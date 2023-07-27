Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
27.07.2023 | 15:43
Remoty's AI Sidekick: Pioneering the Future of Remote Collaboration

Remoty's AI Sidekick: Pioneering the Future of Remote Collaboration 

Remoty 
Remoty's AI Sidekick: Pioneering the Future of Remote Collaboration 
27-Jul-2023 / 15:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Remoty's AI Sidekick: Pioneering the Future of Remote Collaboration 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY REMOTY 
San Mateo, CA | July 26, 2023 10:01 PM Eastern Daylight Time 
In the rapidly evolving landscape of remote work, a Silicon Valley-based startup, Remoty, is carving out a niche for 
itself. Founded by tech visionaries Mahad Ahmad and Mohammad Owais Basit, Remoty is steadfast in its mission to enhance 
the remote work experience. Both founders possess a track record of launching successful and impactful products. 
The latest feather in Remoty's cap is the "AI Sidekick", a tool that harnesses the power of advanced language models to 
elevate remote work to unprecedented levels. In a market where many startups are repackaging existing AI technologies, 
Remoty distinguishes itself through its innovative application of AI to tackle the unique challenges of remote work. 
AI Sidekick is "like an all-knowing GPT-powered Executive Assistant for product managers and team leads that integrates 
seamlessly with Slack", describes Basit, the company's co-founder & CTO. It is designed to boost productivity of the 
team without compromising on their mental health, which is a crucial aspect in today's digital work culture. It focuses 
on transforming daily team Q&As into actionable insights, eliminating the need to sift through countless documents or 
schedule meetings. 
Recognizing AI's transformative potential for remote work, the founders promptly incorporated advanced cutting-edge 
technology into their solutions. Their innovative product, AI Sidekick, showcases their ability to anticipate remote 
teams' evolving needs and their strategic foresight in adopting AI technology swiftly and effectively. 
AI Sidekick's standout feature is its commitment to preserving the human element in a virtual world. Amid the hype of 
AI and automation, the importance of human connection can often be overlooked. AI Sidekick is built with this 
philosophy at its heart. It prioritizes mental well-being, nurtures a sense of community, and ensures that teams can 
collaborate effectively, regardless of physical distance & different time zones. This key value proposition to prevent 
burnout and improve team morale is enabled through providing context-rich insights where AI Sidekick helps identify and 
solve blockers faster, thereby enhancing team productivity and efficiency. 
Ahmad and Basit's visionary leadership has positioned Remoty at the vanguard of this revolution, empowering businesses 
to not merely adapt, but excel in this new era of work. As Ahmad; Remoty's co-founder & CPO puts it, "Our goal is to 
help businesses not just survive, but truly thrive in this new era of work". The founders' vision and their adept use 
of AI to address remote work challenges highlight their forward-thinking approach and adaptability. Their commitment to 
improving remote work experiences through AI-driven solutions positions them as pioneering leaders in the tech 
industry, leading the charge towards a more efficient and productive future of work. 
The positive feedback from the beta users of AI Sidekick is a strong validation of its effectiveness. Users have 
reported noticeable improvements in productivity, with tasks being completed more efficiently and in less time. 
Furthermore, the tool has been praised for its role in improving team cohesion and synchronization. By providing a 
platform for streamlined communications and collaborations, AI Sidekick has helped foster a more unified and 
coordinated team environment. The shared understanding and clarity brought about by the tool have significantly reduced 
misunderstandings and conflicts, leading to a more harmonious and effective team dynamic, therefore, making AI Sidekick 
a valuable addition to any remote team's toolkit. 
We believe; as the global workforce continues to navigate the complexities of remote work, tools like AI Sidekick will 
undoubtedly become indispensable. Remoty's pioneering approach to leveraging AI technology could potentially redefine 
the standards for remote work tools, marking them as a company to watch in the future. 
 
Contact Details 
Remoty 
Fatimah Zafar 
+1 650-307-2866 
 
Company Website 
https://www.remoty.dev 
 
 
 
 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
1690031 27-Jul-2023

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2023 09:10 ET (13:10 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
