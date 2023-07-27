Deutschland stürzt ab! Meta gigantisch. Aktien-Zahlenreihen…
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|289,95
|290,20
|17:41
|289,95
|290,20
|17:41
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|17:34
|Meta Platforms' (META) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y
|17:31
|Incredible Meta Earnings Confirm the Big Tech Bull Thesis
|17:31
|META Stock Alert: AI Is Taking Meta Platforms to the Next Level
|17:25
|WhatsApp adds a quicker way to send short videos to your friends
|17:09
|US-Eröffnung: Starker Auftakt - Meta-Zahlen stärken Nasdaq-Index
|Mit deutlichem Plus hat der US-Technologiesektor im frühen Handel am Donnerstag die Akzente am New Yorker Aktienmarkt gesetzt.New York - Mit einem klarem Plus hat der US-Technologiesektor im frühen...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|META PLATFORMS INC
|289,95
|+7,67 %