CytoMed Therapeutics Limited: CytoMed Therapeutics Announces U.S. Patent Granted For its Licensed, Novel CAR-Gamma Delta T Cell Technology

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) ("CytoMed" or "the Company"), a Singapore biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing its licensed proprietary tech to create novel allogeneic cell-based immunotherapies for treating a range of cancers, recently announced its exclusively-licensed CAR-gamma delta T cell technology has been granted a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The underlying technology is owned by A*STAR and CytoMed has the exclusive license to the technology within the patent.

"We are pleased to announce our allogeneic CAR-γδ T cell technology has received a US patent especially when we are soon to embark on our first-in-human trial for CAR-γδ T cells in Singapore," said Peter Choo, Chairman of CytoMed . "We expect to receive additional patent rights from other territories."

The CAR-gamma delta T cell technology is currently being developed by CytoMed as an investigational cancer therapeutic to target NKG2D ligands, a form of stress-induced cancer antigen. CytoMed is investigating whether the side effects of "on-target-off-cancer" treatments can be reduced by targeting these stress-induced antigens, which are primarily expressed as NKG2D ligands on cancer cells.

The U.S. patent comes after CytoMed received approval from the Health Sciences Authority (HAS) in Singapore to conduct a Phase 1 clinical trial back in January 2023. CytoMed says the Phase 1 trial will be conducted at the National University Hospital (NUH) in Singapore, which is estimated to begin during the second half of 2023.

A*STAR, who owns the U.S. patent until its expiration in 2038, issued the following statement: "We are glad that CytoMed Therapeutics is making progress in its efforts to deliver immunotherapies to treat cancers. A*STAR works closely with the industry to translate our research into clinical applications. Cancer is a devastating disease, and we believe that through CytoMed's licensing of A*STAR's CAR-γδ T cell technology, more cancer treatments can be developed to benefit patients," said Prof. Yeo Yee Chia, Assistant Chief Executive of A*STAR's Innovation & Enterprise Group.

About CytoMed Therapeutics Limited

Incorporated in 2018, CytoMed was spun off from the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR), Singapore's national research and development agency in the public sector. CytoMed is a biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing its licensed proprietary technologies to create novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers. The development of novel technologies has been inspired by the clinical success of existing CAR-T in treating hematological malignancies as well as the current clinical limitations and commercial challenges in extrapolating the CAR-T principle into the treatment of solid tumors. For more information about CytoMed, please visit www.cytomed.sg .

