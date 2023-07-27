NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

For the second quarter of 2023, net income was $140.6 million, or $2.95 per diluted share, compared to $100.7 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. Revenues for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $3.05 billion, an increase of 12.5% from the year ago period.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2023 was $196.7 million, or 6.5% of revenues, compared to $137.6 million, or 5.1% of revenues, for the second quarter of 2022. Operating income included depreciation and amortization expense, inclusive of amortization of identifiable intangible assets, of $29.0 million and $26.0 million for the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $293.4 million, or 9.6% of revenues, compared to $245.4 million, or 9.1% of revenues, for the second quarter of 2022.

The Company's income tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 27.4% compared to an income tax rate of 26.5% for the second quarter of 2022.

Remaining performance obligations as of June 30, 2023 were $8.29 billion, compared to $6.46 billion as of June 30, 2022. Remaining performance obligations grew approximately $1.83 billion year-over-year.

Tony Guzzi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of EMCOR, commented, "The Company posted record quarterly revenues, reflecting ongoing strength across nearly all segments and market sectors. Our ability to win and execute on large and sophisticated projects through our diverse capabilities drove revenue growth of 12.5% during the quarter, or 11.0% on an organic basis. Our consolidated operating margin expanded 140 basis points to a record 6.5% despite persistent inflationary and supply chain challenges. We continue to build on our healthy project pipeline as reflected by our record remaining performance obligations of $8.29 billion, which grew 28.2%, year-over-year. The most significant increases in RPOs were within the high-tech manufacturing and network and communications market sectors as we continue to experience strong demand for semiconductor and data center construction projects as well as throughout the EV value chain."

Mr. Guzzi added, "Our U.S. Construction segments delivered another quarter of solid top-line growth, up a combined 15.4% year-over-year, led by our U.S. Electrical Construction segment, which had revenue growth of 20.2% year-over-year and operating margin of 7.5%. Our U.S. Mechanical Construction segment continued to perform exceptionally well with second quarter operating margin of 10.0% and organic revenue growth of 12.9% year-over-year. Our U.S. Building Services segment generated a 12.9% increase in revenues with operating margin increasing to 6.0% due to strong demand for retrofit projects, building automation and controls, and maintenance and service repair work. Our U.S. Industrial Services segment also delivered revenue and operating income growth as we continued to see a steady increase in demand, led by greater new build heat exchanger orders. Finally, operating margin of our U.K. Building Services segment remained steady despite continued revenue headwinds from a challenging market."

Revenues for the first six months of 2023 totaled $5.94 billion, an increase of 12.0%, compared to $5.30 billion for the first six months of 2022. Net income for the first six months of 2023 was $252.1 million, or $5.28 per diluted share, compared to net income of $174.1 million, or $3.36 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2022.

Operating income for the first six months of 2023 was $351.6 million, or 5.9% of revenues, compared to operating income of $237.6 million, or 4.5% of revenues, for the first six months of 2022. Operating income included depreciation and amortization expense, inclusive of amortization of identifiable intangible assets, of $57.5 million and $53.1 million for the first six months of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $574.5 million, or 9.7% of revenues, for the first six months of 2023, compared to $498.0 million, or 9.4% of revenues, for the first six months of 2022.

Based on year-to-date performance, current operating conditions, and near-term visibility, EMCOR is increasing its full-year 2023 diluted earnings per share guidance range to $10.75 to $11.25, an increase from the prior guidance range of $9.25 to $10.00. The Company is maintaining its full-year 2023 revenue guidance of $12.0 billion to $12.5 billion.

Mr. Guzzi concluded, "We are executing with discipline and flexibility. Our investments over the past few years continue to position us well as we advance forward through 2023. While supply chain challenges have persisted, we have learned to mitigate these obstacles and operate with greater efficiency, helping us achieve all time quarterly records for revenues, operating income, operating margin, and diluted EPS. We remain committed to our balanced capital allocation strategy of pursuing both organic investments and strategic acquisitions, while returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Our robust balance sheet is a differentiator as we serve sophisticated customers on large, complex, and technologically advanced projects."

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company's website at www.emcorgroup.com. EMCOR routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investor Relations" section of our website at www.emcorgroup.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the EMCOR website regularly for important information about EMCOR.

EMCOR Group's second quarter conference call will be available live via internet broadcast today, Thursday, July 27, at 10:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time. The live call may be accessed through the Company's website at www.emcorgroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of July 27, 2023, and EMCOR assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, unless required by law. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding anticipated future operating and financial performance, including financial guidance and projections underlying that guidance; the nature and impact of our remaining performance obligations; our ability to pursue acquisitions; our ability to return capital to shareholders; market opportunities; market growth prospects; customer trends; project mix; and projects with varying profit margins and contractual terms. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated (whether expressly or implied) by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these statements do not guarantee future performance or events. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse effects of general economic conditions; changes in interest rates; domestic and international political developments; changes in the specific markets for EMCOR's services; adverse business conditions, including labor market tightness, productivity challenges, the nature and extent of supply chain disruptions impacting availability and pricing of materials, and inflationary trends more generally, including fluctuations in energy costs; the impact of legislation and/or government regulations; the availability of adequate levels of surety bonding; increased competition; and unfavorable developments in the mix of our business. Certain of the risk factors associated with EMCOR's business are also discussed in Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors," of the Company's 2022 Form 10-K, and in other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.emcorgroup.com. Such risk factors should be taken into account in evaluating any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measures:

This release may include certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in this release. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures as key performance indicators for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. We also believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with useful information with respect to our ongoing operations. Any non-GAAP financial measures presented are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for financial measures required by GAAP, have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, and may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies.

EMCOR GROUP, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share information) (Unaudited) For the quarters ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 3,045,622 $ 2,707,388 $ 5,936,054 $ 5,299,937 Cost of sales 2,555,562 2,324,380 5,009,932 4,564,374 Gross profit 490,060 383,008 926,122 735,563 Selling, general and administrative expenses 293,393 245,364 574,545 497,962 Operating income 196,667 137,644 351,577 237,601 Net periodic pension (cost) income (282 ) 1,094 (556 ) 2,263 Interest expense, net (2,692 ) (1,751 ) (4,524 ) (3,040 ) Income before income taxes 193,693 136,987 346,497 236,824 Income tax provision 53,098 36,323 94,429 62,774 Net income $ 140,595 $ 100,664 $ 252,068 $ 174,050 Basic earnings per common share $ 2.97 $ 1.99 $ 5.30 $ 3.37 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.95 $ 1.99 $ 5.28 $ 3.36 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 47,393,493 50,507,024 47,584,656 51,610,014 Diluted 47,588,669 50,711,770 47,767,242 51,814,164 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.13 $ 0.33 $ 0.26

EMCOR GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 503,052 $ 456,439 Accounts receivable, net 2,852,103 2,567,371 Contract assets 289,368 273,176 Inventories 106,080 85,641 Prepaid expenses and other 59,018 79,346 Total current assets 3,809,621 3,461,973 Property, plant and equipment, net 162,594 157,819 Operating lease right-of-use assets 299,672 268,063 Goodwill 927,485 919,151 Identifiable intangible assets, net 574,475 593,975 Other assets 133,822 123,626 Total assets $ 5,907,669 $ 5,524,607 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities $ 15,399 $ 15,567 Accounts payable 790,158 849,284 Contract liabilities 1,357,740 1,098,263 Accrued payroll and benefits 444,143 465,000 Other accrued expenses and liabilities 270,837 258,190 Operating lease liabilities, current 71,185 67,218 Total current liabilities 2,949,462 2,753,522 Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 231,454 231,625 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 250,926 220,764 Other long-term obligations 357,740 344,405 Total liabilities 3,789,582 3,550,316 Equity: Total EMCOR Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 2,117,385 1,973,589 Noncontrolling interests 702 702 Total equity 2,118,087 1,974,291 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,907,669 $ 5,524,607

EMCOR GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands) (Unaudited) 2023 2022 Cash flows - operating activities: Net income $ 252,068 $ 174,050 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,393 23,106 Amortization of identifiable intangible assets 32,100 30,031 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 7,535 6,463 Other reconciling items (3,685 ) 2,290 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effect of businesses acquired (98,479 ) (254,791 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 214,932 (18,851 ) Cash flows - investing activities: Payments for acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (22,384 ) (26,614 ) Proceeds from sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment 10,514 1,033 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (36,564 ) (27,747 ) Net cash used in investing activities (48,434 ) (53,328 ) Cash flows - financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility 100,000 100,000 Repayments of revolving credit facility (100,000 ) (100,000 ) Repayments of finance lease liabilities (1,477 ) (1,889 ) Dividends paid to stockholders (15,714 ) (13,619 ) Repurchases of common stock (105,299 ) (454,317 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlements of equity awards (5,295 ) (7,239 ) Issuances of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 4,441 4,023 Payments for contingent consideration arrangements (3,026 ) (2,049 ) Net cash used in financing activities (126,370 ) (475,090 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 5,856 (11,757 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 45,984 (559,026 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year (1) 457,068 822,568 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period (2) $ 503,052 $ 263,542

_________ (1) Includes $0.6 million and $1.2 million of restricted cash classified as "Prepaid expenses and other" in the Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) Includes $1.2 million of restricted cash classified as "Prepaid expenses and other" in the Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2022.

EMCOR GROUP, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the quarters ended June 30, 2023 2022 Revenues from unrelated entities: United States electrical construction and facilities services $ 678,167 $ 564,112 United States mechanical construction and facilities services 1,194,113 1,057,649 United States building services 775,012 686,545 United States industrial services 292,283 284,534 Total United States operations 2,939,575 2,592,840 United Kingdom building services 106,047 114,548 Total operations $ 3,045,622 $ 2,707,388 For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Revenues from unrelated entities: United States electrical construction and facilities services $ 1,322,913 $ 1,086,142 United States mechanical construction and facilities services 2,272,671 2,050,293 United States building services 1,500,387 1,322,172 United States industrial services 623,166 595,285 Total United States operations 5,719,137 5,053,892 United Kingdom building services 216,917 246,045 Total operations $ 5,936,054 $ 5,299,937

EMCOR GROUP, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the quarters ended June 30, 2023 2022 Operating income (loss): United States electrical construction and facilities services $ 50,722 $ 35,095 United States mechanical construction and facilities services 119,847 76,612 United States building services 46,137 38,494 United States industrial services 7,887 6,458 Total United States operations 224,593 156,659 United Kingdom building services 5,927 6,415 Corporate administration (33,853 ) (25,430 ) Total operations 196,667 137,644 Other items: Net periodic pension (cost) income (282 ) 1,094 Interest expense, net (2,692 ) (1,751 ) Income before income taxes $ 193,693 $ 136,987 For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Operating income (loss): United States electrical construction and facilities services $ 91,238 $ 55,088 United States mechanical construction and facilities services 206,074 135,045 United States building services 83,787 62,657 United States industrial services 22,907 19,716 Total United States operations 404,006 272,506 United Kingdom building services 11,351 17,003 Corporate administration (63,780 ) (51,908 ) Total operations 351,577 237,601 Other items: Net periodic pension (cost) income (556 ) 2,263 Interest expense, net (4,524 ) (3,040 ) Income before income taxes $ 346,497 $ 236,824

EMCOR GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH (In thousands, except for percentages) (Unaudited) The following table provides a reconciliation between organic revenue growth, a non-GAAP measure, and total revenue growth for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the quarter ended

June 30, 2023 For the six months ended

June 30, 2023 $ % $ % GAAP revenue growth $ 338,234 12.5 % $ 636,117 12.0 % Incremental revenues from acquisitions (40,618 ) (1.5 )% (75,838 ) (1.4 )% Organic revenue growth, a non-GAAP measure $ 297,616 11.0 % $ 560,279 10.6 %

