XA Interactive, Inc.: Holiday Island Holdings' Reverse Merger Unlocks XA Interactive's Energy Expansion

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:HIHI) a Delaware corporation (the "Company," "we," "us," and "our") on July 3, 2023, we completed a reverse merger (the "Merger") with XA Interactive, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Subsidiary"). As a result of the Merger, we acquired all the outstanding common stock of the Subsidiary in exchange for 360,000,000 shares of our Common Stock so that the Subsidiary became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

XA Interactive is now fully focused on executing its operational plan to drill wells in assets listed in the screened attached document. * These assets, under market conditions as of the date of this press release, were conservatively valued at approximately $135.9 million by Richard Bednar and Business & Financial Consultants, LLC. Michael Prozer, our newly elected Chief Executive Officer, states that, "as a company, we recognize the importance of financial credibility and maintaining transparency with our stakeholders." Prozer further adds, "having an accounting firm that specializes in oil and gas accounting reflects our commitment to sound financial practices, transparency, and instills confidence in our partners and investors. We are committed to building a company not valuable because of its secrets, but rather, because of its performance."

As part of its expansion plans, XA Interactive recently acquired 25 pumpjacks. "We are excited to announce that XA Interactive is positioning to begin new drilling operations with the addition of 25 pumpjacks to our inventory," said Michael Prozer. Prozer explains that "this acquisition is a key milestone in our commitment to growth and sustainable energy extraction." These pumpjacks, known as nodding donkeys or oil donkeys, mark a significant step towards achieving XA Interactive's drilling and revenue goals, while also positioning XA Interactive as a leading player in the energy sector. The acquisition also reflects XA Interactive's measured approach towards expansion. "XA is committed to drilling operations to increase shareholder value. While we have assets under management, it will always be appropriate to take a tempered and calculated approach to expansion." Prozer states, further explaining that "market fluctuations often occur which may have an impact either way on the valuation of our assets, including our oil and gas assets, and any investor of any company should be aware of those fluctuations. Therefore, we will always evaluate our opportunities conservatively, and try to strive for the most optimal outcomes of our expansion plans with our drilling and operating teams."

For asset information, click here *

* This attachment includes confidential information that has undergone screening to safeguard the intellectual and tangible property of XA Interactive, Inc., and its partners. The screening process encompasses various elements, including but not limited to field names, well locations, counties, fault names, geo-locations, and other sensitive identifiers.

Media Contact:

E-Mail: josephine@xainteractive.com

Company Name: XA Interactive, Inc.

Contact Person: Josephine Vargas

City: Orlando

State: Florida

Country: United States

www.xainteractive.com

Investor Relations:

Controlled Capital

112 W 34th St

New York, NY 10120

Direct - (917) 584-7042

www.controlledcap.com

