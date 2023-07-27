Groundbreaking mobile game with over 82M downloads takes players on a journey into the canon timeline of the "Harry Potter" books and films series

One of the mobile game industry's biggest and most popular titles with over 50B minutes played to date worldwide and a 2022 Webby Award Honoree, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, today unveils its largest-ever game expansion in the five-year history of the groundbreaking narrative mobile RPG. "Beyond Hogwarts" introduces players to a vast new world of adventure, magic and wizardry and tells a unique, personal and interactive story in the canon timeline.

Officially licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and published under the Portkey Games label, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery's Beyond Hogwarts delivers a richer addition to the timeline that started in the book "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone." Beyond Hogwarts begins on 31 July 1991 in Diagon Alley where players will catch a glimpse of Harry Potter, in his first appearance in the game, on his way to Ollivanders. Players embark on a fun, and sometimes dangerous, new adventure encountering both new places and faces as well as some very familiar ones. Players will visit iconic moments from a new perspective, while they build meaningful relationships, adopt wizarding careers and establish a new adult life. To access Beyond Hogwarts, players will need to complete Year 7 of the game.

"With Beyond Hogwarts, the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery team is trailblazing the limits of mobile game experiences in this AAA game expansion that adds new adventures, and unlocks new timelines and perspectives from within the Wizarding World," said Bryan Shaw, General Manager at Jam City. "Beyond Hogwarts delivers on the core fantasy of stories fans have been enjoying for decades, and will enthrall both fans who have enjoyed visiting the Wizarding World through Harry Potter books and movies and our current players who have crafted their own immersive stories in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery

As players' stories progress beyond its halls, Beyond Hogwarts delivers:

More to Explore: 15+ new environments and 25+ new chapters in Volume 1

15+ new environments and 25+ new chapters in Volume 1 Age Up for the First Time! A new character look for players and 20+ of their friends as they AGE UP for the first time

A new character look for players and 20+ of their friends as they AGE UP for the first time New Specializations Feature: Gamers can shape how they play in three new career paths to choose from at the Rare Obscure Confounding Case Division (ROCC): Auror, Healer or Magizoologist. Reach new milestones in each track to earn XP and unlock new Assignments, Side Quests and Repeatable Project Stations

Gamers can shape how they play in three new career paths to choose from at the Rare Obscure Confounding Case Division (ROCC): Auror, Healer or Magizoologist. Reach new milestones in each track to earn XP and unlock new Assignments, Side Quests and Repeatable Project Stations New and Returning Familiar Faces : Follow Professor Quirrell's return to Hogwarts after his sabbatical in Albania, encounter Mad-Eye Moody and Elton Elderberry at the Ministry of Magic, reconnect with aged-up classmates Tonks, Bill and Charlie, and witness moments in Harry Potter's journey from a new perspective

: Follow Professor Quirrell's return to Hogwarts after his sabbatical in Albania, encounter Mad-Eye Moody and Elton Elderberry at the Ministry of Magic, reconnect with aged-up classmates Tonks, Bill and Charlie, and witness moments in Harry Potter's journey from a new perspective New Mysteries to Solve : Join the newly created top-secret division of the Ministry of Magic the Rare, Obscure, and Confounding Case Division (ROCC) and work on mysterious cases

: Join the newly created top-secret division of the Ministry of Magic the Rare, Obscure, and Confounding Case Division (ROCC) and work on mysterious cases Post-Hogwarts Graduate Life: New ways to experience classic in-game features as an adult, like choosing and decorating your own Flat (instead of your dorm room), and meeting up with friends in special new former student hubs

New ways to experience classic in-game features as an adult, like choosing and decorating your own Flat (instead of your dorm room), and meeting up with friends in special new former student hubs 3D Experience of New and Returning Iconic Locations : Diagon Alley, Hogsmeade, Godric's Hollow, the Ministry of Magic, Hogwarts and more, all accessible via the new in-game world map

: Diagon Alley, Hogsmeade, Godric's Hollow, the Ministry of Magic, Hogwarts and more, all accessible via the new in-game world map More on the way! Arriving soon as the story in Volume 1 progresses, visit wizarding towns, international wizarding schools, and international ministries

Originally launched in 2018, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery features a strong narrative combined with an engaging RPG gameplay experience. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery gives fans the opportunity to live their fantasy of attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and is the first game to deliver Hogwarts letters to students. Players participate in the iconic rites of passage of life at the school, from being sorted in Year 1, to becoming a prefect in Year 5, while exploring the secrets of Hogwarts and its grounds. True to life in the Wizarding World, players advance through their seven years of schooling at Hogwarts, attending classes, learning magical skills, and forming friendships and rivalries with other students, while investigating an original, unfolding mystery.

About Jam City

Jam City is an award-winning mobile entertainment company providing unique and deeply engaging games that appeal to a broad, global audience. The company is the creative powerhouse behind some of the highest-grossing games, generating over $4 billion in lifetime bookings. Over the years, Jam City's games have generated many billions of downloads for hundreds of millions of players around the world. In addition to conceiving and developing the hugely popular Cookie Jam and Panda Pop franchises, the company is a partner for some of the biggest global IP holders, having developed immersive, narrative-rich mobile games around iconic entertainment brands from Universal, Disney, and Warner Bros. Games. The company's popular RPG game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery was the #1 game in more than 40 countries at its launch and Jurassic World Alive continues to be one of the top AR games in the market. Jam City has studios and talent located in Los Angeles (HQ), Burbank, Cedar Falls, Las Vegas, San Diego, San Francisco, and, internationally in Berlin, Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Montreal, and Toronto. For more information, please visit www.jamcity.com.

About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles.

About Portkey Games

Portkey Games, from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, is the games label dedicated to creating new Wizarding World mobile and videogame experiences that place the player at the center of their own adventure, inspired by J.K. Rowling's original stories. Portkey Games offers players the opportunity to make their own narrative choices and engage with the Wizarding World setting to create new and unique experiences. The label was created to bring gamers and fans new gaming experiences that allow them to delve into the magic of the Wizarding World in immersive ways where they can define their own Wizarding World story.

WIZARDING WORLD, HARRY POTTER and FANTASTIC BEASTS Publishing Rights J.K. Rowling. HARRY POTTER: MAGIC AWAKENED, PORTKEY GAMES, WIZARDING WORLD, HARRY POTTER and FANTASTIC BEASTS characters, names and related indicia and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

WB SHIELD: © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s23)

