities across the states including VinFast , the emerging Vietnamese automaker, which will hold the groundbreaking ceremony for its electric vehicle factory in North Carolina on July 28. This will be the first electric vehicle manufacturing facility in North Carolina and will help contribute to the supply of electric vehicles in North America, accelerating the global green mobility revolution.

Situated at the Triangle Innovation Point in Chatham County, North Carolina, VinFast 's manufacturing facility will sprawl across approximately 1,800 acres, heralding a new era of electric vehicle production and assembly. The factory's Phase 1 capacity, aimed at a staggering 150,000 vehicles per year, will undoubtedly bolster the supply of electric vehicles across North America.

Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, the CEO of VinFast Auto, emphasized the significance of the North Carolina manufacturing facility, "When it begins operations, the factory will be VinFast 's primary supplier of electric vehicles to the North American market, allowing us to optimize production and business activities. We hope the construction of the factory in Chatham County will contribute to advancing the clean energy economy in the U.S. and support North Carolina's green mobility strategy."

Anticipation is running high as the factory's expected production start date in 2025 draws near. Notably, VinFast 's ambitious project received a commendable boost last year, when the State of North Carolina awarded the company a substantial $1.2 billion incentive package, further bolstered by financial support from the City of Sanford, Chatham County, and the Golden Leaf Foundation.

Beyond the factory's projected impact, VinFast is making strategic strides to enhance its presence and brand recognition in the United States. An expansion of their retail store and service center system, coupled with local test drives and product display events throughout California, promises to bring VinFast 's electric SUVs closer to customers, offering them a firsthand experience of this cutting-edge technology and premium design.

As July 28 approaches, the excitement surrounding the groundbreaking ceremony is palpable. North Carolina's first electric vehicle manufacturing facility signifies not only a remarkable milestone for VinFast but also a bold step towards a cleaner, greener automotive future.

