TFI International Inc.: Sébastien Martel Joins TFI International Board of Directors

MONTREAL, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced that Sébastien Martel will join its Board of Directors, effective July 31, 2023.

Mr. Martel is the Chief Financial Officer of BRP Inc. ("BRP", TSX: DOO; Nasdaq: DOOO), a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of recreational vehicles and powersports. He has been with BRP for nearly 20 years, serving as CFO since 2014. A registered CPA, Mr. Martel holds a Bachelor degree in Accountancy from McGill University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sébastien to our Board and view his leadership qualities and contributions to BRP's growth as valuable attributes," stated Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TFI International. "We eagerly anticipate drawing from Sébastien's expertise and business acumen that will benefit our company as we continually strive to further enhance shareholder value."

