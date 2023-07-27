Arthur D. Little (ADL) today announced that the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) has confirmed its conversion to a Type C railway signalling system independent safety assessor (ISA) and assessment body (AsBo) under ISO/IEC 17020:2012, in accordance with the CENELEC standards EN50126, EN50128 and EN50129.

Arthur D. Little Converts to Type C Railway Signalling Inspection Body Under ISO/IEC 17020:2012

ISO/IEC 17020:2012 is an internationally recognized standard that assures the compliance, performance and efficiency of an inspection body. As the highest standard for inspection bodies, such as ISAs and AsBos, it provides independent verification that ADL meets established quality standards and is competent to carry out specific conformity assessment tasks. This ensures that ADL's clients can use its in-depth and rigorous assessment services, safe in the knowledge that assessments are certified as impartial, objective, transparent and effective.

ADL's Risk Practice is highly experienced at providing assurance of complex and/or novel rail signalling systems around the world. Delivered by its core team of expert engineers, each of whom has over 20 years experience, the practice specializes in safety assurance of technically challenging projects with demanding timescales and processes that are not yet fully defined. The team works proactively with clients, assessing processes as they are developed and highlighting specific high-risk issues to optimize project effort and support on-time project delivery.

Conversion to a Type C inspection body allows ADL to offer this signalling assurance expertise, not just as an ISA and AsBo, but also for broader signalling assurance requirements.

"We have built a strong reputation as a leading signalling system independent safety assessor, working with clients on railway systems around the globe," said Clive Adams, Associate Director, Arthur D. Little. "Conversion to a Type C inspection body enables our clients to benefit more broadly from our experience and expertise in the sector, providing assurance of the safety and processes of their complex and challenging projects."

