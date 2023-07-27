AppsFlyer Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Helping Customers Optimize Campaigns and Predict Long-term Results and for its Competitive Strategies

AppsFlyer meets with customers to assess their specific needs and develops tailored solutions with roadmaps for seamless execution, leading to improved decision making and higher ROI.

SAN ANTONIO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the digital advertising measurement analytics industry and, based on its findings, recognizes AppsFlyer with the 2023 Asia-Pacific Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. The company delivers marketing measurements, analytics, and engagement services to help over 90,000 businesses create better products and enhance customer experiences while preserving customer privacy. AppsFlyer's fraud prevention and detection solution saves customers millions of dollars on advertising budgets, keeping clients ahead of constant and changing threats. With a footprint across continents, AppsFlyer serves various industries, from entertainment to health and fitness.

"We look at ourselves as obsessed with being customer-obsessed. This entails a relationship deeply rooted in growth partnership - we want our customers to grow just as exponentially as the opportunities afforded to them.

The 'formula' is simple - deliver excellence in our product suite + leverage our market leadership and expertise in the ecosystem. We are incredibly proud that this Asia-Pacific Competitive Strategy Leadership Award validates our decade-long consistency and tenacity in the region," said Ronen Mense, President and Managing Director of AppsFlyer Asia-Pacific when receiving the award plaque at Frost & Sullivan's Bangkok office last Friday 21st July 2023.

AppsFlyer continually builds upon its competitive edge and relentlessly pursues new opportunities to ensure steady growth over the long run. The company's iOS 14+ solutions align seamlessly with Apple's privacy guidelines, allowing customers to identify users and access real-time information for efficient user acquisition. With a software development kit integrated into 98% of iPhones globally, AppsFlyer's machine learning (ML)-based tools incorporate aggregated measurement and predictive analytics to provide insight into over 100,000 different apps. AppsFlyer's OneLink technology allows enterprises to view users across different platforms, while its Single Source of Truth (SSOT) solution eliminates user count duplication.

Hemangi Patel, Senior Industry Analyst, ICT, Frost & Sullivan, noted, "AppsFlyer's robust solution suite advances operational goals for various stakeholders, allowing customers to collaborate with partners in a privacy-compliant manner while ensuring alignment with strict regional regulations and the ever-evolving platform or partner guidelines."

Integrating across 9,000+ media sources, including Apple Search Ads, Meta, Google Ads, TikTok, and more, AppsFlyer enables advertisers to measure diverse ad networks and obtain holistic data across mobile devices, web-enabled devices, Android devices, connected television (CTV) platforms, and all media channels. The company consults and collaborates with clients throughout the purchase process to identify their specific needs, answer questions about services and capabilities, and ensure they get the most value from the solution suite. The company's partner marketplace connects over 10,000 technology and media partners across different categories to promote collaborative relationships and reinforce co-innovation. AppsFlyer's customer-centric approach establishes ongoing customer trust for long-lasting relationships throughout the service lifecycle.

"AppsFlyer's cloud-based software-as-a-service platform leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to bridge the gap in advertising with an innovative solution that measures all marketing activities in one place for complete visibility into the customer journey," added Riana Barnard, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. With its customer-centric tools and strategies and strong overall performance, AppsFlyer earns Frost & Sullivan's Competitive Strategy Leadership Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to execute a strategy successfully that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer helps brands make good choices for their business and their customers through innovative, privacy-preserving measurement, analytics, fraud protection, and engagement technologies. Built on the idea that brands can increase customer privacy while providing exceptional experiences, AppsFlyer empowers thousands of creators and 9,000+ technology partners to create better, more meaningful customer relationships. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2163727/2023_Award__AppsFlyer.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/appsflyer-applauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-helping-customers-optimize-campaigns-and-predict-long-term-results-and-for-its-competitive-strategies-301887246.html