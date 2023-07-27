

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) said Thursday that V116, an investigational, 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine specifically designed for adults, met key immunogenicity and safety endpoints in two phase 3 trials.



The topline results demonstrated V116 elicited positive immune responses in both vaccine-naïve and vaccine-experienced adult patient populations, the company said in a statement.



The company noted that the results will be shared with the scientific community in the near future and will support global regulatory licensure applications.



According to pre-pandemic 2019 CDC data, the 21 serotypes covered by V116 are responsible for 85% of invasive pneumococcal disease in individuals 65 and older.



