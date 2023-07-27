Limitless Earth Plc - Subscription and Issue of Equity

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 27

27 July 2023

LIMITLESS EARTH PLC

("Limitless" or the "Company")

Subscription and Issue of Equity

Limitless Earth plc (AIM: LME), an AIM quoted investing company, is pleased to announce that it has raised £155,000 via subscription through the issue of 3,100,000 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("New Ordinary Shares") at a price of 5 pence per share ("Subscription").

The funds will be used for general working capital purposes.

The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company. An application will be made for the 3,100,000 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") and it is expected that Admission will take place on, or around, 4 August 2023.

Total Voting Rights

Following admission of the New Ordinary Shares, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 68,500,000 Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. The figure of 68,500,000, Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU No. 596/2014) AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018.

For further information, please contact:

About Limitless Earth plc

Limitless Earth plc is a proactive investment company that focuses on making investments in and assisting companies which exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. Limitless invests in small companies where there are clear catalysts for value appreciation and the companies are operating in sectors exhibiting long term growth linked to demographic change. Examples of such sectors include Cleantech, Life Sciences, nanotech, medtech, recycling, and new Internet opportunities

