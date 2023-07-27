Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
WKN: 873181 | ISIN: US7033431039 | Ticker-Symbol: PK2
Tradegate
27.07.23
15:50 Uhr
78,50 Euro
+2,50
+3,29 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
PR Newswire
27.07.2023 | 14:00
Patrick Industries, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights (compared to Second Quarter 2022 unless otherwise noted)

  • Net sales of $921 million decreased 38%, primarily due to a 44% reduction in RV industry wholesale unit shipments
  • Gross profit of $210 million decreased 36%, gross margin increased 60 basis points to 22.8%
  • Operating income of $76 million decreased 57%, operating margin decreased 360 basis points to 8.2%
  • Net income of $42 million decreased 64%
  • Diluted earnings per share of $1.94 decreased 59%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $114 million decreased 46%, adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 200 basis points to 12.4%
  • Inventory reduction of $113 million from year-end 2022 and $184 million from the second quarter of 2022
  • Cash provided by operations of $179 million improved compared to cash provided by operations of $97 million in the second quarter of 2022
  • On a trailing twelve-month basis, free cash flow through the second quarter of 2023 was $444 million, an increase of 169% compared to $165 million through the second quarter of 2022
  • Returned $18 million to shareholders in the quarter, including $8 million through common share repurchases and $10 million through dividends

ELKHART, Ind., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) ("Patrick" or the "Company"), a leading component solutions provider for the Leisure Lifestyle and Housing markets, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2023 .

Net sales in the second quarter of 2023 were $921 million, a decrease of 38% from a record $1.48 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The decline in sales was primarily driven by a 44% decrease in RV wholesale unit shipments. In addition, sales were negatively impacted by 30% and 11% declines in estimated wholesale manufactured housing unit shipments and residential housing starts, respectively, as a result of macroeconomic factors including higher interest rates.

Operating income of $76 million in the second quarter of 2023 decreased $98 million from $174 million in the second quarter of 2022, and operating margin of 8.2% in the second quarter of 2023 decreased 360 basis points compared to 11.8% in the same period a year ago, primarily as a result of lower fixed cost absorption on a 38% decrease in revenues.

Net income decreased 64% to $42 million from $117 million in the second quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share of $1.94 decreased 59% compared to $4.79 for the second quarter of 2022.

"We are incredibly proud of our team's second-quarter efforts, particularly our working capital discipline in alignment with aggressive dealer inventory management by OEMs in the RV industry and our other markets calibrating to the challenging macroeconomic environment," said Andy Nemeth, Chief Executive Officer. "Our results are a reflection of our team's nimbleness, resilience, and ability to adapt to dynamic market conditions while also noting that last year's second-quarter earnings were the highest quarterly earnings in our Company's history. Our performance continues to reflect the benefits of our strategic diversification initiatives helping to stabilize our margins while positioning us to quickly pivot and leverage our highly variable cost structure when our markets rebound. Through continued prudent balance sheet management, we have reduced our inventories by $113 million from the end of 2022, and $184 million from the second quarter of 2022, generating significant cash flow and further enabling us to execute our strategy."

Jeff Rodino, President, said, "In partnership with our customers, our dedicated team members have strengthened Patrick's ability to meet the challenges of the current environment without losing sight of the future. We continue to invest in the long-term development of our organization through the deployment of capital toward our goals of strategic diversification, operational excellence, and organic growth. We made further progress during the quarter through the acquisition of BTI Transport, which launched our Patrick Marine Transport brand, expanding our capabilities as a transportation provider to the Leisure Lifestyle markets."

Second Quarter 2023 Revenue by Market Sector
(compared to Second Quarter 2022 unless otherwise noted)

RV (42% of Revenue)

  • Revenue of $384 million decreased 54% while wholesale RV industry unit shipments declined 44%.
  • Content per wholesale RV unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) increased 6% to $5,051 .

Marine (29% of Revenue)

  • Revenue of $268 million decreased 8% while estimated wholesale powerboat industry unit shipments decreased 19%.
  • Estimated content per wholesale powerboat unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) increased 15% to $5,330 .

Housing (29% of Revenue, comprised of Manufactured Housing ("MH") and Industrial)

  • Revenue of $269 million decreased 23%; estimated wholesale MH industry unit shipments decreased 30%; total housing starts decreased 11%, with single-family housing starts decreasing 14% and multifamily housing starts decreasing 6%.
  • Estimated MH content per wholesale MH unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) increased 11% to $6,411 .

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Cash provided by operations of $178 million in the first six months of 2023 improved by $104 million from $74 million in the first half of 2022 due to an improvement of more than $250 million in working capital monetization, partially offset by a $157 million reduction in net income. Purchases of property, plant and equipment totaled $16 million in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting continued investments in alignment with our strategic initiatives. On a trailing twelve-month basis, free cash flow through the second quarter of 2023 was $444 million, an increase of 169% compared to $165 million through the second quarter of 2022. Our long-term debt decreased approximately $117 million during the second quarter of 2023, principally due to net repayments on our revolving credit facility of $115 million .

We remained disciplined in allocating and deploying capital, returning approximately $18 million to shareholders in the second quarter of 2023, consisting of $8 million of opportunistic repurchases of approximately 125,200 common shares and $10 million of dividends.

Our total debt at the end of the second quarter was approximately $1.24 billion, resulting in a total net leverage ratio of 2.6x (as calculated in accordance with our credit agreement). Available net liquidity, comprised of borrowing availability under our credit facility and cash on hand, was approximately $607 million .

Business Outlook and Summary

"Our proven business model, strategic diversification across the leisure lifestyle and housing markets, disciplined inventory management, strong cash flow and solid balance sheet continue to position us to navigate the current macroeconomic environment and drive long-term value for our stakeholders," continued Mr. Nemeth. "While we acknowledge the current macroeconomic challenges and their impact on our business, we are optimistic about the future of the leisure lifestyle and housing markets. With implied RV dealer inventory levels continuing to decline in the second quarter, we are beginning to detect potential tailwinds building on the horizon in the RV industry. Strategically, we remain proactive, and our significant liquidity supports our ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities to enhance Patrick's platform for growth."

Conference Call Webcast

Patrick Industries will host an online webcast of its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call that can be accessed on the Company's website, www.patrickind.com, under "For Investors," on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time . In addition, a supplemental earnings presentation can be accessed on the Company's website, www.patrickind.com under "For Investors."

About Patrick Industries, Inc.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) is a leading component solutions provider for the RV, marine, manufactured housing and various industrial markets - including single and multifamily housing, hospitality, institutional and commercial markets. Founded in 1959, Patrick is based in Elkhart, Indiana, employing approximately 10,000 team members throughout the United States .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company also provides financial metrics, such as net leverage ratio, content per unit, net debt, free cash flow, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, and available liquidity, which we believe are important measures of the Company's business performance. These metrics should not be considered alternatives to U.S. GAAP. Our computations of net leverage ratio, content per unit, net debt, free cash flow, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and available liquidity may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. We calculate net debt by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from the gross value of debt outstanding. We calculate EBITDA by adding back depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, and income tax expense to net income. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by taking EBITDA and adding back stock-based compensation and loss on sale of property, plant and equipment and subtracting out gain on sale of property, plant and equipment. We calculate free cash flow by subtracting cash paid for purchases of property, plant and equipment from cash flow from operations. RV wholesale unit shipments are provided by the RV Industry Association. Marine wholesale unit shipments are Company estimates based on data provided by the National Marine Manufacturers Association. MH wholesale unit shipments are provided by the Manufactured Housing Institute. Housing starts are provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements related to future results, our intentions, beliefs and expectations or predictions for the future, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from either historical or anticipated results depending on a variety of factors. Potential factors that could impact results include: the effects of external macroeconomic factors, including adverse developments in world financial markets, disruptions related to tariffs and other trade issues, and global supply chain interruptions, including as a result of the current war in Ukraine ; adverse economic and business conditions, including inflationary pressures, cyclicality and seasonality in the industries we sell our products; the effects of interest rate changes and other monetary and market fluctuations; the deterioration of the financial condition of our customers or suppliers; the ability to adjust our production schedules up or down quickly in response to rapid changes in demand; the loss of a significant customer; changes in consumer preferences; pricing pressures due to competition; conditions in the credit market limiting the ability of consumers and wholesale customers to obtain retail and wholesale financing for RVs, manufactured homes, and marine products; public health emergencies or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; the imposition of, or changes in, restrictions and taxes on imports of raw materials and components used in our products; information technology performance and security to include our ability to deter cyberattacks or other information security incidents; any increased cost or limited availability of certain raw materials; the impact of governmental and environmental regulations, and our inability to comply with them; our level of indebtedness; the ability to remain in compliance with our credit agreement covenants; the availability and costs of labor and production facilities and the impact of labor shortages; inventory levels of retailers and manufacturers; the ability to manage working capital, including inventory and inventory obsolescence; the ability to generate cash flow or obtain financing to fund growth; future growth rates in the Company's core businesses; realization and impact of efficiency improvements and cost reductions; the successful integration of acquisitions and other growth initiatives; increases in interest rates and oil and gasoline prices; the ability to retain key executive and management personnel; the disruption of business resulting from natural disasters or other unforeseen events, and adverse weather conditions impacting retail sales.

There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will be realized or that actual results will not be significantly different from that set forth in such forward-looking statement. Information about certain risks that could affect our business and cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements are contained in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in the Company's Forms 10-Q for subsequent quarterly periods, which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date on which it is made.

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





















Second Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended

(thousands except per share data)


July 2, 2023


June 26, 2022


July 2, 2023


June 26, 2022










NET SALES


$ 920,685


$ 1,475,693


$ 1,820,785


$ 2,817,868

Cost of goods sold


710,717


1,148,589


1,416,573


2,195,419

GROSS PROFIT


209,968


327,104


404,212


622,449










Operating Expenses:









Warehouse and delivery


36,031


44,047


71,876


85,216

Selling, general and administrative


78,540


90,485


160,941


166,045

Amortization of intangible assets


19,822


18,545


39,586


35,406

Total operating expenses


134,393


153,077


272,403


286,667










OPERATING INCOME


75,575


174,027


131,809


335,782

Interest expense, net


18,260


14,802


36,744


29,688

Income before income taxes


57,315


159,225


95,065


306,094

Income taxes


14,958


42,701


22,535


76,897

NET INCOME


$ 42,357


$ 116,524


$ 72,530


$ 229,197










BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON
SHARE


$ 1.97


$ 5.24


$ 3.36


$ 10.25

DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON
SHARE


$ 1.94


$ 4.79


$ 3.28


$ 9.33










Weighted average shares outstanding -
Basic


21,521


22,230


21,556


22,369

Weighted average shares outstanding -
Diluted


21,787


24,444


22,151


24,655

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)













As of

(thousands)


July 2, 2023


December 31, 2022

ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 33,911


$ 22,847

Trade receivables, net


206,777


172,890

Inventories


554,851


667,841

Prepaid expenses and other


38,324


46,326

Total current assets


833,863


909,904

Property, plant and equipment, net


363,261


350,572

Operating lease right-of-use assets


170,575


163,674

Goodwill and intangible assets, net


1,331,049


1,349,493

Other non-current assets


8,282


8,828

TOTAL ASSETS


$ 2,707,030


$ 2,782,471






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Current maturities of long-term debt


$ 7,500


$ 7,500

Current operating lease liabilities


46,224


44,235

Accounts payable


130,406


142,910

Accrued liabilities


123,000


172,595

Total current liabilities


307,130


367,240

Long-term debt, less current maturities, net


1,215,885


1,276,149

Long-term operating lease liabilities


127,612


122,471

Deferred tax liabilities, net


48,782


48,392

Other long-term liabilities


10,199


13,050

TOTAL LIABILITIES


1,709,608


1,827,302






TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


997,422


955,169






TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


$ 2,707,030


$ 2,782,471

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)








Six Months Ended

(thousands)







July 2, 2023


June 26, 2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income


$ 72,530


$ 229,197

Depreciation and amortization


71,492


62,975

Stock-based compensation expense


7,946


10,244

Amortization of convertible notes debt discount


574


924

Other adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operating activities


2,404


(1,355)

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions
of businesses


23,405


(227,689)

Net cash provided by operating activities


178,351


74,296

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(36,491)


(44,467)

Business acquisitions and other investing activities


(29,056)


(143,093)

Net cash used in investing activities


(65,547)


(187,560)

NET CASH FLOWS (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING
ACTIVITIES


(101,740)


67,440

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


11,064


(45,824)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year


22,847


122,849

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$ 33,911


$ 77,025

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.
Earnings Per Common Share

The table below illustrates the calculation for diluted share count which shows the dilutive impact of the adoption of ASU 2020-06 on our 1.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023, which were paid off in full at maturity in February 2023 :



Second Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended

(thousands except per share data)


July 2, 2023


June 26, 2022


July 2, 2023


June 26, 2022

Numerator:









Earnings for basic earnings per common share calculation


$ 42,357


$ 116,524


$ 72,530


$ 229,197

Effect of interest on potentially dilutive convertible notes, net of tax


-


481


162


939

Earnings for diluted earnings per common share calculation


$ 42,357


$ 117,005


$ 72,692


$ 230,136

Denominator:









Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic


21,521


22,230


21,556


22,369

Weighted average impact of potentially dilutive convertible notes


-


2,052


331


2,047

Weighted average impact of potentially dilutive securities


266


162


264


239

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted


21,787


24,444


22,151


24,655

Earnings per common share:









Basic earnings per common share


$ 1.97


$ 5.24


$ 3.36


$ 10.25

Diluted earnings per common share


$ 1.94


$ 4.79


$ 3.28


$ 9.33

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)


The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:








Second Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended

(thousands)


July 2, 2023


June 26, 2022


July 2, 2023


June 26, 2022

Net income


$ 42,357


$ 116,524


$ 72,530


$ 229,197

+ Depreciation & amortization


35,982


32,774


71,492


62,975

+ Interest expense, net


18,260


14,802


36,744


29,688

+ Income taxes


14,958


42,701


22,535


76,897

EBITDA


111,557


206,801


203,301


398,757

+ Stock based compensation


2,704


5,133


7,946


10,244

+ Loss (Gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment


123


(47)


100


(5,548)

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 114,384


$ 211,887


$ 211,347


$ 403,453

The following table reconciles cash flow from operations to free cash flow on a trailing twelve-month basis:



Trailing Twelve Months Ended

(thousands)


July 2, 2023


June 26, 2022

Cash flow from operations


$ 515,793


$ 247,681

Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment


(71,907)


(82,926)

Free cash flow


$ 443,886


$ 164,755

SOURCE Patrick Industries, Inc.

