Sustainable Apparel Coalition Welcomes New Board Directors

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / The Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) is excited to announce the election of two new board members and the re-election of an incumbent board member to serve on the SAC Board of Directors. These esteemed individuals will be seated on the Board in September 2023. The Board of Directors plays a pivotal role in guiding the SAC's strategic plan, and driving industry transformation, advancing our organization's mission of sustainability and positive impact.

The SAC is pleased to welcome:

Affiliate Category: Harsh Saini, Board Director, Global Fashion Agenda; Independent Consultant (newly elected)

Harsh Saini, Board Director, Global Fashion Agenda; Independent Consultant Brand/Retailer Category: Amanda Tucker, Vice President Responsible Sourcing and Sustainability, Target (newly elected)

Amanda Tucker, Vice President Responsible Sourcing and Sustainability, Target Manufacturer Category: Dr. Delman Lee, Vice Chair, TAL Apparel (incumbent)

These individuals bring a wide breadth of knowledge and valuable insights, each contributing a unique perspective critical to advancing our vision for a more equitable and restorative industry.

Harsh Saini brings over 25 years of global experience in sustainability, manufacturing, compliance, communication, brand and crisis management, and trade relations. She has also been an influential figure on multiple boards and committees, including Global Compact, Better Work, FLA, Bangladesh safety programs, OECD, The Fashion Pact, AAFA, ETI, SAC, and GFA.

"I am honored to have been selected to serve on the SAC Board of Directors representing the Affiliate member category," said Harsh. "I look forward to collaborating with fellow members and industry players to support SAC's vision and strategic initiatives for an even greater impact in our industry."

Amanda Tucker, with 25 years of experience in building coalitions to deliver change, possesses extensive expertise in sustainability, sourcing, labor rights, and governance across three continents. Her innovative approaches will be invaluable as we strive for a more sustainable future.

Grateful for her election to the Brand/Retailer seat, Amanda stated, "In order to make significant strides towards sustainability, I believe that we must work together and commit to learning and adapting with our partners to reach our shared goals. I am excited and honored to bring my expertise to the board with a goal to deliver meaningful change and impact at scale."

Dr. Delman Lee will return to the board, representing the Manufacturer member category. He has been a key advocate since the SAC's inception, actively supporting equal partnership and providing invaluable expertise and insight on the challenges facing manufacturers, and opportunities to deepen collaboration to ensure every voice throughout the supply chain is heard.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to continue representing the SAC manufacturer member category on the Board of Directors," said Delman. "It is a privilege to work alongside such dedicated and passionate individuals in driving our mission and shared vision forward. I remain committed to leveraging my experience and expertise to amplify the voices of my fellow manufacturer members and contribute to the collective efforts in achieving our sustainability goals. Together, we will make a lasting impact and create a more sustainable future for our industry."

The SAC CEO, Amina Razvi said, "We are thrilled to welcome our newly elected and re-elected Board members. The combination of their unique perspectives and wealth of experience will be instrumental in accelerating the SAC's efforts toward a more equitable and restorative industry. Only by working together will we achieve the necessary transformation within the consumer goods industry and steer it towards a more sustainable and responsible future."

The SAC is deeply grateful to outgoing Board members Rüdiger Fox, CEO/Chief Environmental Activist at Sympatex, and Jonas Eder-Hansen, COO at Global Fashion Agenda, whose dedicated service and invaluable contributions have guided the organization's strategic direction and initiatives throughout their tenure.

