Bank of Botetourt posts profitable second quarter financial results

BUCHANAN, Va., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan -based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT and BORTP) announced today its unaudited financial results for the three and six months-end June 30, 2023 . The Bank produced net income amounting to $1,993,000 or $0.96 per basic share in the second quarter. This amount compares to a net income of $1,763,000 or $0.91 per share, for the same period last year. For the six months-ended the Bank produced net income amounting to $4,287,000 or $2.08 per basic share. This amount compares to a net income of $3,306,000 or $1.72 per share, for the same period last year.

At June 30, 2023, select financial information and key highlights include:

Return on average assets of 1.19%

Return on average equity of 12.53%

Book value of $36.09

Total deposit growth of 1.96%

Total asset growth of 4.38%

Total loan growth of 11.28%

Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 10.75%

Strong liquidity position

Net interest margin of 3.25% at June 30, 2023 compared to 3.26% one year prior.

As a result of the solid financial performance, the Board of Directors voted to pay the 7.00% preferred dividend, which calculates to $0.49 per share on August 9, 2023 to preferred shareholders of record August 2, 2023 . Furthermore, the Board of Directors voted to pay the $0.1925 per share quarterly dividend, or $0.77 per share annualized which is payable on August 18, 2023 to common shareholders of record August 11, 2023 . CEO & Vice-Chairman, G. Lyn Hayth, III stated "Our financial results for 2023 continue to meet budget expectations, despite the impact of significant increases in interest rates. Bank of Botetourt continues to sustain significant loan growth while conserving strong relationships with our current customers."

Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $1,993,000 compared to $1,763,000 for the same period last year, representing an increase of $230,000 or 13.05%. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased $0.05 from $0.91 at June 30, 2022 to $0.96 at June 30, 2023 . The increase in net income is primarily due to $1,790,000 more loan interest income, $583,000 more investment income, offset by $1,524,000 increase in interest expense and $171,000 provision for credit loss.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Bank recorded a provision for credit loss expense of $396,000, which includes $43,000 related to provision for unfunded commitments, compared to $225,000 provision for loan loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022 . The provision expense recorded during the quarter mainly reflected allocations necessitated by net loan growth and adjustments to historical loss factors to better represent expectations for future credit losses. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.38% at the end of the quarter, down 3 basis points from the prior quarter and 5 basis point higher from the end of the same quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs were $104,000 at June 30, 2023 as compared to $233,000 at June 30, 2022 .

At June 30, 2023 net loans increased 11.28%. Interest and fees on loans at June 30, 2023 increased $1,790,000 over the same three month time period of 2022. Interest expense increased by $1,524,000 from $433,000 at June 30, 2022 to $1,957,000 at June 30, 2023 . The higher interest expense is a result of higher interest rates paid on the balances of interest-bearing deposits than for the same time period of 2022 and the addition of interest on borrowed funds.

Noninterest income increased by $97,000, or 7.57%, to $1,379,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $1,282,000 for same time period of 2022. The increase is attributable primarily to income from service charges on deposit accounts and income from title insurance subsidiaries, partially offset by a decrease of income on the sale of mortgage loans.

Noninterest expense increased $484,000 from $4,247,000 at June 30, 2022 to $4,731,000 at June 30, 2023 . The increase is primarily related to increases in salary and employee benefits, debit card expense and premise and fixed asset expense.

Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $513,000 compared to $452,000 one year prior. The increase in tax expense is due to higher revenue for the quarter.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2023 total assets amounted to $746,836,000, an increase of 4.38% above total assets at December 31, 2022 of $715,514,000, an increase of $31,322,000 . Total net loans increased $54,406,000 or 11.28% from $482,163,000 at December 31, 2022 to $536,569,000 at June 30, 2023 . Total deposits at December 31, 2022 amounted to $645,720,000, compared to $658,362,000 at June 30, 2023, an increase of 1.96% or $12,642,000 . The increase in deposits is attributable to organic growth coupled with the addition of $11,000,000 in brokered deposits.

Stockholders' equity totaled $70,163,000 at June 30, 2023 compared to $66,393,000 at December 31, 2022 . The $3,770,000 increase during the period is net income for 2023, net proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan, the decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, and partially offset by dividends paid.

Non-Performing Assets

Bank of Botetourt has no foreclosed properties. Therefore, non-performing assets only consisted of nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Non-performing assets decreased from $946,000 at December 31, 2022 to $607,000 at June 30, 2023 . The decrease is attributable to the sale of collateral on two non-accrual loans, one secured by raw land and one secured by a residential property. The sale of collateral resulted in the subsequent payoff of the total loan balance for one loan secured by raw land and the paydown of the 1-4 family residential loan followed by the subsequent charge-off of the remaining total loan balance. Furthermore, one residential real estate loan was charged off and one commercial loan was paid in full resulting in the total $339,000 decrease in non-performing assets. There were no new additions to nonaccrual loans during the second quarter. The decrease in nonaccrual loans is attributable to the charge-off payment activity of the aforementioned loans.

A loan is considered impaired if it is probable that the Bank will be unable to collect all amounts due under the contractual terms of the loan agreement. Impaired loans amounted to $1,268,000 at June 30, 2023 compared to $1,616,000 at December 31, 2022 . The decrease in impaired loans is attributable to one real estate loan being paid off from the sale of collateral, another real estate loan being paid in full and one raw land loan being written off. Loss exposure on impaired loans decreased from $63,000 at December 31, 2022 to $56,000 at June 30, 2023 . The decrease is attributable to the charge-off of one consumer loan with a specific reserve of $5,000 and the decrease in exposure on a consumer loan and residential loan as a result of payments made during 2023.

Capital Ratios

Bank of Botetourt qualified for and adopted the optional, simplified measure of capital adequacy, the community bank leverage ratio framework, consistent with Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. A qualifying community banking organization is defined as having less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, a leverage ratio greater than 9%, off-balance sheet exposures of 25% or less of total consolidated assets, and trading assets and liabilities of 5% or less of total consolidated assets. It also cannot be an advanced approaches institution. Bank of Botetourt qualified to opt-in to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR"). As of June 30, 2023 Bank of Botetourt reported its CBLR ratio at 10.75% which meets the required regulatory minimum ratio. This compares to a CBLR ratio of 10.32% at December 31, 2021 .

About Bank of Botetourt

Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates thirteen retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties, the City of Salem, and the Town of Vinton, all in Virginia . Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

Bank of Botetourt Income Statement For the six months ended and three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

June 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022 Interest income













Loans and fees on loans $ 13,483,000

$ 10,385,000

$ 6,969,000

$ 5,179,000 Securities:













U.S. Treasury and Government Agencies 439,000

311,000

217,000

196,000 Mortgage-backed securities 160,000

21,000

79,000

21,000 All other securities 428,000

353,000

200,000

194,000 Due from depository institutions 1,540,000

306,000

741,000

247,000 Federal funds sold 9,000

1,000

5,000

1,000 Total Interest income 16,059,000

11,377,000

8,211,000

5,838,000















Interest expense













Deposits 3,350,000

887,000

1,914,000

433,000 Other borrowings 43,000

-

43,000

- Total Interest expense 3,393,000

887,000

1,957,000

433,000 Net Interest Income 12,666,000

10,490,000

6,254,000

5,405,000















Provision for credit losses 668,000

430,000

396,000

225,000 Net Interest Income after credit loss expense 11,998,000

10,060,000

5,858,000

5,180,000















Noninterest income













Service charges on deposit accounts 525,000

430,000

271,000

233,000 Securities brokerage and annuities 124,000

154,000

67,000

79,000 Other income, net of gains 2,066,000

1,869,000

1,041,000

970,000 Total noninterest income 2,715,000

2,453,000

1,379,000

1,282,000















Noninterest expense













Salaries and employee benefits 4,150,000

3,831,000

2,101,000

1,913,000 Premises and fixed assets expense 929,000

870,000

446,000

441,000 Other expense 4,250,000

3,654,000

2,184,000

1,893,000 Total noninterest expense 9,329,000

8,355,000

4,731,000

4,247,000 Income before income taxes 5,384,000

4,158,000

2,506,000

2,215,000















Income tax expense 1,097,000

852,000

513,000

452,000 Net income 4,287,000

3,306,000

1,993,000

1,763,000 Preferred stock dividends 238,000

-

119,000

- Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,049,000

$ 3,306,000

$ 1,874,000

$ 1,763,000















Basic earnings per share $ 2.08

$ 1.72

$ 0.96

$ 0.91 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.08

$ 1.72

$ 0.96

$ 0.91 Dividends declared per share $ 0.385

$ 0.370

$ 0.1925

$ 0.185 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,944,073

1,927,195

1,945,467

1,930,282 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,944,073

1,927,195

1,945,467

1,930,282

Bank of Botetourt Balance Sheets, unconsolidated June 30, 2023 (unaudited) and December 31, 2022





(unaudited)

(audited)



June 30,

December 31,



2023

2022 Assets

















Cash and due from banks

$ 9,995,000

$ 8,996,000 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

68,697,000

91,659,000 Federal funds sold

565,000

523,000 Total cash and cash equivalents

79,257,000

101,178,000 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance







for credit losses of $18,000 at June 30, 2023 and $0







at December 31, 2022

9,932,000

9,950,000 Debt securities available for sale

89,197,000

92,552,000 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $7,518,000 at







June 30, 2023 and $6,686,000 at December 31, 2022

536,569,000

482,163,000 Loans held for sale

478,000

177,000 Premises and fixed assets, net

14,486,000

14,063,000 Other real estate owned

-

- Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

2,976,000

2,777,000 Other assets

13,941,000

12,654,000 Total assets

$ 746,836,000

$ 715,514,000









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Liabilities







Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 166,381,000

$ 170,958,000 Interest-bearing deposits

491,981,000

474,762,000 Total deposits

658,362,000

645,720,000









Other borrowings

14,000,000

- Other liabilities

4,311,000

3,401,000 Total liabilities

676,673,000

649,121,000









Commitments and contingencies

-

-









Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 500,000 shares







authorized non-cumulative perpetual; 243,659 issued and







outstanding at June 30, 2023 and at December 31, 2022







respectively

244,000

244,000 Common stock, $1.50 par value; 2,500,000 shares







authorized; 1,946,773 and 1,940,879 issued and







outstanding at June 30, 2023 and at December 31, 2022,







respectively

2,920,000

2,912,000 Additional paid-in capital

23,813,000

23,654,000 Retained earnings

50,481,000

47,681,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,295,000)

(8,098,000) Total stockholders' equity

70,163,000

66,393,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 746,836,000

$ 715,514,000

