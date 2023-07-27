Royal Caribbean Group Reports Second Quarter Earnings And Increases Full Year Guidance On Continued Revenue Acceleration

MIAMI, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) today reported second quarter Earnings per Share of $1.70 and Adjusted Earnings per Share of $1.82 . These results were significantly better than the company's guidance due to stronger pricing on closer-in demand and further strength in onboard revenue. As a result of the accelerating demand environment for its vacation experiences, the company is increasing its 2023 Adjusted Earnings per Share guidance by 33% to $6.00 - $6.20 .
NON-GAAP RECONCILING INFORMATION
(unaudited)
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA were calculated as follows (in thousands, except APCD and per APCD data):
Quarter Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Income (Loss) attributable to Royal Caribbean
Cruises Ltd.
$ 458,761
$ (521,582)
$ 410,851
$ (1,688,724)
Interest income
(9,583)
(6,490)
(24,391)
(9,812)
Interest expense, net of interest capitalized
355,512
302,706
714,899
580,365
Depreciation and amortization expenses
361,677
351,542
721,450
691,009
Income tax expense (benefit) (1)
7,806
(2,025)
(537)
4,553
EBITDA
1,174,173
124,151
1,822,272
(422,609)
Other (income) expense (2)
(2,420)
(4,432)
1,308
(8,472)
Gain on sale of controlling interest (3)
-
-
(3,130)
-
Recovery of losses from one of our equity method
investees
(4,228)
-
(4,228)
-
Impairment and credit losses (recoveries) (4)
-
(10,943)
(6,990)
(10,770)
Restructuring charges and other initiative expenses
5,288
902
5,288
1,875
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,172,813
$ 109,678
$ 1,814,520
$ (439,976)
APCD
11,708,837
10,295,996
22,942,326
17,988,902
Net Income (Loss) attributable to Royal Caribbean
Cruises Ltd. per APCD
$ 39.18
$ (50.66)
$ 17.91
$ (93.88)
Adjusted EBITDA per APCD
$ 100.16
$ 10.65
$ 79.09
$ (24.46)
(1)
These amounts are included in Other (expense) income within our consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss).
(2)
Represents net non-operating income or expense. For the periods reported, primarily relates to gains or losses arising from the remeasurement of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies. The amount excludes income tax expense (benefit), included in the EBITDA calculation above.
(3)
Represents gain on sale of controlling interest in cruise terminal facilities in Italy. These amounts are included in Other operating within our consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss).
(4)
Represents asset impairments and credit loss recoveries for notes receivables for which credit losses were previously recorded. These amounts are included in Other operating within our consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss).
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD.
NON-GAAP RECONCILING INFORMATION
(unaudited)
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA were calculated as follows (in thousands, except APCD and per APCD data):
Year Ended December 31,
2019
Net Income attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
$ 1,878,887
Interest income
(26,945)
Interest expense, net of interest capitalized
408,513
Depreciation and amortization expenses
1,245,942
Income tax expense (1)
32,602
EBITDA
3,538,999
Other income (2)
(8,089)
Restructuring charges and other initiatives expenses
13,707
Oasis of the Seas incident, Grand Bahama's Drydock write-off and other incidental expense (3)
35,239
Transaction and integration cost related to the 2018 Silversea acquisition
2,048
Non-controlling interest adjustment (4)
35,965
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 3,617,869
APCD
41,432,451
Net Income attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. per APCD
$ 45.35
Adjusted EBITDA per APCD
$ 87.32
(1)
Included within Other income (expense) in our consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss).
(2)
Excludes income tax expense, included in the EBITDA calculation above.
(3)
Amount includes incidental costs, net of insurance recoveries of $14.5 million related to the collapse of the drydock structure at the Grand Bahama Shipyard involving Oasis of the Seas, which were reported primarily within Other operating expenses in our consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2019; and $20.7 million regarding the Grand Bahama incident involving one of its drydocks, included in our equity investment income within our consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2019.
(4)
Adjustment made to exclude the impact of the contractual accretion requirements associated with the put option held by Heritage Cruise Holding Ltd.'s (previously known as Silversea Cruises Group Ltd.) noncontrolling interest, which noncontrolling interest we acquired on July 9, 2020.
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD.
NON-GAAP RECONCILING INFORMATION
(unaudited)
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share were calculated as follows (in thousands, except shares and per share data):
Quarter Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Income (Loss) attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
$ 458,761
$ (521,582)
$ 410,851
$ (1,688,724)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
30,229
-
43,518
-
Gain on sale of controlling interest (1)
-
-
(3,130)
-
PortMiami tax on sale of noncontrolling interest (2)
-
-
10,020
-
Silver Whisper deferred tax liability release (3)
-
-
(25,784)
-
Recovery of losses from one of our equity method investees
(4,228)
-
(4,228)
-
Impairment and credit losses (recoveries) (4)
-
(10,943)
(6,990)
(10,770)
Amortization of Silversea Cruises intangible assets resulting from the Silversea Cruises acquisition (5)
1,623
1,623
3,246
3,246
Restructuring charges and other initiative expenses
5,288
902
5,288
1,875
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
$ 491,673
$ (530,000)
$ 432,791
$ (1,694,373)
Earnings (Loss) per Share - Diluted (6)
$ 1.70
$ (2.05)
$ 1.60
$ (6.63)
Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share - Diluted (6)
$ 1.82
$ (2.08)
$ 1.69
$ (6.65)
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted
281,913
254,964
258,741
254,893
(1)
Represents gain on sale of controlling interest in cruise terminal facilities in Italy. These amounts are included in Other operating within our consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss).
(2)
Represents tax on the PortMiami sale of noncontrolling interest. These amounts are included in Other (expense) income in our consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss).
(3)
Represents the release of the deferred tax liability subsequent to the execution of the bargain purchase option for the Silver Whisper. These amounts are included in Other (expense) income within our consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss).
(4)
Represents asset impairments and credit loss recoveries for notes receivables for which credit losses were previously recorded. These amounts are included in Other operating within our consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss).
(5)
Represents the amortization of the Silversea Cruises intangible assets resulting from the 2018 Silversea Cruises acquisition
(6)
Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS includes the add-back of dilutive interest expense related to our convertible notes of $21.3 million and $4.2 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.
