FirstService Corporation: FirstService Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Operating highlights:



Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues (millions) $ 1,119.7 $ 930.7 $ 2,138.2 $ 1,765.3 Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1) 118.4 91.3 200.4 153.7 Adjusted EPS (note 2) 1.46 1.12 2.31 1.85 GAAP Operating Earnings 82.3 59.8 123.3 88.9 GAAP EPS 1.01 0.78 1.37 1.09

TORONTO, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023. All amounts are in US dollars.

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter were $1.12 billion, a 20% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year, including 15% organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 30% to $118.4 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.46, up 30% versus the prior year quarter. During the second quarter, FirstService reported GAAP Operating Earnings of $82.3 million, up from $59.8 million in the prior year period. The GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.01 in the quarter, compared to $0.78 for the same quarter a year ago.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, consolidated revenues were $2.14 billion, a 21% increase relative to the comparable prior year period, Adjusted EBITDA was $200.4 million, up 30%, and Adjusted EPS was $2.31, compared to $1.85 in the prior year period. FirstService's GAAP Operating Earnings were $123.3 million in the current year period, versus $88.9 million in the prior year. The GAAP diluted earnings per share for the six months year-to-date was $1.37, compared to $1.09 in the prior year period.

"We are pleased to have delivered another strong quarter, with our year-over-year growth largely mirroring our prior Q1," said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. "Our organic top-line growth showed momentum across the board and continues to be the main driver of our performance. Our results year-to-date put us well on track with our expectations for a strong 2023," he concluded.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential - North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates more than US$4.1 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 27,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The common shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol "FSV" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV", and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 index. More information is available at www.?rstservice.com.

Segmented Quarterly Results

FirstService Residential revenues were $517.1 million for the second quarter, up 13% compared to the prior year quarter, including organic growth of 10%. New contract wins and increased labour-based services with existing clients drove the strong revenue performance, particularly in our high-rise markets across North America. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $55.7 million, versus $50.5 million in the prior year period. GAAP Operating Earnings were $49.2 million, versus $43.3 million for the second quarter of last year. Operating margins were relatively in line with the prior year period.

FirstService Brands revenues during the second quarter grew to $602.6 million, up 27% relative to the prior year period. Organic growth was 20%, with the balance from recent tuck-under acquisitions. All of our service lines contributed to the revenue growth, with particular strength within our restoration operations which benefited from elevated weather-driven activity compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $65.8 million, versus $43.9 million in the prior year period. GAAP Operating Earnings were $41.8 million, versus $23.7 million in the prior year quarter. Our margin expansion was primarily due to the operating leverage from significant revenue growth across our restoration platform.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA, were $3.2 million in the second quarter, relative to $3.1 million in the prior year period. On a GAAP basis, corporate costs for the quarter were $8.6 million, relative to $7.1 million in the prior year period, with the year-over-year cost increase primarily driven by stock-based compensation expense.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as "expect to," "expected," "will," "estimated" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService's services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService's ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the heading "Risk factors" (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Notes

1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense, net; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company's overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company's service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands of US$) June 30 June 30 2023

2022 2023

2022 Net earnings $ 54,713 $ 40,506 $ 77,380 $ 59,327 Income tax 19,903 13,944 27,819 20,338 Other expense (income), net (4,249 ) 322 (4,513 ) (213 ) Interest expense, net 11,954 5,041 22,585 9,407 Operating earnings 82,321 59,813 123,271 88,859 Depreciation and amortization 29,034 26,912 60,916 52,822 Acquisition-related items 1,651 586 3,758 2,147 Stock-based compensation expense 5,347 4,035 12,504 9,856 Adjusted EBITDA $ 118,353 $ 91,346 $ 200,449 $ 153,684

A reconciliation of segment operating earnings to segment Adjusted EBITDA appears below. (in thousands of US$) Three months ended, June 30, 2023 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Operating earnings (loss) $ 49,195 $ 41,770 $ (8,644 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,029 22,981 24 Acquisition-related items 514 1,048 89 Stock-based compensation expense - - 5,347 Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,738 $ 65,799 $ (3,184 ) Three months ended, June 30, 2022 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Operating earnings (loss) $ 43,256 $ 23,669 $ (7,112 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,202 19,687 23 Acquisition-related items 10 576 - Stock-based compensation expense - - 4,035 Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,468 $ 43,932 $ (3,054 ) Six months ended, June 30, 2023 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Operating earnings (loss) $ 71,907 $ 71,930 $ (20,566 ) Depreciation and amortization 14,822 46,048 46 Acquisition-related items 977 2,614 167 Stock-based compensation expense - - 12,504 Adjusted EBITDA $ 87,706 $ 120,592 $ (7,849 ) Six months ended, June 30, 2022 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Operating earnings (loss) $ 66,653 $ 39,420 $ (17,214 ) Depreciation and amortization 14,207 38,569 46 Acquisition-related items 18 2,025 104 Stock-based compensation expense - - 9,856 Adjusted EBITDA $ 80,878 $ 80,014 $ (7,208 )

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:

Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted earnings per share is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share appears below.

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands of US$) June 30 June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earnings $ 54,713 $ 40,506 $ 77,380 $ 59,327 Non-controlling interest share of earnings (3,376 ) (2,450 ) (5,809 ) (3,015 ) Acquisition-related items 1,651 586 3,758 2,147 Amortization of intangible assets 11,556 11,398 25,842 22,864 Stock-based compensation expense 5,347 4,035 12,504 9,856 Income tax on adjustments (4,395 ) (4,012 ) (9,970 ) (8,507 ) Non-controlling interest on adjustments (249 ) (206 ) (531 ) (434 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 65,247 $ 49,857 $ 103,174 $ 82,238 Three months ended Six months ended (in US$) June 30 June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.01 $ 0.78 $ 1.37 $ 1.09 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 0.13 0.08 0.23 0.17 Acquisition-related items 0.04 0.01 0.08 0.05 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.19 0.18 0.42 0.37 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.09 0.07 0.21 0.17 Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.46 $ 1.12 $ 2.31 $ 1.85

FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts) Three months Six months ended June 30 ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 1,119,734 $ 930,707 $ 2,138,179 $ 1,765,279 Cost of revenues 754,263 638,475 1,454,527 1,214,309 Selling, general and administrative expenses 252,465 204,921 495,707 407,142 Depreciation 17,478 15,514 35,074 29,958 Amortization of intangible assets 11,556 11,398 25,842 22,864 Acquisition-related items (1) 1,651 586 3,758 2,147 Operating earnings 82,321 59,813 123,271 88,859 Interest expense, net 11,954 5,041 22,585 9,407 Other expense (income), net (4,249 ) 322 (4,513 ) (213 ) Earnings before income tax 74,616 54,450 105,199 79,665 Income tax 19,903 13,944 27,819 20,338 Net earnings 54,713 40,506 77,380 59,327 Non-controlling interest share of earnings 3,376 2,450 5,809 3,015 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 5,977 3,490 10,093 7,661 Net earnings attributable to Company $ 45,360 $ 34,566 $ 61,478 $ 48,651 Net earnings per common share Basic $ 1.02 $ 0.78 $ 1.38 $ 1.10 Diluted 1.01 0.78 1.37 1.09 Adjusted earnings per share (2) $ 1.46 $ 1.12 $ 2.31 $ 1.85 Weighted average common shares (thousands) Basic 44,574 44,193 44,486 44,139 Diluted 44,800 44,479 44,733 44,490

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(1) Acquisition-related items include transaction costs, and contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments.

(2) See definition and reconciliation above.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of US dollars) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022

Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,653 $ 136,219 Restricted cash 28,769 23,129 Accounts receivable 767,456 635,942 Prepaid and other current assets 323,929 313,582 Current assets 1,274,807 1,108,872 Other non-current assets 24,980 38,549 Fixed assets 174,242 167,012 Operating lease right-of-use assets 212,289 205,544 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,367,629 1,254,537 Total assets $ 3,053,947 $ 2,774,514 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 417,551 $ 398,313 Other current liabilities 206,831 153,866 Operating lease liabilities - current 49,952 49,145 Long-term debt - current 36,727 35,665 Current liabilities 711,061 636,989 Long-term debt - non-current 783,219 698,798 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 175,989 168,557 Other liabilities 77,299 78,178 Deferred income tax 65,653 51,097 Redeemable non-controlling interests 252,340 233,429 Shareholders' equity 988,386 907,466 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,053,947 $ 2,774,514 Supplemental balance sheet information Total debt $ 819,946 $ 734,463 Total debt, net of cash 665,293 598,244







Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of US dollars) Three months ended Six months ended June 30

June 30

2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings $ 54,713 $ 40,506 $ 77,380 $ 59,327 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 29,034 26,912 60,916 52,822 Deferred income tax (419 ) (581 ) (691 ) (1,204 ) Other 1,995 4,703 10,998 11,476 85,323 71,540 148,603 122,421 Changes in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable (73,765 ) (3,100 ) (122,353 ) 21,734 Payables and accruals 41,398 4,500 10,992 (35,450 ) Other 33,296 (11,141 ) 48,707 (45,405 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 86,252 61,799 85,949 63,300 Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (11,099 ) - (93,450 ) - Purchases of fixed assets (22,723 ) (19,795 ) (44,204 ) (36,378 ) Other investing activities 6,560 (7,855 ) 1,256 (13,969 ) Net cash used in investing activities (27,262 ) (27,650 ) (136,398 ) (50,347 ) Financing activities Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net (18,855 ) (24,181 ) 85,045 5,729 Purchases of non-controlling interests, net (891 ) (13,415 ) (3,610 ) (19,179 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders (10,024 ) (8,949 ) (18,980 ) (16,981 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (4,114 ) (2,602 ) (4,472 ) (2,602 ) Other financing activities 1,664 (930 ) 17,144 6,609 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (32,220 ) (50,077 ) 75,127 (26,424 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (591 ) 503 (604 ) 369 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 26,179 (15,425 ) 24,074 (13,102 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 157,243 196,594 159,348 194,271 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 183,422 $ 181,169 $ 183,422 $ 181,169







Segmented Results (in thousands of US dollars) FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated Three months ended June 30 2023 Revenues $ 517,134 $ 602,600 $ - $ 1,119,734 Adjusted EBITDA 55,738 65,799 (3,184 ) 118,353 Operating earnings 49,195 41,770 (8,644 ) 82,321 2022 Revenues $ 457,489 $ 473,218 $ - $ 930,707 Adjusted EBITDA 50,468 43,932 (3,054 ) 91,346 Operating earnings 43,256 23,669 (7,112 ) 59,813 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated Six months ended June 30 2023 Revenues $ 962,714 $ 1,175,465 $ - $ 2,138,179 Adjusted EBITDA 87,706 120,592 (7,849 ) 200,449 Operating earnings 71,907 71,930 (20,566 ) 123,271 2022 Revenues $ 851,572 $ 913,707 $ - $ 1,765,279 Adjusted EBITDA 80,878 80,014 (7,208 ) 153,684 Operating earnings 66,653 39,420 (17,214 ) 88,859





