

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - SIA Group Ltd. reported that its first-quarter net profit soared 98.4 percent to S$734 million from S$370 million in the prior-year quarter. This was primarily driven by robust demand for air travel through the mid-year school holidays and the start of the summer travel season.



Operating profit grew 35.8 percent to S$755 million from S$556 million in the prior year.



Total group revenue for the quarter increased 14.0 percent year-on-year to S$4.48 billion, as higher passenger flown revenue was partially offset by a decline in cargo flown revenue.



The SIA Group said its capacity remains on track to reach an average of around 90 percent of pre-Covid6 levels by March 2024.



