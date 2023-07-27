Sadot Group Inc. to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 28, 2023

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) ("Sadot Group" or the "Company"), an emerging player in the global food supply chain sector, today announced that it will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") opening bell tomorrow Friday, July 28, 2023. The Company is celebrating its recent rebranding announcement from Muscle Maker, Inc. to Sadot Group Inc. as well as its strategic accomplishments and pivot into the global agri-foods supply chain industry.

"We are thrilled to ring the Nasdaq opening bell to celebrate our recent name change to Sadot Group Inc. and almost 2.5 years as a public company," said Michael Roper, CEO of the Sadot Group. "This ceremony represents our continued commitment and support to our employees, shareholders, and partners around the world. We appreciate the encouragement of all our stakeholders as we continue our path forward under our new parent company name."

The Nasdaq opening bell ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City, New York. To view the broadcast, please visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony. Videos and photos during and following the ceremony will be shared on Nasdaq's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter. The Sadot Group will also share the event on its social media page: LinkedIn.

For more information on the Company's rebranding, please visit the new corporate website: http://www.sadotgroupinc.com/

About Sadot Group Inc.

Sadot Group Inc., formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc., has rapidly established itself as an emerging player in the global food supply chain. The Company provides innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions that address the world's growing food security challenges.

The Sadot Group connects producers and consumers across the globe, sourcing agri-commodity products from producing geographies such as the Americas, Africa and the Black Sea and delivering to markets in Southeast Asia, China and the Middle East/North Africa region.

The Sadot Group currently operates within three key verticals of the global food supply chain including 1) global agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products such as soybean meal, wheat and corn, 2) farm operations producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa, and 3) food service operations with more than 50 restaurants across the U.S.

Sadot Group Inc. is headquartered in Ft. Worth, Texas with subsidiary operations in Miami, Dubai, Singapore, Kyiv and Zambia. The Company continues to grow in size, diversity of operations, as well as in human and financial capital, but the principles that guided the Company remain the same - sourcing and providing healthier foods. For more information, please visit www.sadotgroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products, or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Sadot Group, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations:

Frank Pogubila

SVP

Integrous Communications

W: 951.946.5288

E: IR@sadotco.com

