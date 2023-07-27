Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 27
[27.07.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.07.23
IE000LZC9NM0
15,350,011.00
USD
0
97,208,343.66
6.3328
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.07.23
IE000DOZYQJ7
5,753,210.00
EUR
0
33,234,964.23
5.7768
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.07.23
IE000GETKIK8
5,361,151.00
GBP
0
45,809,737.42
8.5448
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.07.23
IE000XIITCN5
1,702,976.00
GBP
0
13,601,122.72
7.9867
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.07.23
IE000HKX6U62
425,510.00
SEK
0
44,543,176.49
104.6819