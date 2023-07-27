First Pacific Bank: Friendly Hills Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Results

WHITTIER, Calif., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendly Hills Bancorp (the "Company") (OTC Pink: FHLB), the holding company for First Pacific Bank (the "Bank"), today reported consolidated results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023, including a return to profitability and closing of $3.25 million in a private placement of common stock. The Company continues to maintain a strong capital and liquidity position, centered on a growing core deposit base, with access to significant liquidity resources.



Highlights:

Total assets ended Q2 2023 at $416 million , an increase of $23 million from the prior quarter, up $49 million from $367 million at year end 2022, and up $110 million from June of 2022.

ended Q2 2023 at , an increase of $23 million from the prior quarter, up $49 million from $367 million at year end 2022, and up $110 million from June of 2022. Total deposits ended the second quarter at $319 million, increasing $14 million from the prior quarter and $54 million since year end 2022.

ended the second quarter at from the prior quarter and $54 million since year end 2022. Total loans ended the second quarter at $269 million, increasing $23 million from the prior quarter and $64 million since year end 2022.

ended the second quarter at from the prior quarter and $64 million since year end 2022. Asset quality remains excellent, and we have experienced no significant changes in classified assets or non-performing assets.

The Bank ended the first quarter with a leverage capital ratio of 8.64% and total risk-based capital ratio was 11.25%, considered "well-capitalized" - the highest regulatory capital category.

considered "well-capitalized" - the highest regulatory capital category. At June 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $20 million , including overnight funds.

, including overnight funds. Unused borrowing capacity from credit facilities in place at June 30, 2023, totaled over $140 million .

from credit facilities in place at June 30, 2023, totaled . Net interest margin was 3.23% in Q2 versus 3.55% in Q1 2023 and is up from 2.86% in Q2 2022.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company realized a pre-tax pre-provision profit of $166 thousand, compared to a pre-tax pre-provision profit of $48 thousand in Q1 2023. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $19k. Quarterly net interest income increased by $55 thousand compared to Q1 2023 as loan growth helped offset increasing funding costs due to market pressures.

The provision for credit losses of $150 thousand in Q2 2023, and $613k for the six months ending June 30, 2023, relates entirely to growth in the loan portfolio and is in addition to $236 thousand added at the beginning of the year from implemented new accounting pronouncements for allowances for credit losses. Asset quality remains excellent with minimal non-performing assets and the allowance for credit losses is 1.04% of total loans.

"First Pacific Bank delivered another incremental quarter of solid results in Q2 even as the industry deals with continued financial market volatility. Our capital, liquidity, and financial position remain strong, and we are pleased with the additional support demonstrated by the private placement of common shares at $8.25 per share totaling $3.25 million increase in capital," said Joe Matranga, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"As we progress through 2023, we continue to see opportunities in our marketplace and plan to build on our financial performance during this quarter, despite the market disruption," commented Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As always, we are committed to executing our strategic plan to drive long-term sustainable growth while delivering value for our stakeholders," Rogge concluded.

On June 27, 2023, the shareholders of Friendly Hills Bancorp approved changing the name of the Company from Friendly Hills Bancorp to First Pacific Bancorp. The Company is in the process of working with FINRA and OTC Markets to implement the name change and simultaneously change the ticker symbol to reflect the new name. A press release announcing the change will be issued upon the completion of the FINRA and OTC Markets review.

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank, formerly known as Friendly Hills Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTC Pink: FHLB), and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. With a history that spans 16 years, the Bank offers a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit www.firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Friendly Hills Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our business plan, expectations and strategies, including, but not limited to, our expansion in the San Diego market, and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic; successfully realizing the benefits of our business strategy and plans,; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which First Pacific Bank conducts its operations; effects of inflation and changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; impact of any natural disasters, including earthquakes; effect of governmental supervision and regulation, including any regulatory or other enforcement actions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect First Pacific Bank's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events, or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Jim Burgess

858.461.7302

jburgess@firstpacbank.com

Media Relations Contact

Amanda Conover

562.501.9062

aconover@firstpacbank.com



--- Summary Financial Table Follows ---





Friendly Hills Bancorp and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Jun 2023 Dec 2022 Jun 2022 ASSETS Cash / Due From $4,734,305 $4,203,430 $6,485,447 FFS & EBA 14,885,000 27,870,000 26,970,000 Total cash, due from banks and cash equivalents 19,619,305 32,073,430 33,455,447 Debt securities 114,060,437 116,822,614 121,889,740 Loans 269,181,057 205,001,925 138,443,508 Allowance for credit losses (2,812,427) (2,000,021) (1,800,021) Loans, net 266,368,630 203,001,904 136,643,486 Restricted stock and equity securities 3,989,550 3,747,300 2,981,750 Premises, equipment, and right of use asset, net 1,863,789 1,893,249 2,394,274 Bank owned life insurance 5,114,208 5,059,435 5,004,816 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 1,306,225 1,336,960 1,753,480 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 3,335,283 2,771,801 2,304,583 TOTAL ASSETS $415,657,427 $366,706,692 $306,427,578 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Noninterest-bearing deposits $133,625,334 $118,827,117 $131,104,193 Interest-bearing deposits 185,352,721 146,025,005 127,216,754 Total deposits 318,978,055 264,852,122 258,320,947 FHLB advances 57,500,000 65,000,000 25,000,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 2,810,759 3,703,516 3,668,652 Total Liabilities 379,288,814 333,555,638 286,989,599 Total Shareholders' Equity 36,368,612 33,151,054 19,437,979 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $415,657,427 $366,706,692 $306,427,578 Common Shares Outstanding 4,171,235 3,776,622 2,058,393 Book Value Per Share $8.72 $8.78 $9.44 Friendly Hills Bancorp and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the three For the three For the six months ended months ended months ended Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Jun 2023 Interest Income $4,930,932 $4,283,716 $9,214,648 Interest Expense 1,777,073 1,185,068 2,962,141 Net Interest Income 3,153,859 3,098,648 6,252,507 Provision for credit losses 150,000 463,000 613,000 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 3,003,859 2,635,648 5,639,507 Noninterest income 211,507 158,229 369,736 Noninterest expense 3,199,194 3,209,121 6,408,315 Income (Loss) before Provision for Income Taxes 16,172 (415,244) (399,072) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (2,529) (125,228) (127,757) Net Income (Loss) $18,701 ($290,016) ($271,315) Earnings (Loss) Per Basic Share $0.00 (0.08) ($0.07)



