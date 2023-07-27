Energize Capital raises $300 million growth equity platform as market for climate software matures to new level of scale

Firm surpasses $1.2 billion in assets under management; changes name to Energize Capital to reflect go-forward investment strategy

CHICAGO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Energize Capital (formerly Energize Ventures), a leading climate software investor, today announced the close of its second growth fund, bringing the firm's total capital commitments for its growth equity platform to $300 million. This close brings Energize's assets under management to $1.2 billion, surpassing $860 million in total committed capital from LPs. To reflect this extension of strategy into growth equity and to position itself for future growth, the firm has changed its name to Energize Capital. Under the expanded strategy, the investment firm will continue to support enduring climate software businesses as they scale amidst significant economic tailwinds.

The official close of Energize's growth platform comes at a time when growth capital is in high demand - especially for the climate market. According to CTVC data, more than 2,000 early-stage[1] climate companies received institutional funding in the last 24 months. If even just 10% of those companies reach the growth stage, that means roughly 200 climate companies will be looking to raise growth capital in the next 24 months - but growth capital providers are in short supply. According to Pitchbook[2], the demand-supply ratio of late-stage funding is at a decade high, with just $1 of funding available for every $3.24 demanded.

"As the market for climate software matures and companies grow into billion-dollar valuations, growth equity investors have access to an abundant pipeline of enduring businesses in climate for the first time," said John Tough, managing partner of Energize Capital. "At Energize, we intend to be the go-to partner for entrepreneurs as they scale - from venture capital to growth equity and beyond."

"Our belief when founding Energize was that access to Invenergy, its entrepreneurial culture, assets and people create a strategic advantage for an investment platform in the rapidly scaling energy transition space," said Michael Polsky, chair of Energize's investment committee and CEO of Invenergy, the leading sustainable energy and infrastructure developer and an anchor investor in Energize. "The expansion of Energize's strategy validates this approach, and we look forward to continued partnership in this next phase of growth."

Energize's expertise is scaling asset-light digital climate solutions that enable the new energy economy. With its new growth equity strategy, Energize can continue providing capital and operational support to enduring late-stage climate software companies. To date, Energize has made seven investments out of its growth funds, including a recently announced investment in PVcase's $100 million round, as well as follow-on investments in its venture capital portfolio companies Sitetracker, DroneDeploy, and Aurora Solar, which is one of the most valuable climate software companies today.

"When Energize was founded in 2016, our guiding thesis was that the transition to a sustainable economy represents a generational transfer of capital, and that it would require digital technologies to enable and accelerate scale," said Tough. "Seven years later, our ambition remains unchanged, but the opportunity for climate software has skyrocketed beyond expectations. For example, our portfolio's software revenue has grown from $100 million to nearly $400 million over the past three years. Unveiling our growth strategy and announcing the shift to Energize Capital represents our commitment to scale our strategy to grow with our entrepreneurs and the maturity of the space."

Across its four funds spanning venture capital and growth equity, Energize is backed by a diverse set of LPs representing strategic, institutional, impact and family office investors. In addition to Invenergy, Energize LPs include CDPQ, CAPROCK, Credit Suisse, HASI, Xcel Energy, and other institutional capital providers.

To date, Energize has invested in 26 climate software companies accelerating the transition to sustainable energy through its venture capital and growth equity strategies. Energize closed its first $165 million venture fund in 2018, followed by a $330 million vehicle in 2021. In 2022, the firm added 12 new team members and deployed $260 million across its portfolio.

Energize Capital is a leading climate software investor focused on scaling sustainable innovation. Founded in 2016 and based in Chicago, to date Energize has funded 26 companies and deployed more than half a billion through its venture capital and growth equity strategies. Anchored by founding partner Invenergy, the firm is backed by strategic, institutional, and impact LPs including CDPQ, Credit Suisse, SE Ventures (corporate venture arm of Schneider Electric), GE Renewable Energy, Xcel Energy, Caterpillar, HASI and more. For more information on Energize, please visit www.energizecap.com.

[1] Seed through Series B

[2] Pitchbook-NVCA Venture Monitor Q1 2023

