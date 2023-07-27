American Medical Administrators, Inc. Announces Doctor James Poindexter Joining the Organization and the Acquisition of Georgia Vascular Specialists, PC.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / American Medical Administrators, Inc., (American Medical), a new and innovative healthcare services company focused on the development and commercialization of providing greater access to healthcare for underserved communities across America, announced today Doctor James Poindexter, M.D. has joined the company as the head of Vascular Surgery at American Medical Georgia. Georgia Vascular Specialists, PC., was one of Atlanta, GA's oldest and largest independent office-based vascular laboratories.



Dr James Poindexter

"American Medical has not only provided a path for me to remain an independent physician but to regain control of my practice. Their revenue cycle management team not only solved my billing and collections issues but immediately resulted in an increased collections rate of 30%. They infused capital resources, added an administrative team, and expanded my practice capabilities so that I can better care for my patients," said Dr. James Poindexter.

"Dr. Poindexter is a classic example of how independent practices are being smothered and challenged by the ever-growing influence of large hospital systems. Georgia Vascular's Dr. Poindexter is a legend in the vascular surgery world, having given over 35 years of his life to his practice and patients. American Medical has taken a great burden off Dr. Pondexter's shoulders so he can now practice medicine as he originally intended," says Dr. Abdullah Arshad, American Medical's COO.

About American Medical

American Medical Administrators, Inc. is a vertically integrated healthcare system committed to empowering physicians and clinicians with efficient state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools to provide all patients in their local communities access to advanced, affordable, and comprehensive care. American Medical offers walk-in urgent care services combined with traditional family practice medicine and multi-specialty ambulatory surgical services. AMA is a physician-driven company designed with a patient-centric model, with the simple goal of providing the best healthcare quality in the 21st Century. AMA championed the concept that Superior Patient Outcomes can be Driven by Innovative Technology.

For additional information about American Medical, please visit AMadministrators.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding our expectations to commercialize AMA. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including the factors identified under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our financial reports for this fiscal year which are accessible on the Investors page of our website at www.amadministrators.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

