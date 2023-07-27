WASHINGTON & CHARLESTON, W.Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) ("United"), today reported earnings for the second quarter of 2023 of $92.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $98.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. Earnings for the second quarter of 2022 were $95.6 million, or $0.71 per diluted share.

"UBSI's performance remained strong in the second quarter," stated Richard M. Adams, Jr., United's Chief Executive Officer. "Our profitability, asset quality, and balance sheet strength continue to allow us to take care of our customers, invest in our communities, and build new relationships across our footprint."

Second quarter of 2023 results produced annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity, a non-GAAP measure, of 1.26%, 7.96 % and 13.47%, respectively, compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 1.35%, 8.72% and 14.97%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.32%, 8.33% and 14.23%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022.

During the second quarter of 2023, United sold mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of approximately $2.0 billion at a gain of $8.1 million. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2023, United sold approximately $187.0 million of available for sale ("AFS") investment securities at a loss of $7.2 million.

Second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 decreased $6.9 million, or 3%, from the first quarter of 2023. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, for the second quarter of 2023 also decreased $6.9 million, or 3%, from the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to higher interest expense driven by deposit rate repricing partially offset by higher interest income on net loans and loans held for sale driven by rising market interest rates. The interest rate spread for the second quarter of 2023 decreased 24 basis points from the first quarter of 2023 to 2.69% due to a 47 basis point increase in the average cost of funds partially offset by a 23 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets. The yield on average interest-bearing deposits increased 54 basis points to 2.37% from the first quarter of 2023. The yield on average net loans and loans held for sale increased 23 basis points to 5.78% from the first quarter of 2023. The net interest margin of 3.51% for the second quarter of 2023 was a decrease of 12 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.63% for the first quarter of 2023.

The provision for credit losses was $11.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $6.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by an increase in the allowance for loan & lease losses mainly due to a change in qualitative factors and the impact of reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic conditions.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased $2.4 million, or 7%, from the first quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to increases in mortgage loan servicing income of $7.6 million mainly driven by the gain on sale of MSRs and income from mortgage banking activities of $1.5 million driven by higher mortgage loan origination and sale volume and a higher margin on loans sold. These increases in noninterest income were partially offset by higher net losses on investment securities of $6.9 million mainly driven by the loss on sale of AFS investment securities.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 decreased $2.1 million, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in noninterest expense was primarily driven by a decrease in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments of $4.6 million partially offset by an increase in employee compensation of $3.1 million. The decrease in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments was driven by a decrease in the outstanding balance of loan commitments at quarter end. The increase in employee compensation was primarily driven by higher employee incentives as well as higher employee commissions related to mortgage banking production.

For the second quarter of 2023, income tax expense was $23.5 million as compared to $24.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease of $996 thousand was due to lower earnings partially offset by a higher effective tax rate. United's effective tax rate was 20.2% and 19.9% for the second quarter of 2023 and first quarter of 2023, respectively.

Second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022

Earnings for the second quarter of 2023 were $92.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $95.6 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased $12.6 million, or 6%, from the second quarter of 2022. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 also increased $12.6 million, or 6%, from the second quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to the impact of rising market interest rates on earning assets, organic loan growth and a change in the asset mix to higher earning assets. These increases were partially offset by higher interest expense primarily driven by deposit rate repricing, higher average balances and cost of long-term borrowings, lower income from Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan fees and lower acquired loan accretion. The yield on average earning assets increased 175 basis points from the second quarter of 2022 to 5.33%. Average earning assets for the second quarter of 2023 increased $494.6 million, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2022 due to a $1.7 billion increase in average net loans and loans held for sale partially offset by a $743.1 million decrease in average short-term investments and a $423.1 million decrease in average investment securities. The average cost of funds increased 233 basis points from the second quarter of 2022 to 2.64% primarily due to increases in the yield on average interest-bearing deposits of 212 basis points and in the yield on average long-term borrowings of 300 basis points. Average long-term borrowings increased $1.5 billion from the second quarter of 2022. Net PPP loan fee income decreased $3.5 million from the second quarter of 2022. Acquired loan accretion income was $3.1 million and $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, a decrease of $2.3 million. The net interest margin of 3.51% for the second quarter of 2023 was an increase of 13 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022.

The provision for credit losses was $11.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to a net benefit of $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by an increase in the allowance for loan & lease losses mainly due to a change in qualitative factors and the impact of reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic conditions.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $35.2 million, which was a decrease of $8.4 million, or 19%, from the second quarter of 2022. Net losses on investment securities were $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to net gains on investment securities of $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 mainly driven by the loss on sale of AFS investment securities in the second quarter of 2023. Additionally, income from mortgage banking activities decreased $4.5 million mainly due to lower origination and sale volume and income from bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") decreased $2.1 million primarily due to higher amounts of death benefits recognized in the second quarter of 2022. This decrease in noninterest income was partially offset by an increase in mortgage loan servicing income of $7.5 million mainly driven by the gain on sale of MSRs.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $135.3 million, a decrease of $5.9 million, or 4%, from the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to decreases of $7.9 million in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments and $4.1 million in employee compensation partially offset by increases of $3.2 million in other noninterest expense and $1.6 million in FDIC insurance expense. The decrease in employee compensation was primarily due to lower employee commissions related to mortgage banking production as well as lower employee incentives. The increase in other noninterest expense was primarily driven by higher amounts of certain general operating expenses. The increase in FDIC insurance expense was primarily due to a higher assessment rate.

Income tax expense of $23.5 million for the second quarter of 2023 was flat from the second quarter of 2022, decreasing $79 thousand, or less than 1%. The decrease was driven by lower earnings partially offset by a higher effective tax rate. United's effective tax rate was 20.2% for the second quarter of 2023 and 19.8% for the second quarter of 2022.

First half of 2023 compared to the first half of 2022

Earnings for the first six months of 2023 were $190.8 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $177.3 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2022.

Net interest income for the first six months of 2023 increased $55.4 million, or 14%, from the first six months of 2022. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, for the first six months of 2023 also increased $55.4 million, or 14%, from the first six months of 2022. The increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to the impact of rising market interest rates on earning assets, organic loan growth and a change in the asset mix to higher earning assets. These increases were partially offset by higher interest expense primarily driven by deposit rate repricing and higher average balances and cost of long-term borrowings as well as lower income from PPP loan fees and acquired loan accretion. The yield on average earning assets increased 184 basis points from the first six months of 2022 to 5.21%. Average earning assets for the first six months of 2023 increased $311.0 million, or 1%, from the first six months of 2022 due to a $1.9 billion increase in average net loans and loans held for sale partially offset by a $1.4 billion decrease in average short-term investments and a $171.4 million decrease in average investment securities. The average cost of funds increased 212 basis points from the first six months of 2022 to 2.41% primarily due to increases in the yield on average interest-bearing deposits of 187 basis points and in the yield on average long-term borrowings of 298 basis points. Average long-term borrowings increased $1.5 billion from the first six months of 2022. Net PPP loan fee income decreased $7.3 million from the first six months of 2022. Acquired loan accretion income was $6.2 million and $9.5 million for the first six months of 2023 and 2022, respectively, a decrease of $3.3 million. The net interest margin of 3.57% for the first six months of 2023 was an increase of 39 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.18% for the first six months of 2022.

The provision for credit losses was $18.3 million for the first six months 2023 as compared to a net benefit of $5.2 million for the first six months of 2022.

Noninterest income for the first six months of 2023 was $67.9 million, which was a decrease of $21.7 million, or 24%, from the first six months of 2022. Income from mortgage banking activities decreased $17.4 million from the first six months of 2022 mainly due to lower mortgage loan origination and sale volume driven by the rising rate environment and a lower margin on loans sold. Additionally, net losses on investment securities were $7.7 million for the first six months of 2023 as compared to net gains on investment securities of $931 thousand for the first six months of 2022 mainly driven by the loss on sale of AFS investment securities in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in noninterest income was partially offset by a $7.4 million increase in mortgage loans servicing income mainly driven by the gain on sale of MSRs in the second quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense for the first six months of 2023 was $272.7 million, a decrease of $7.6 million, or 3%, from the first six months of 2022 driven by decreases in employee compensation of $11.3 million and the expense for reserve for unfunded loan commitments of $10.6 million partially offset by increases in other noninterest expense of $7.8 million and FDIC insurance expense of $3.5 million. The decrease in employee compensation was primarily due to lower employee commissions and incentives related to mortgage banking production. The increase in other noninterest expense was primarily driven by higher amounts of certain general operating expenses. The increase in FDIC insurance expense was primarily due to a higher assessment rate.

For the first six months of 2023, income tax expense was $47.9 million as compared to $43.6 million for the first six months of 2022 primarily due to higher earnings and a higher effective tax rate. United's effective tax rate was 20.1% for the first six months of 2023 and 19.8% for the first six months of 2022.

Credit Quality

United's asset quality continues to be sound. At June 30, 2023, non-performing loans were $41.6 million, or 0.20% of loans & leases, net of unearned income. Total non-performing assets were $45.3 million, including other real estate owned ("OREO") of $3.8 million, or 0.15% of total assets at June 30, 2023. At December 31, 2022, non-performing loans were $58.6 million, or 0.29% of loans & leases, net of unearned income. Total non-performing assets were $60.7 million, including OREO of $2.1 million, or 0.21% of total assets at December 31, 2022.

On January 1, 2023, United adopted ASU 2022-02, "Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures" which eliminated the accounting guidance on troubled debt restructurings and enhanced creditors' disclosure requirements related to loan refinancings and restructurings for borrowers experiencing financial difficulty. After the adoption of ASU 2022-02, United no longer considers accruing restructured loans that are fewer than 90 days past due as non-performing loans or non-performing assets. December 31, 2022 non-performing loans and non-performing assets noted above included $9.1 million of troubled debt restructurings that were on accruing status and fewer than 90 days past due but classified as non-performing loans and non-performing assets. Restructured loans that are on non-accrual or 90-day past due are included in the respective non-performing loan and non-performing asset categories for periods subsequent to adoption.

As of June 30, 2023, the allowance for loan & lease losses was $250.7 million, or 1.21% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, as compared to $234.7 million, or 1.14% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs were $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to net recoveries of $941 thousand for the second quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs were $2.4 million for the first half of 2023 compared to net recoveries of $2.9 million for the first half of 2022. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were 0.02% and (0.02)% for the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were 0.02% and (0.03)% for the first half of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Net charge-offs were $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Capital

United continues to be well-capitalized based upon regulatory guidelines. United's estimated risk-based capital ratio is 15.1% at June 30, 2023, while estimated Common Equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and leverage ratios are 12.8%, 12.8% and 11.0%, respectively. The June 30, 2023 ratios reflect United's election of a five-year transition provision, allowed by the Federal Reserve Board and other federal banking agencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized financial institution are a risk-based capital ratio of 10.0%, a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.0% and a leverage ratio of 5.0%.

During the second quarter of 2022, United repurchased, under a previously announced stock repurchase plan, approximately 1.5 million shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $34.47. During the first half of 2022, United repurchased approximately 2.3 million shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $34.69. United did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the first half of 2023.

About United Bankshares, Inc.

As of June 30, 2023, United had consolidated assets of approximately $29.7 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank which comprises nearly 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. United's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".

Cautionary Statements

The Company is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its June 30, 2023 consolidated financial statements on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of June 30, 2023 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Generally, United has presented these "non-GAAP" financial measures because it believes that these measures provide meaningful additional information to assist in the evaluation of United's results of operations or financial position. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how United's management evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the banking industry.

Specifically, this press release contains certain references to financial measures identified as tax-equivalent (FTE) net interest income, average tangible equity, return on average tangible equity and tangible book value per share. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures to be helpful in understanding United's results of operations or financial position.

Net interest income is presented in this press release on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent basis adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments. Although this is a non-GAAP measure, United's management believes this measure is more widely used within the financial services industry and provides better comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. United uses this measure to monitor net interest income performance and to manage its balance sheet composition. The tax-equivalent adjustment combines amounts of interest income on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

Tangible equity is calculated as GAAP total shareholders' equity minus total intangible assets. Tangible equity can thus be considered the most conservative valuation of the company. Tangible equity is also presented on a per common share basis and considering net income, a return on average tangible equity. Management provides these amounts to facilitate the understanding of as well as to assess the quality and composition of United's capital structure. By removing the effect of intangible assets that result from merger and acquisition activity, the "permanent" items of equity are presented. These measures, along with others, are used by management to analyze capital adequacy and performance.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached financial information tables to this press release. Investors should recognize that United's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures at other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and United strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this report, we have made various statements regarding current expectations or forecasts of future events, which speak only as of the date the statements are made. These statements are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are also made from time-to-time in press releases and in oral statements made by the officers of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "expect," "may," "could," "intend," "project," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates, which although believed to be reasonable, may turn out to be incorrect. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon these estimates and statements. United cannot assure that any of these statements, estimates, or beliefs will be realized and actual results may differ from those contemplated in these "forward-looking statements." The following factors, among others, could cause the actual results of United's operations to differ materially from its expectations: the uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on United, its colleagues, the communities United serves, and the domestic and global economy; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policies, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets, interest rate, securities market and monetary supply fluctuations; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates; reform of LIBOR; the nature, extent, timing, and results of governmental actions, examinations, reviews, reforms, regulations, and interpretations, including those involving the Federal Reserve, FDIC, and CFPB; the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on United's funding costs and net interest margin; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; competition; and changes in legislation or regulatory requirements. For more information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from United's expectations, refer to its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at www.sec.gov. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and United undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You are advised to consult further disclosures United may make on related subjects in our filings with the SEC.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended EARNINGS SUMMARY: June 2023 June 2022 March 2023 June 2023 June 2022 Interest income $ 345,932 $ 227,771 $ 329,303 $ 675,235 $ 430,566 Interest expense 118,471 12,868 94,983 213,454 24,161 Net interest income 227,461 214,903 234,320 461,781 406,405 Provision for credit losses 11,440 (1,807 ) 6,890 18,330 (5,217 ) Noninterest income 35,178 43,608 32,744 67,922 89,633 Noninterest expense 135,288 141,174 137,419 272,707 280,349 Income before income taxes 115,911 119,144 122,755 238,666 220,906 Income taxes 23,452 23,531 24,448 47,900 43,629 Net income $ 92,459 $ 95,613 $ 98,307 $ 190,766 $ 177,277 PER COMMON SHARE: Net income: Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ 1.42 $ 1.31 Diluted 0.68 0.71 0.73 1.41 1.30 Cash dividends $ 0.36 $ 0.36 0.36 0.72 0.72 Book value 34.14 34.37 33.34 Closing market price $ 35.20 $ 29.67 $ 35.07 Common shares outstanding: Actual at period end, net of treasury shares 134,936,551 134,934,858 134,580,646 Weighted average-basic 134,683,010 134,623,061 134,411,166 134,472,074 135,336,729 Weighted average-diluted 134,849,818 134,863,650 134,840,328 134,748,868 135,634,398 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 1.26 % 1.32 % 1.35 % 1.31 % 1.23 % Return on average shareholders' equity 7.96 % 8.33 % 8.72 % 8.34 % 7.63 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 13.47 % 14.23 % 14.97 % 14.20 % 12.90 % Average equity to average assets 15.83 % 15.88 % 15.49 % 15.66 % 16.05 % Net interest margin 3.51 % 3.38 % 3.63 % 3.57 % 3.18 % PERIOD END BALANCES: June 30 2023 December 31 2022 June 30 2022 March 31 2023 Assets $ 29,694,651 $ 29,489,380 $ 28,777,896 $ 30,182,241 Earning assets 26,335,600 26,135,400 25,356,669 26,826,111 Loans & leases, net of unearned income 20,764,291 20,558,166 18,970,395 20,612,159 Loans held for sale 91,296 56,879 220,689 68,176 Investment securities 4,342,714 4,872,604 5,073,618 4,777,587 Total deposits 22,369,753 22,303,166 23,026,649 22,284,586 Shareholders' equity 4,637,043 4,516,193 4,487,050 4,606,537 Note: (1) See information under the "Selected Financial Ratios" table for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measure.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June June March June June 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Interest & Loan Fees Income (GAAP) $ 345,932 $ 227,771 $ 329,303 $ 675,235 $ 430,566 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,144 1,104 1,135 2,279 2,213 Interest & Fees Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 347,076 228,875 330,438 677,514 432,779 Interest Expense 118,471 12,868 94,983 213,454 24,161 Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 228,605 216,007 235,455 464,060 408,618 Provision for Credit Losses 11,440 (1,807 ) 6,890 18,330 (5,217 ) Noninterest Income: Fees from trust services 4,516 4,294 4,780 9,296 8,421 Fees from brokerage services 3,918 4,115 4,200 8,118 8,667 Fees from deposit services 9,325 10,830 9,362 18,687 20,978 Bankcard fees and merchant discounts 1,707 1,671 1,707 3,414 3,050 Other charges, commissions, and fees 949 785 1,138 2,087 1,544 Income from bank-owned life insurance 2,022 4,120 1,891 3,913 6,314 Income from mortgage banking activities 7,907 12,445 6,384 14,291 31,648 Mortgage loan servicing income 9,841 2,328 2,276 12,117 4,715 Net (losses) gains on investment securities (7,336 ) 1,182 (405 ) (7,741 ) 931 Other noninterest income 2,329 1,838 1,411 3,740 3,365 Total Noninterest Income 35,178 43,608 32,744 67,922 89,633 Noninterest Expense: Employee compensation 58,502 62,632 55,414 113,916 125,253 Employee benefits 12,236 12,047 13,435 25,671 24,898 Net occupancy 11,409 11,206 11,833 23,242 22,393 Data processing 7,256 7,549 7,473 14,729 14,920 Amortization of intangibles 1,279 1,379 1,279 2,558 2,758 OREO expense 315 46 667 982 228 Net losses (gains) on the sale of OREO properties 16 (454 ) (43 ) (27 ) (487 ) Equipment expense 8,026 7,310 6,996 15,022 14,645 FDIC insurance expense 4,570 3,004 4,587 9,157 5,677 Mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment 1,699 1,783 1,884 3,583 3,426 Expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments (2,021 ) 5,899 2,600 579 11,136 Other noninterest expense 32,001 28,773 31,294 63,295 55,502 Total Noninterest Expense 135,288 141,174 137,419 272,707 280,349 Income Before Income Taxes (FTE) (non-GAAP) 117,055 120,248 123,890 240,945 223,119 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,144 1,104 1,135 2,279 2,213 Income Before Income Taxes (GAAP) 115,911 119,144 122,755 238,666 220,906 Taxes 23,452 23,531 24,448 47,900 43,629 Net Income $ 92,459 $ 95,613 $ 98,307 $ 190,766 $ 177,277 MEMO: Effective Tax Rate 20.23 % 19.75 % 19.92 % 20.07 % 19.75 %

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Consolidated Balance Sheets June 2023 June 2022 June 30 December 31 June 30 March 31 Q-T-D Average Q-T-D Average 2023 2022 2022 2023 Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 1,282,923 $ 2,105,669 $ 1,692,357 $ 1,176,652 $ 1,658,486 $ 1,918,693 Securities Available for Sale 4,320,055 4,824,655 4,005,324 4,541,925 4,812,704 4,419,413 Less: Allowance for credit losses 0 0 0 0 0 0 Net available for sale securities 4,320,055 4,824,655 4,005,324 4,541,925 4,812,704 4,419,413 Securities Held to Maturity 1,020 1,020 1,020 1,020 1,020 1,020 Less: Allowance for credit losses (19 ) (19 ) (19 ) (18 ) (18 ) (18 ) Net held to maturity securities 1,001 1,001 1,001 1,002 1,002 1,002 Equity Securities 8,081 13,204 8,443 7,629 13,513 7,792 Other Investment Securities 332,904 246,312 327,946 322,048 246,399 349,380 Total Securities 4,662,041 5,085,172 4,342,714 4,872,604 5,073,618 4,777,587 Total Cash and Securities 5,944,964 7,190,841 6,035,071 6,049,256 6,732,104 6,696,280 Loans held for sale 72,966 263,039 91,296 56,879 220,689 68,176 Commercial Loans & Leases 14,980,069 14,210,173 15,083,157 14,986,117 14,136,614 14,998,881 Mortgage Loans 4,347,941 3,227,395 4,437,158 4,158,226 3,481,064 4,283,339 Consumer Loans 1,322,889 1,344,390 1,261,611 1,435,820 1,376,447 1,348,678 Gross Loans 20,650,899 18,781,958 20,781,926 20,580,163 18,994,125 20,630,898 Unearned income (18,356 ) (26,280 ) (17,635 ) (21,997 ) (23,730 ) (18,739 ) Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 20,632,543 18,755,678 20,764,291 20,558,166 18,970,395 20,612,159 Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses (240,611 ) (214,624 ) (250,721 ) (234,746 ) (213,729 ) (240,491 ) Net Loans 20,391,932 18,541,054 20,513,570 20,323,420 18,756,666 20,371,668 Mortgage Servicing Rights 14,662 22,644 4,627 21,022 22,593 19,987 Goodwill 1,888,889 1,889,186 1,888,889 1,888,889 1,888,889 1,888,889 Other Intangibles 17,164 22,519 16,339 18,897 21,655 17,618 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 78,872 76,821 80,641 71,144 75,143 76,884 Other Real Estate Owned 4,070 13,943 3,756 2,052 13,847 4,086 Bank Owned Life Insurance 482,791 478,163 483,906 480,184 473,470 482,098 Other Assets 542,502 511,238 576,556 577,637 572,840 556,555 Total Assets $ 29,438,812 $ 29,009,448 $ 29,694,651 $ 29,489,380 $ 28,777,896 $ 30,182,241 MEMO: Interest-earning Assets $ 26,121,011 $ 25,626,411 $ 26,335,600 $ 26,135,400 $ 25,356,669 $ 26,826,111 Interest-bearing Deposits $ 15,520,461 $ 15,588,089 $ 15,918,927 $ 15,103,488 $ 15,425,240 $ 15,576,926 Noninterest-bearing Deposits 6,500,259 7,587,565 6,450,826 7,199,678 7,601,409 6,707,660 Total Deposits 22,020,720 23,175,654 22,369,753 22,303,166 23,026,649 22,284,586 Short-term Borrowings 177,315 136,025 176,739 160,698 128,242 170,094 Long-term Borrowings 2,307,485 811,924 2,188,438 2,197,656 796,961 2,788,103 Total Borrowings 2,484,800 947,949 2,365,177 2,358,354 925,203 2,958,197 Operating Lease Liability 83,335 81,450 85,038 75,749 79,787 81,394 Other Liabilities 190,863 198,209 237,640 235,918 259,207 251,527 Total Liabilities 24,779,718 24,403,262 25,057,608 24,973,187 24,290,846 25,575,704 Preferred Equity 0 0 0 0 0 0 Common Equity 4,659,094 4,606,186 4,637,043 4,516,193 4,487,050 4,606,537 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,659,094 4,606,186 4,637,043 4,516,193 4,487,050 4,606,537 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 29,438,812 $ 29,009,448 $ 29,694,651 $ 29,489,380 $ 28,777,896 $ 30,182,241 MEMO: Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 18,005,261 $ 16,536,038 $ 18,284,104 $ 17,461,842 $ 16,350,443 $ 18,535,123

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June June March June June Quarterly/Year-to-Date Share Data: 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ 1.42 $ 1.31 Diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ 1.41 $ 1.30 Common Dividend Declared Per Share $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.72 $ 0.72 High Common Stock Price $ 35.61 $ 37.81 $ 42.45 $ 42.45 $ 39.80 Low Common Stock Price $ 27.68 $ 33.11 $ 33.35 $ 27.68 $ 33.11 Average Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock): Basic 134,683,010 134,623,061 134,411,166 134,472,074 135,336,729 Diluted 134,849,818 134,863,650 134,840,328 134,748,868 135,634,398 Common Dividends $ 48,628 $ 48,544 $ 48,720 $ 97,348 $ 97,810 Dividend Payout Ratio 52.59 % 50.77 % 49.56 % 51.03 % 55.17 % June 30 December 31 June 30 March 31 EOP Share Data: 2023 2022 2022 2023 Book Value Per Share $ 34.37 $ 33.52 $ 33.34 $ 34.14 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) (1) $ 20.25 $ 19.36 $ 19.14 $ 20.01 52-week High Common Stock Price $ 44.15 $ 44.15 $ 39.80 $ 44.15 Date 11/11/22 11/11/22 01/13/22 11/11/22 52-week Low Common Stock Price $ 27.68 $ 33.11 $ 31.74 $ 33.11 Date 5/12/23 5/2/22 09/20/21 5/2/22 EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock): 134,934,858 134,745,122 134,580,646 134,936,551 Memorandum Items: EOP Employees (full-time equivalent) 2,799 2,856 2,988 2,836 Note: (1) Tangible Book Value Per Share: Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 4,637,043 $ 4,516,193 $ 4,487,050 $ 4,606,537 Less: Total Intangibles (1,905,228 ) (1,907,786 ) (1,910,544 ) (1,906,507 ) Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,731,815 $ 2,608,407 $ 2,576,506 $ 2,700,030 ÷ EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock) 134,934,858 134,745,122 134,580,646 134,936,551 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) $ 20.25 $ 19.36 $ 19.14 $ 20.01

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended June 2023 Three Months Ended June 2022 Three Months Ended March 2023 Selected Average Balances and Yields: Average Average Average Average Average Average ASSETS: Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Earning Assets: Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell and other short-term investments $ 994,072 $ 12,706 5.13 % $ 1,737,146 $ 4,841 1.12 % $ 936,394 $ 10,983 4.76 % Investment securities: Taxable 4,274,123 36,721 3.44 % 4,665,307 24,558 2.11 % 4,404,864 36,259 3.29 % Tax-exempt 387,918 2,718 2.80 % 419,865 2,794 2.66 % 387,671 2,740 2.83 % Total securities 4,662,041 39,439 3.38 % 5,085,172 27,352 2.15 % 4,792,535 38,999 3.26 % Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income (2) 20,705,509 294,931 5.71 % 19,018,717 196,682 4.15 % 20,683,610 280,456 5.49 % Allowance for loan losses (240,611 ) (214,624 ) (234,809 ) Net loans and loans held for sale 20,464,898 5.78 % 18,804,093 4.19 % 20,448,801 5.55 % Total earning assets 26,121,011 $ 347,076 5.33 % 25,626,411 $ 228,875 3.58 % 26,177,730 $ 330,438 5.10 % Other assets 3,317,801 3,383,037 3,334,559 TOTAL ASSETS $ 29,438,812 $ 29,009,448 $ 29,512,289 LIABILITIES: Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 15,520,461 $ 91,577 2.37 % $ 15,588,089 $ 9,751 0.25 % $ 15,186,632 $ 68,592 1.83 % Short-term borrowings 177,315 1,489 3.37 % 136,025 237 0.70 % 166,614 1,157 2.82 % Long-term borrowings 2,307,485 25,405 4.42 % 811,924 2,880 1.42 % 2,417,999 25,234 4.23 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 18,005,261 118,471 2.64 % 16,536,038 12,868 0.31 % 17,771,245 94,983 2.17 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,500,259 7,587,565 6,897,030 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 274,198 279,659 273,726 TOTAL LIABILITIES 24,779,718 24,403,262 24,942,001 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,659,094 4,606,186 4,570,288 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 29,438,812 $ 29,009,448 $ 29,512,289 NET INTEREST INCOME $ 228,605 $ 216,007 $ 235,455 INTEREST RATE SPREAD 2.69 % 3.27 % 2.93 % NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.51 % 3.38 % 3.63 % (1) The interest income and the yields on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccruing loans are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Six Months Ended June 2023 Six Months Ended June 2022 Selected Average Balances and Yields: Average Average Average Average ASSETS: Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Earning Assets: Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell and other short-term investments $ 965,393 $ 23,689 4.95 % $ 2,379,418 $ 7,170 0.61 % Investment securities: Taxable 4,339,132 72,980 3.36 % 4,466,170 42,063 1.88 % Tax-exempt 387,795 5,458 2.81 % 432,135 5,483 2.54 % Total securities 4,726,927 78,438 3.32 % 4,898,305 47,546 1.94 % Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income (2) 20,694,619 575,387 5.60 % 18,775,823 378,063 4.06 % Allowance for loan losses (237,726 ) (215,316 ) Net loans and loans held for sale 20,456,893 5.67 % 18,560,507 4.10 % Total earning assets 26,149,213 $ 677,514 5.21 % 25,838,230 $ 432,779 3.37 % Other assets 3,324,719 3,338,261 TOTAL ASSETS $ 29,473,932 $ 29,176,491 LIABILITIES: Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 15,354,468 $ 160,169 2.10 % $ 15,747,191 $ 18,312 0.23 % Short-term borrowings 171,994 2,646 3.10 % 135,012 418 0.62 % Long-term borrowings 2,362,437 50,639 4.32 % 814,628 5,431 1.34 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,888,899 213,454 2.41 % 16,696,831 24,161 0.29 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,697,549 7,527,570 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 272,575 269,099 TOTAL LIABILITIES 24,859,023 24,493,500 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,614,909 4,682,991 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 29,473,932 $ 29,176,491 NET INTEREST INCOME $ 464,060 $ 408,618 INTEREST RATE SPREAD 2.80 % 3.08 % NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.57 % 3.18 % (1) The interest income and the yields on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccruing loans are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June June March June June Selected Financial Ratios: 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Return on Average Assets 1.26 % 1.32 % 1.35 % 1.31 % 1.23 % Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 7.96 % 8.33 % 8.72 % 8.34 % 7.63 % Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (1) 13.47 % 14.23 % 14.97 % 14.20 % 12.90 % Efficiency Ratio 51.51 % 54.61 % 51.46 % 51.48 % 56.52 % Price / Earnings Ratio 10.84 x 12.37 x 12.10 x 10.50 x 13.45 x Note: (1) Return on Average Tangible Equity: (a) Net Income (GAAP) $ 92,459 $ 95,613 $ 98,307 $ 190,766 $ 177,277 (b) Number of Days 91 91 90 181 181 Average Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 4,659,094 $ 4,606,186 $ 4,570,288 $ 4,614,909 $ 4,682,991 Less: Average Total Intangibles (1,906,053 ) (1,911,705 ) (1,907,331 ) (1,906,689 ) (1,911,416 ) (c) Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,753,041 $ 2,694,481 $ 2,662,957 $ 2,708,220 $ 2,771,575 Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP)\ [(a) / (b)] x 365 / (c) 13.47 % 14.23 % 14.97 % 14.20 % 12.90 % Selected Financial Ratios: June 30 2023 December 31 2022 June 30 2022 March 31 2023 Loans & Leases, net of unearned income / Deposit Ratio 92.82 % 92.18 % 82.38 % 92.50 % Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 1.21 % 1.14 % 1.13 % 1.17 % Allowance for Credit Losses (2)/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 1.43 % 1.37 % 1.35 % 1.40 % Nonaccrual Loans / Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.15 % 0.14 % 90-Day Past Due Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.06 % Non-performing Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.20 % 0.29 % 0.37 % 0.21 % Non-performing Assets/ Total Assets 0.15 % 0.21 % 0.29 % 0.15 % Primary Capital Ratio 16.45 % 16.11 % 16.34 % 16.07 % Shareholders' Equity Ratio 15.62 % 15.31 % 15.59 % 15.26 % Price / Book Ratio 0.86 x 1.21 x 1.05 x 1.03 x Note: (2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June June March June June Mortgage Banking Segment Data: 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Applications $ 588,734 $ 1,159,102 $ 505,840 $ 1,094,574 $ 2,855,606 Loans originated 416,255 955,152 312,077 728,332 1,961,516 Loans sold $ 399,632 $ 1,072,623 $ 301,476 $ 701,108 $ 2,242,748 Purchase money % of loans closed 94 % 86 % 92 % 93 % 79 % Realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans sold 2.27 % 2.40 % 2.17 % 2.23 % 2.59 % Net interest income $ 2,155 $ 2,870 $ 2,122 $ 4,277 $ 5,187 Other income 19,946 21,468 10,861 30,807 44,865 Other expense 15,706 25,776 15,085 30,791 51,224 Income taxes 1,270 (285 ) (424 ) 846 (228 ) Net income (loss) $ 5,125 $ (1,153 ) $ (1,678 ) $ 3,447 $ (944 ) June 30 December 31 June 30 March 31 Period End Mortgage Banking Segment Data: 2023 2022 2022 2023 Locked pipeline $ 93,417 $ 68,654 $ 206,246 $ 92,639 Balance of loans serviced $ 1,242,441 $ 3,381,485 $ 3,534,607 $ 3,280,741 Number of loans serviced 12,843 23,510 24,226 22,436

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) June 30 December 31 June 30 March 31 Asset Quality Data: 2023 2022 2022 2023 EOP Non-Accrual Loans $ 26,545 $ 23,685 $ 28,386 $ 29,296 EOP 90-Day Past Due Loans 15,007 15,565 16,443 13,105 EOP Restructured Loans (1) n/a 19,388 25,504 n/a Total EOP Non-performing Loans $ 41,552 $ 58,638 $ 70,333 $ 42,401 EOP Other Real Estate Owned 3,756 2,052 13,847 4,086 Total EOP Non-performing Assets $ 45,308 $ 60,690 $ 84,180 $ 46,487 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 March 31 June 30 June 30 Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses: 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Beginning Balance $ 240,491 $ 214,594 $ 234,746 $ 234,746 $ 216,016 Gross Charge-offs (2,274 ) (2,119 ) (2,936 ) (5,210 ) (3,595 ) Recoveries 1,065 3,060 1,791 2,856 6,516 Net (Charge-offs) Recoveries (1,209 ) 941 (1,145 ) (2,354 ) 2,921 Provision for Loan & Lease Losses 11,439 (1,806 ) 6,890 18,329 (5,208 ) Ending Balance $ 250,721 $ 213,729 $ 240,491 $ 250,721 $ 213,729 Reserve for lending-related commitments 46,768 42,579 48,789 46,768 42,579 Allowance for Credit Losses (2) $ 297,489 $ 256,308 $ 289,280 $ 297,489 $ 256,308 Notes: (1) On January 1, 2023, United adopted ASU 2022-02, "Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures" which eliminated the accounting guidance on troubled debt restructurings and enhanced creditors' disclosure requirements related to loan refinancings and restructurings for borrowers experiencing financial difficulty. After the adoption of ASU 2022-02, United no longer considers accruing restructured loans that are fewer than 90 days past due as non-performing loans or non-performing assets. December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 non-performing loans and non-performing assets included $9,127 and $11,044, respectively, of troubled debt restructurings that were on accruing status and fewer than 90 days past due but classified as non-performing loans and non-performing assets. Restructured loans that are on non-accrual or 90-days past due are included in the above respective non-performing loan and non-performing asset categories at June 30, 2023. Restructured loans with an aggregate balance of $7,186 and $11,298 at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively, were on nonaccrual status, but are not included in "EOP Non-Accrual Loans" above. Restructured loans with an aggregate balance of $3,075 and $3,162 at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively, were 90 days past due, but not included in "EOP 90-Day Past Due Loans" above. (2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

Contacts

W. Mark Tatterson

Chief Financial Officer

(800) 445-1347 ext. 8716