

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment rate fell to the lowest in 15 years in the second quarter as more jobs were created in the tourism sector, data published by the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate came in at 11.6 percent in the second quarter. The rate was forecast to drop moderately to 13.0 percent from 13.26 percent in the first quarter.



This was the lowest rate since the third quarter of 2008, when the unemployment rate was 11.23 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased 365,300 from the previous quarter. Total unemployment was 2.76 million. Compared to last year, unemployment was down by 157,000.



Data showed that employment increased by 603,900 from the first quarter to 21.06 million, the highest on record. Employment in the service sector advanced 606,000.



