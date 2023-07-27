Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2023) - ALUULA Composites (TSXV: AUUA) an advanced materials technology firm and supplier to leading brands in windsports, sailing, outdoors, aerospace and more, is pleased to introduce a new generation of high-performance composite materials that are ultra-light, strong, and recycle-ready: Aeris & Aeris X.

Using the same patented fusion process as their structural fabrics, ALUULA Aeris composites combine the unmatched strength to weight performance of the ALUULA Core with the toughest and strongest ultralight films available. This fusion results in materials with unrivaled strength and tear resistance. Taking the remarkable qualities of Aeris material even further, ALUULA Aeris X introduces a proprietary X weave to the layup, providing additional reinforcement on the bias. This innovation leads to an astounding 6x higher bias strength, increased durability, superior UV resistance, and 6x the tear resistance when compared to competing canopy and sail fabrics.

An industry-first, Aeris materials are made entirely from a single polymer, making them fully recycle-ready. ALUULA is creating the logistics with brand and manufacturing partners to collect material off-cuts and return them via sea-freight to ALUULA in Canada. Through this initiative, these offcuts can be re-processed into a new class of ALUULA fiber composite, that in itself can be recycled again, and again.

Richard Myerscough, CEO of ALUULA, expressed his pride in the design team's achievement,

"Raising the bar by being ultra-lightweight and incredibly strong is one thing, but to deliver this performance while simultaneously introducing a much-needed greener trajectory for the future with these industry-first recycle-ready materials is knocking it out of the park. Since the beginning, our primary objective has been to create the ultimate performance composite fabric, breaking away from the dominance of single-use fabrics that have prevailed for far too long."

Learn more about ALUULA's recycling initiative.

ALUULA Composites uses a patented fusion technology to bond technical films to a UHMWPE core, resulting in a new generation of performance composite fabrics that deliver unique and superior performance results. This "process, rather than a product" allows for a wide range of iterations to meet a broad range of applications.

About ALUULA Composites



ALUULA Composites Inc. (TSXV: AUUA) was created with a vision to find solutions for real world challenges not being met by traditional composite manufacturers. Its goal is to create the next generation of lighter, stronger soft composites for a broad range of large vertical markets.

Using a patented and proprietary approach to increase fiber strength at the molecular level, ALUULA core weaves and outer facing films are fused without the use of heavy glues. This remarkable process allows ALUULA to create materials with a previously unachievable strength to weight ratio. Fusion at the molecular level also enables ALUULA to develop composites that are recycle-ready. The company continues to add patented innovation to its product offerings and specialized core competencies to its growing team.

Partnering with world-class brands, ALUULA Composites is quickly becoming the top choice for innovators seeking to set a new standard of high-performance.

ALUULA is a Canadian company founded by a team of highly experienced chemists and engineers who share a common passion for exploring and enjoying the outdoors. They have created a new realm in dimensionally stabilized multilayer materials that are the result of an innovative bonding of co-polymer layers, creating composites which are extremely light, highly tear and stretch resistant, and are easily fabricated into a multitude of products across a wide range of markets. ALUULA Composites strives to develop products and processes that are not hazardous to our environment and minimize the footprint we leave behind.

