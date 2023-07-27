ACNB Corporation Reports 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

GETTYSBURG, Pa., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB) ("ACNB" or the "Corporation"), financial holding company for ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 with net income of $9.5 million, an increase of $0.9 million or 10.36%, compared to net income of $8.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.12 and $0.99, respectively, which is an increase of $0.13 per share, or 13.13%. Compared to the prior quarter, net income increased $0.5 million, or 5.55%, and basic and diluted earnings per share increased $0.06 per share, or 5.66%.
2023 Second Quarter Highlights
- Return on average assets was 1.62% and return on average equity was 14.74%.
- Fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") net interest margin was 4.11% compared to 4.22% for the prior quarter and 3.15% for the comparable quarter last year.
- Efficiency ratio1 was 55.52% compared to 56.36% for the prior quarter and 56.16% from the comparable quarter last year.
- Total loans outstanding were $1.57 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $42.2 million, or 2.75%, from March 31, 2023 and an increase of $64.0 million, or 4.24% from June 30, 2022.
- Total non-performing loans to loans held-for-investment was 0.23% compared to 0.25% for the prior quarter and 0.35% for the comparable quarter of last year. Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) was 0.02% compared to 0.02% for the prior quarter and 0.01% for the comparable quarter last year.
- Loan to deposit ratio of 80.1%. The ratio of uninsured and non-collateralized deposits to total deposits was approximately 18.1% at ACNB Bank.
- Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio1 of 8.75% compared to 8.56% for the prior quarter and 7.30% for the comparable quarter last year. The net unrealized loss on the available for sale securities portfolio was $66.1 million at June 30, 2023 compared to a net unrealized loss of $57.6 million at March 31, 2023 and a net unrealized loss of $43.5 million at June 30, 2022.
1 - Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of this document.
"As the second quarter of 2023 came to a close, the financial services industry has been challenged with considerable market uncertainty and turmoil over the past six months. However, ACNB Corporation has continued to focus on fundamental community banking principles as we live our vision every day to build relationships and find solutions for our customers in the communities we serve. As a result of this steadfast commitment to our shareholders, customers and employees, we are pleased to share our June 30, 2023 operating results," said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer.
"Our financial performance, strong capital base, superior asset quality metrics and our continued robust risk management practices have well positioned ACNB Corporation to meet the demands facing our industry and our customers. We are pleased to see meaningful loan growth during the second quarter and remain optimistic for the remainder of the year in spite of continued higher interest rates. Superior asset quality metrics remain a key strength of the Corporation, and is the result of tremendous teamwork by our lending and credit teams, as well as working closely with our borrowers to understand and meet their unique needs and financial goals."
Mr. Helt continued, "ACNB Corporation has made the strategic decision to restrain deposit rates as a result of our elevated funding levels coming out of the pandemic. At the end of the second quarter, our level of uninsured and non-collateralized deposits was approximately 18% of total deposits and total deposits were approximately 8.4% higher than pre-pandemic deposit levels as of March 31, 2020 - even with the recent deposit outflows."
"As we look to the second half of the year, ACNB Corporation's strategic focus remains constant in seeking opportunities for both organic and inorganic growth to ensure the continued success of the banking subsidiary of ACNB Bank and the insurance subsidiary of ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. as we strive to enhance long-term shareholder value."
Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $22.0 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 11.04%, over comparable quarter last year. The FTE net interest margin was 4.11%, an increase of 96 basis points from 3.15% for the comparable quarter last year. Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") fees and purchase accounting accretion for the three months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $250 thousand compared to $1.0 million for the comparable quarter last year. There were no PPP fees for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $482 thousand for the comparable quarter last year. Higher FTE net interest margin and net interest income were attributable to higher interest rates and a shift into higher-yielding assets.
Compared to the prior quarter, net interest income decreased $1.1 million, or 4.77%, driven primarily by an increase in short term and long term borrowings to fund loan growth and deposit outflows. The FTE net interest margin decreased 11 basis points as earning asset yields decreased slightly while funding costs increased. PPP Fees and purchase accounting accretion for the three months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $250 thousand compared to $374 thousand for the prior quarter. There were no PPP fees for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $8 thousand for the prior quarter.
The average rate paid on interest bearing deposits was 0.13% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 1 basis point from the prior quarter and a decrease of 2 basis points from the comparable quarter last year. The average rate paid on total borrowings was 3.15% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 100 basis points from the prior quarter and an increase of 136 basis points from the comparable quarter last year. The average yield on earning assets was 4.33% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of 4 basis points from the prior quarter and an increase of 104 basis points from the comparable quarter last year. Compared to the prior quarter, the average yield on earning assets declined primarily due to the sale of higher-yielding securities, lower loan origination yields, lower purchase accounting accretion and higher net deferred expenses for new loan originations.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $6.2 million, an increase of $118 thousand, or 1.94%, from the comparable quarter last year. The increase was driven primarily by increased income from fiduciary, investment management and brokerage activities of $163 thousand due to strong market returns and new business generation and an increase in earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance of $121 thousand due to increasing net yields and additional purchases in the third quarter of 2022 partially offset by lower income from mortgage loans held for sale of $131 thousand.
Compared to the prior quarter, noninterest income increased $1.2 million, or 24.28%, driven primarily by an increase in commissions from insurance sales of $938 thousand due to seasonally stronger commissions and an increase in contingent commissions for income received during the three months ended June 30, 2023 for contingent commissions earned in 2022. Income from fiduciary, investment management and brokerage activities increased $139 thousand due to strong market returns and new business generation. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, three previously closed community banking offices were sold for a gain of $323 thousand, which is reflected in other income.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $16.3 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 8.50%, from the comparable quarter last year. The increase was driven primarily by increases in salaries and employee benefits, professional services and other operating expenses. Salaries and employee benefits expense was $9.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $9.3 million for the comparable quarter last year. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense was driven primarily by a general increase in base wages. Professional services expense was $601 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $430 thousand for the comparable quarter last year. The increase in professional services expense was driven primarily by additional expenses related to employee recruiting, legal and consulting services for various projects within the organization. Other operating expense was $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $1.5 million for the comparable quarter last year. The increase in other operating expenses was driven primarily by a loss of $142 thousand as a result of writing off an investment in a title agency as well as a mark-to-market loss of $83 thousand related to a Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") fund.
Equipment expense was $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $1.5 million for the comparable quarter last year. The increase in equipment expense was attributable to expenses related to ACNB Bank's core processing system as well as ongoing expenses related to the new loan origination system that was implemented in late 2022. Marketing and corporate relations expense was $159 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $67 thousand for the comparable quarter last year. The increase was driven by $72 thousand in expenses related to the rebranding of ACNB Bank's Maryland banking divisions.
Compared to the prior quarter, noninterest expense decreased $1 thousand, or 0.01%, driven primarily by lower salary and employee benefits expense offset by an increase in professional services and other operating expenses. Salaries and employee benefits expense was $9.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $10.4 million for the prior quarter. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense was driven primarily by a decrease of $276 thousand in the extended leave reserve and a decrease of $241 thousand in stock-based compensation. Professional services expense was $601 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $382 thousand for the prior quarter. The increase in professional services expense was driven primarily by additional expenses related to employee recruiting, collection fees and consulting services for various projects within the organization. Other operating expense was $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $1.5 million for the prior quarter. The increase in other operating was driven primarily by a loss of $142 thousand as result of writing off an investment in a title company as well as a mark-to-market loss of $83 thousand related to an SBIC fund.
Loans and Asset Quality
Total loans outstanding were $1.57 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $42.2 million, or 2.75%, from March 31, 2023 and an increase of $64.0 million, or 4.24%, from June 30, 2022. The increase in both periods was driven mainly by growth in the commercial loan portfolio.
Asset quality metrics continue to be stable. The provision for credit losses was $(273) thousand and the provision for unfunded commitments was $121 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to a provision for credit losses of $97 thousand and a provision for unfunded commitments of $276 thousand for the prior quarter. Non-performing loans were $3.7 million, or 0.23%, of total loans at June 30, 2023 compared to $3.8 million, or 0.25%, of total loans at March 31, 2023 and $5.2 million, or 0.35%, of total loans at June 30, 2022. Annualized net charge-offs for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were 0.02% of total average loans compared to 0.02% for the prior quarter and 0.01% for the comparable quarter last year.
Deposits
Total deposits were $2.0 billion at June 30, 2023. Deposits decreased by $92.1 million, or 4.48%, since March 31, 2023 and decreased by $400.0 million, or 16.92%, from June 30, 2022. Given ACNB's funding level, management made a strategic decision to restrain deposit rates and thereby moderate deposit costs in 2022 and into 2023 despite an increase in market interest rates and an increase in rates by competitors. As a result, total deposits declined during both periods as customers began to seek higher yielding alternative deposit and investment products.
Total interest bearing deposits were $1.4 billion at June 30, 2023. Interest bearing deposits decreased by $67.4 million, or 4.61%, from March 31, 2023 and decreased by $385.8 million, or 21.68%, from June 30, 2022. Total non-interest bearing deposits were $569.7 million at June 30, 2023. Non-interest bearing deposits decreased by $24.6 million, or 4.14%, from March 31, 2023 and decreased by $14.2 million, or 2.43%, from June 30, 2022.
Stockholders' Equity, Dividends and Share Repurchases
Total stockholders' equity was $257.1 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $255.8 million at March 31, 2023 and $247.0 million at June 30, 2022. Book value per share was $28.69, $30.02 and $30.14 at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.
Similar to the prior quarter, ACNB paid a quarterly cash dividend of $2.4 million, or $0.28 per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $2.3 million, or $0.26 per common share for the comparable quarter last year. In addition, ACNB did not repurchase any shares of ACNB common stock during the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 850 shares of ACNB common stock during the prior quarter at a cost of $29 thousand and 88,225 shares of ACNB common stock during the comparable quarter last year at a cost of $2.9 million.
ACNB Corporation Update
As previously announced, on July 26, 2023, ACNB Corporation declared the regular quarterly cash dividend for the third quarter of 2023 in the amount of $0.28 per common share, payable on September 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023. This quarterly cash dividend declared of $0.28 per common share is an increase of $0.02, or 7.7%, per common share compared to the third quarter of 2022.
About ACNB Corporation
ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, is the $2.4 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, PA, and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., Westminster, MD. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 26 community banking offices and three loan offices located in the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and York and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick. ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. is a full-service insurance agency with licenses in 44 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster and Jarrettsville, MD, and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, please visit investor.acnb.com.
SAFE HARBOR AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Should there be a material subsequent event prior to the filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the financial information reported in this press release is subject to change to reflect the subsequent event. In addition to historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (a) projections or statements regarding future earnings, expenses, net interest income, other income, earnings or loss per share, asset mix and quality, growth prospects, capital structure, and other financial terms, (b) statements of plans and objectives of Management or the Board of Directors, and (c) statements of assumptions, such as economic conditions in the Corporation's market areas. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects", "may", "intends", "will", "should", "anticipates", or the negative of any of the foregoing or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties such as national, regional and local economic conditions, competitive factors, and regulatory limitations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and experience to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to, the following: short-term and long-term effects of inflation and rising costs on the Corporation, customers and economy; the continuing banking instability caused by the recent failures and continuing financial uncertainty of various banks which may adversely impact the Corporation and its securities and loan values, deposit stability, capital adequacy, financial condition, operations, liquidity, and results of operations; effects of governmental and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes; effects of new laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) and their application with which the Corporation and its subsidiaries must comply; impacts of the capital and liquidity requirements of the Basel III standards; effects of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; ineffectiveness of the business strategy due to changes in current or future market conditions; future actions or inactions of the United States government, including the effects of short-term and long-term federal budget and tax negotiations and a failure to increase the government debt limit or a prolonged shutdown of the federal government; effects of economic conditions particularly with regard to the negative impact of any pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis and the responses thereto on the operations of the Corporation and current customers, specifically the effect of the economy on loan customers' ability to repay loans; effects of competition, and of changes in laws and regulations on competition, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; inflation, securities market and monetary fluctuations; risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest rate protection agreements, as well as interest rate risks; difficulties in acquisitions and integrating and operating acquired business operations, including information technology difficulties; challenges in establishing and maintaining operations in new markets; effects of technology changes; effects of general economic conditions and more specifically in the Corporation's market areas; failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for credit losses and estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; acts of war or terrorism or geopolitical instability; disruption of credit and equity markets; ability to manage current levels of impaired assets; loss of certain key officers; ability to maintain the value and image of the Corporation's brand and protect the Corporation's intellectual property rights; continued relationships with major customers; and, potential impacts to the Corporation from continually evolving cybersecurity and other technological risks and attacks, including additional costs, reputational damage, regulatory penalties, and financial losses. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. They only reflect Management's analysis as of this date. The Corporation does not revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or changed circumstances. Please carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Corporation files from time to time with the SEC, including the Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please also carefully review any Current Reports on Form 8-K filed by the Corporation with the SEC.
July 27, 2023
|ACNB Corporation Financial Highlights
|Selected Financial Data by Respective Quarter End
|(Unaudited)
|Dollars in thousands, except per share data
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|BALANCE SHEET DATA
|Assets
|$
|2,378,151
|$
|2,410,933
|$
|2,525,507
|$
|2,654,153
|$
|2,683,162
|Securities
|$
|518,093
|$
|568,232
|$
|620,250
|$
|571,796
|$
|598,088
|Loans, total
|$
|1,573,817
|$
|1,531,626
|$
|1,538,610
|$
|1,527,128
|$
|1,509,792
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|19,148
|$
|19,485
|$
|17,861
|$
|17,952
|$
|18,943
|Deposits
|$
|1,963,754
|$
|2,055,822
|$
|2,198,975
|$
|2,336,213
|$
|2,363,773
|Allowance for unfunded commitments
|$
|2,132
|$
|2,011
|$
|92
|$
|92
|$
|92
|Borrowings
|$
|132,703
|$
|76,294
|$
|62,954
|$
|65,691
|$
|53,609
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|257,069
|$
|255,841
|$
|245,042
|$
|232,370
|$
|247,032
|INCOME STATEMENT DATA
|Interest income
|$
|23,213
|$
|23,909
|$
|24,894
|$
|23,382
|$
|20,696
|Interest expense
|1,223
|817
|846
|862
|892
|Net interest income
|21,990
|23,092
|24,048
|22,520
|19,804
|Provision for credit losses
|(273
|)
|97
|-
|-
|-
|Provision for unfunded commitments
|121
|276
|-
|-
|-
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments
|22,142
|22,719
|24,048
|22,520
|19,804
|Other income
|6,194
|4,984
|5,423
|5,849
|6,076
|Other expenses
|16,281
|16,282
|16,673
|15,320
|15,006
|Income before income taxes
|12,055
|11,421
|12,798
|13,049
|10,874
|Provision for income taxes
|2,531
|2,398
|2,599
|2,725
|2,244
|Net income
|$
|9,524
|$
|9,023
|$
|10,199
|$
|10,324
|$
|8,630
|PROFITABILITY RATIOS
|Loans held-for-investment to deposits
|80.14
|%
|74.50
|%
|69.97
|%
|65.37
|%
|63.87
|%
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.62
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.28
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|14.74
|%
|14.58
|%
|17.10
|%
|17.06
|%
|13.69
|%
|Efficiency ratio1
|55.52
|%
|56.36
|%
|55.66
|%
|52.45
|%
|56.16
|%
|FTE Net interest margin
|4.11
|%
|4.22
|%
|4.03
|%
|3.60
|%
|3.15
|%
|Yield on average earning assets
|4.33
|%
|4.37
|%
|4.17
|%
|3.74
|%
|3.29
|%
|Yield on securities
|2.24
|%
|2.46
|%
|2.30
|%
|2.05
|%
|2.00
|%
|Yield on loans
|5.05
|%
|5.12
|%
|4.97
|%
|4.75
|%
|4.53
|%
|Cost of funds
|0.23
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.15
|%
|Noninterest income to total revenue
|21.98
|%
|17.75
|%
|18.40
|%
|20.62
|%
|23.48
|%
|PER SHARE DATA
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.12
|$
|1.06
|$
|1.20
|$
|1.20
|$
|0.99
|Cash dividends paid per share
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.26
|Tangible book value per share1
|$
|23.83
|$
|23.66
|$
|22.41
|$
|20.86
|$
|22.27
|Tangible book value per share (ex-AOCI)1
|$
|30.64
|$
|29.76
|$
|29.23
|$
|28.23
|$
|27.32
|CAPITAL RATIOS2
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|11.79
|%
|11.09
|%
|9.91
|%
|9.33
|%
|8.87
|%
|Common equity tier 1 ratio
|15.38
|%
|15.21
|%
|15.00
|%
|14.74
|%
|14.63
|%
|Tier 1 risk based capital ratio
|15.72
|%
|15.56
|%
|15.36
|%
|15.10
|%
|15.01
|%
|Total risk based capital ratio
|17.67
|%
|17.56
|%
|17.32
|%
|17.11
|%
|17.13
|%
|CREDIT QUALITY
|Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized)
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.01
|%
|Total non-performing loans to loans held-for-investment3
|0.23
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.35
|%
|Total non-performing assets to total assets4
|0.17
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.19
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment
|1.22
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.25
|%
_______________________________________
1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of this document.
2 Capital ratios for March and September are estimated due to the Corporation being a smaller reporting company. June 30, 2023 capital ratios are not finalized and are estimates.
3 Non-performing Loans consists of loans on nonaccrual status and loans greater than ninety days past due and still accruing interest.
4 Non-performing Assets consists of Non-performing Loans and Other Real Estate Owned (OREO).
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited)
|Dollars in thousands, except per share data
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|24,898
|$
|24,833
|$
|40,067
|Interest bearing deposits with banks
|59,145
|89,233
|128,094
|Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
|84,043
|114,066
|168,161
|Equity securities with readily determinable fair values
|915
|1,328
|1,719
|Debt securities available for sale
|452,252
|501,944
|553,554
|Securities held to maturity, fair value $58,133; $59,998; $58,078
|64,926
|64,960
|64,977
|Loans held for sale
|-
|167
|123
|Loans, net of allowance for loan losses $19,148; $19,485; $17,861
|1,554,669
|1,512,141
|1,520,749
|Assets held for sale
|1,418
|3,393
|3,393
|Premises and equipment, net
|26,145
|26,588
|27,053
|Right of use assets
|2,952
|2,994
|3,162
|Restricted investment in bank stocks
|4,877
|2,552
|1,629
|Investment in bank-owned life insurance
|78,919
|78,435
|77,993
|Investments in low-income housing partnerships
|1,066
|1,097
|1,129
|Goodwill
|44,185
|44,185
|44,185
|Intangible assets, net
|9,612
|9,972
|10,332
|Foreclosed assets held for resale
|467
|474
|474
|Other assets
|51,705
|46,637
|46,874
|Total Assets
|2,378,151
|2,410,933
|2,525,507
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing transaction accounts
|569,729
|594,355
|595,049
|Interest bearing transactions accounts
|1,394,025
|1,461,467
|1,603,926
|Total Deposits
|1,963,754
|2,055,822
|2,198,975
|Short-term borrowings
|51,703
|30,294
|41,954
|Long-term borrowings
|81,000
|46,000
|21,000
|Lease liabilities
|2,952
|2,994
|3,162
|Allowance for unfunded commitments
|2,132
|2,011
|92
|Other liabilities
|19,541
|17,971
|15,282
|Total Liabilities
|2,121,082
|2,155,092
|2,280,465
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred Stock, $2.50 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock, $2.50 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 8,888,732, 8,883,206, and 8,838,720 shares issued; 8,564,282, 8,523,256, and 8,515,120 shares outstanding
|22,212
|22,198
|22,086
|Treasury stock, at cost; 324,450, 324,450, and 323,600 shares
|(8,956
|)
|(8,956
|)
|(8,927
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|96,586
|96,415
|96,022
|Retained earnings
|205,279
|198,144
|193,873
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(58,052
|)
|(51,960
|)
|(58,012
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|257,069
|255,841
|245,042
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|2,378,151
|$
|2,410,933
|$
|2,525,507
|Consolidated Income Statements
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|Dollars in thousands, except per share data
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|Loans, including fees
|Taxable
|$
|18,947
|$
|16,414
|$
|37,845
|$
|32,200
|Tax-exempt
|352
|356
|708
|660
|Securities:
|Taxable
|2,688
|2,722
|5,974
|4,272
|Tax-exempt
|285
|289
|599
|429
|Dividends
|51
|24
|92
|59
|Other
|890
|891
|1,904
|1,153
|Total Interest Income
|23,213
|20,696
|47,122
|38,773
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|486
|646
|959
|1,384
|Short-term borrowings
|108
|20
|125
|37
|Long-term borrowings
|629
|226
|956
|495
|Total Interest Expense
|1,223
|892
|2,040
|1,916
|Net Interest Income
|21,990
|19,804
|45,082
|36,857
|Provision for Credit Losses
|(273
|)
|-
|(176
|)
|-
|Provision for Unfunded Commitments
|121
|-
|397
|-
|Net Interest Income after Provisions for Credit Losses and Unfunded Commitments
|22,142
|19,804
|44,861
|36,857
|OTHER INCOME
|Commissions from insurance sales
|2,840
|2,808
|4,742
|4,008
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|989
|1,006
|1,951
|1,964
|Income from fiduciary, investment management and brokerage activities
|979
|816
|1,819
|1,626
|Income from mortgage loans held for sale
|14
|145
|31
|426
|Earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance
|484
|363
|926
|690
|Net losses on sales or calls of securities
|(546
|)
|-
|(739
|)
|-
|Net (losses) gains on equity securities
|(15
|)
|(148
|)
|5
|(257
|)
|Gain on assets held for sale
|323
|-
|323
|-
|Service charges on ATM and debit card transactions
|834
|865
|1,657
|1,618
|Other
|292
|221
|463
|460
|Total Other Income
|6,194
|6,076
|11,178
|10,535
|OTHER EXPENSES
|Salaries and employee benefits
|9,824
|9,314
|20,266
|16,873
|Net occupancy
|1,002
|939
|2,039
|2,098
|Equipment
|1,623
|1,527
|3,230
|3,045
|Other tax
|305
|402
|642
|818
|Professional services
|601
|430
|983
|739
|Supplies and postage
|198
|195
|404
|376
|Marketing and corporate relations
|159
|67
|313
|170
|FDIC and regulatory
|295
|264
|544
|535
|Intangible assets amortization
|360
|389
|720
|698
|Other operating
|1,914
|1,479
|3,422
|2,936
|Total Other Expenses
|16,281
|15,006
|32,563
|28,288
|Income before Income Taxes
|12,055
|10,874
|23,476
|19,104
|PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|2,531
|2,244
|4,929
|3,875
|Net Income
|$
|9,524
|$
|8,630
|$
|18,547
|$
|15,229
|PER SHARE DATA
|Basic earnings
|$
|1.12
|$
|0.99
|$
|2.18
|$
|1.75
|Diluted earnings
|$
|1.12
|$
|0.99
|$
|2.17
|$
|1.75
|Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
|Three months ended
June 30, 2023
|Three months ended
June 30, 2022
|Six months ended
June 30, 2023
|Six months ended
June 30, 2022
|Dollars in thousands
|Average
Balance
|Interest5
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest5
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest5
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest5
|Yield/
Rate
|ASSETS
|Interest bearing deposits with banks
|$
|71,040
|$
|890
|5.03
|%
|$
|426,169
|$
|891
|0.84
|%
|$
|80,958
|$
|1,904
|4.74
|%
|$
|538,632
|$
|1,153
|0.43
|%
|Investments (Tax-exempt)
|55,588
|361
|2.60
|%
|30,054
|366
|4.88
|%
|55,449
|758
|2.76
|%
|30,280
|543
|3.62
|%
|Investments (Taxable)
|498,401
|2,739
|2.20
|%
|593,903
|2,745
|1.85
|%
|527,576
|6,066
|2.32
|%
|516,678
|4,331
|1.69
|%
|Total Investments
|553,989
|3,100
|2.24
|%
|623,957
|3,111
|2.00
|%
|583,025
|6,824
|2.36
|%
|546,958
|4,874
|1.80
|%
|Loans (Tax-exempt)
|75,670
|446
|2.36
|%
|81,656
|451
|2.22
|%
|76,501
|897
|2.36
|%
|76,949
|835
|2.19
|%
|Loans (Taxable)
|1,463,967
|18,946
|5.19
|%
|1,411,584
|16,413
|4.66
|%
|1,459,455
|37,844
|5.23
|%
|1,406,082
|32,200
|4.62
|%
|Total Loans
|1,539,637
|19,392
|5.05
|%
|1,493,240
|16,864
|4.53
|%
|1,535,956
|38,741
|5.09
|%
|1,483,031
|33,035
|4.49
|%
|Total Earning Assets
|2,164,666
|23,382
|4.33
|%
|2,543,366
|20,866
|3.29
|%
|2,199,939
|47,469
|4.35
|%
|2,568,621
|39,062
|3.07
|%
|Total Assets
|$
|2,357,626
|$
|2,703,149
|$
|2,398,423
|$
|2,735,853
|LIABILITIES
|Interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|577,480
|$
|635,556
|$
|584,686
|$
|594,097
|Money markets
|261,560
|348,919
|285,996
|344,097
|Savings deposits
|387,847
|411,610
|395,590
|406,841
|Time deposits
|224,608
|388,733
|246,536
|442,879
|Total Interest Bearing Deposits
|1,451,495
|486
|0.13
|%
|1,784,818
|646
|0.15
|%
|1,512,808
|959
|0.13
|%
|1,787,914
|1,384
|0.16
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|34,080
|108
|1.27
|%
|30,808
|20
|0.26
|%
|34,834
|125
|0.72
|%
|4,967
|37
|1.50
|%
|Long-term borrowings
|59,901
|629
|4.21
|%
|24,175
|226
|3.75
|%
|43,597
|956
|4.42
|%
|56,991
|495
|1.75
|%
|Total borrowings
|93,981
|737
|3.15
|%
|54,983
|246
|1.79
|%
|78,431
|1,081
|2.78
|%
|61,958
|532
|1.73
|%
|Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|1,545,476
|1,223
|0.32
|%
|1,839,801
|892
|0.19
|%
|1,591,239
|2,040
|0.26
|%
|1,849,872
|1,916
|0.21
|%
|Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|550,581
|611,179
|554,340
|621,248
|Cost of Funds
|0.23
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.16
|%
|FTE Net Interest Margin
|4.11
|%
|3.15
|%
|4.16
|%
|2.92
|%
|Stockholders' Equity
|259,239
|252,933
|255,147
|259,798
_______________________________________
5Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.
|Three months ended
June 30, 2023
|Three months ended
March 31, 2023
|Three months ended
December 31, 2022
|Three months ended
September 30, 2022
|Three months ended
June 30, 2022
|Dollars in thousands
|Average
Balance
|Interest6
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest6
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest6
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest6
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest6
|Yield/
Rate
|ASSETS
|Interest bearing deposits with banks
|$
|71,040
|$
|890
|5.03
|%
|$
|90,987
|$
|1,014
|4.52
|%
|$
|268,911
|$
|2,473
|3.65
|%
|$
|368,265
|$
|2,130
|2.29
|%
|$
|426,169
|$
|891
|0.84
|%
|Investments (Tax-exempt)
|55,588
|361
|2.60
|%
|55,589
|397
|2.90
|%
|42,987
|666
|6.15
|%
|27,519
|239
|3.45
|%
|30,054
|366
|4.88
|%
|Investments (Taxable)
|498,401
|2,739
|2.20
|%
|557,377
|3,327
|2.42
|%
|542,137
|2,722
|1.99
|%
|571,282
|2,850
|1.98
|%
|593,903
|2,745
|1.85
|%
|Total Investments
|553,989
|3,100
|2.24
|%
|612,966
|3,724
|2.46
|%
|585,124
|3,388
|2.30
|%
|598,801
|3,089
|2.05
|%
|623,957
|3,111
|2.00
|%
|Loans (Tax-exempt)
|75,670
|446
|2.36
|%
|77,341
|451
|2.36
|%
|78,274
|446
|2.26
|%
|80,604
|425
|2.09
|%
|81,656
|451
|2.22
|%
|Loans (Taxable)
|1,463,967
|18,946
|5.19
|%
|1,454,934
|18,898
|5.27
|%
|1,459,830
|18,821
|5.11
|%
|1,440,646
|17,789
|4.90
|%
|1,411,584
|16,413
|4.66
|%
|Total Loans
|1,539,637
|19,392
|5.05
|%
|1,532,275
|19,349
|5.12
|%
|1,538,104
|19,267
|4.97
|%
|1,521,250
|18,214
|4.75
|%
|1,493,240
|16,864
|4.53
|%
|Total Earning Assets
|2,164,666
|23,382
|4.33
|%
|2,236,228
|24,087
|4.37
|%
|2,392,139
|25,128
|4.17
|%
|2,488,316
|23,433
|3.74
|%
|2,543,366
|20,866
|3.29
|%
|Total Assets
|$
|2,357,626
|$
|2,439,219
|$
|2,598,000
|$
|2,709,482
|$
|2,703,149
|LIABILITIES
|Interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|577,480
|$
|591,972
|$
|653,369
|$
|640,903
|$
|635,556
|Money markets
|261,560
|298,584
|328,808
|342,002
|348,919
|Savings deposits
|387,847
|403,419
|408,285
|417,290
|411,610
|Time deposits
|224,608
|268,708
|318,115
|360,114
|388,733
|Total Interest Bearing Deposits
|1,451,495
|486
|0.13
|%
|1,562,683
|473
|0.12
|%
|1,708,577
|572
|0.13
|%
|1,760,309
|605
|0.14
|%
|1,784,818
|646
|0.15
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|34,080
|108
|1.27
|%
|35,596
|17
|0.19
|%
|41,257
|17
|0.16
|%
|38,017
|23
|0.24
|%
|30,808
|20
|0.26
|%
|Long-term borrowings
|59,901
|629
|4.21
|%
|29,211
|327
|4.54
|%
|22,350
|257
|4.56
|%
|23,875
|234
|3.89
|%
|24,175
|226
|3.75
|%
|Total borrowings
|93,981
|737
|3.15
|%
|64,807
|344
|2.15
|%
|63,607
|274
|1.71
|%
|61,892
|257
|1.65
|%
|54,983
|246
|1.79
|%
|Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|1,545,476
|1,223
|0.32
|%
|1,627,490
|817
|0.20
|%
|1,772,184
|846
|0.19
|%
|1,822,201
|862
|0.19
|%
|1,839,801
|892
|0.19
|%
|Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|550,581
|557,546
|586,092
|597,884
|611,179
|Cost of Funds
|0.23
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.15
|%
|FTE Net Interest Margin
|4.11
|%
|4.22
|%
|4.03
|%
|3.60
|%
|3.15
|%
|Stockholders' Equity
|259,239
|251,054
|236,674
|240,026
|252,933
_______________________________________
6 Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Note: The Corporation has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations and financial condition. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other corporations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.
|Three Months Ended
|Dollars in thousands, except per share data
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|Tangible book value per share
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|257,069
|$
|255,841
|$
|245,042
|$
|232,370
|$
|247,032
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|(53,797
|)
|(54,157
|)
|(54,517
|)
|(54,916
|)
|(55,310
|)
|Tangible common stockholders' equity (numerator)
|$
|203,272
|$
|201,684
|$
|190,525
|$
|177,454
|$
|191,722
|Shares outstanding, less unvested shares, end of period (denominator)
|8,528,782
|8,523,256
|8,501,752
|8,505,843
|8,610,667
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|23.83
|$
|23.66
|$
|22.41
|$
|20.86
|$
|22.27
|Tangible book value per share (ex-AOCI)
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
|203,272
|$
|201,684
|$
|190,525
|$
|177,454
|$
|191,722
|Less: AOCI
|(58,052
|)
|(51,960
|)
|(58,012
|)
|(62,690
|)
|(43,526
|)
|Tangible equity (ex-AOCI)
|$
|261,324
|$
|253,644
|$
|248,537
|$
|240,144
|$
|235,248
|Tangible book value per share (ex-AOCI)
|$
|30.64
|$
|29.76
|$
|29.23
|$
|28.23
|$
|27.32
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE/TA Ratio)
|Tangible common stockholders' equity (numerator)
|$
|203,272
|$
|201,684
|$
|190,525
|$
|177,454
|$
|191,722
|Total assets
|$
|2,378,151
|$
|2,410,933
|$
|2,525,507
|$
|2,654,153
|$
|2,683,162
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|(53,797
|)
|(54,157
|)
|(54,517
|)
|(54,916
|)
|(55,310
|)
|Total tangible assets (denominator)
|$
|2,324,354
|$
|2,356,776
|$
|2,470,990
|$
|2,599,237
|$
|2,627,852
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|8.75
|%
|8.56
|%
|7.71
|%
|6.83
|%
|7.30
|%
|Efficiency Ratio
|Non-interest expense
|$
|16,281
|$
|16,282
|$
|16,673
|$
|15,320
|$
|15,006
|Less: Intangible amortization
|(360
|)
|(360
|)
|(399
|)
|(395
|)
|(389
|)
|Less: Loss on MD Title Investment
|$
|(142
|)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Non-interest expense (numerator)
|$
|15,779
|$
|15,922
|$
|16,274
|$
|14,925
|$
|14,617
|Net interest income
|$
|21,990
|$
|23,092
|$
|24,048
|$
|22,520
|$
|19,804
|Plus: Total non-interest income
|6,194
|4,984
|5,423
|5,849
|6,076
|Less: Net gains (losses) on sales or calls of securities
|(546
|)
|(193
|)
|(234
|)
|-
|-
|Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities
|(15
|)
|20
|46
|(88
|)
|(148
|)
|Less: Gain on assets held for sale
|323
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Less: Net gains on sale of low income housing partnership
|-
|-
|421
|-
|-
|Total revenue (denominator)
|$
|28,422
|$
|28,249
|$
|29,238
|$
|28,457
|$
|26,028
|Efficiency ratio
|55.52
|%
|56.36
|%
|55.66
|%
|52.45
|%
|56.16
|%
