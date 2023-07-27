The indexing and digital asset leaders can create customizable indexes for institutions, and advisors to track rewards

MarketVector Indexes ("MarketVector"), a global index provider and long-time leader in digital assets indexing, announces a partnership with Figment, a leading provider of staking infrastructure, to introduce the industry's first staking rewards indexes.

Figment and MarketVector have aligned to provide a more comprehensive measure of the value of Ethereum via products that are tailor-made for institutions. This partnership marries MarketVector's expertise in index administration with Figment's best-in-class Ethereum rewards rate reporting. A first-mover in staking-as-a-service, Figment provides staking and data solutions to some of the largest institutions in the digital asset space.

"We've been proud to be on the forefront of digital assets indexing and this partnership with Figment reflects our commitment to providing institutions and investors with exposure to leading assets," said Martin Leinweber, Digital Assets Product Strategist at MarketVector. "Now, asset managers and advisors are able to have customizable access to staking rewards as an industry first."

The first products co-created by MarketVector and Figment include the soon-to-be-launched the MarketVector Figment Ethereum Staking Reward Reference Rate and the MarketVector Figment Ethereum Total Return Index.While the partnership's initial focus is on solutions for institutions and investors in Ethereum, this partnership paves the way to expand and extend these capabilities to other digital assets in the future.

In addition to the benchmark and reference rate, MarketVector and Figment are able to provide bespoke elements of the indexes to address the diverse needs of licensors in different markets.

"We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with MarketVector, which addresses one of the most significant challenges faced by institutions in the digital asset space access to reliable, robust data," said Josh Deems, Institutional Business Development Lead at Figment. "By combining Figment's leading on-chain data capabilities with MarketVector's benchmarking expertise, we are poised to unlock new opportunities for institutions offering investors exposure to digital assets. We envision a new paradigm, where asset managers are able to provide products with staking rewards that are benchmarked against our indexes."

Key Index Features

MarketVector Figment Ethereum Staking Rewards Reference Rate (ticker: MVETHSRR)

Number of Components: 1

Base Date: September 30, 2021

Base Value: 5.73

MarketVector Figment Ethereum Total Return Index (ticker: MVETHTR)

Number of Components: 1

Base Date: September 30, 2021

Base Value: 100

About MarketVector Indexes www.marketvector.com

MarketVector Indexes ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVector, MVIS and BlueStar names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to partner with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets worldwide, with approximately USD 30 billion in assets under management.

About Figment www.figment.io

Figment is the leading provider of staking infrastructure with billions of dollars of assets staked. Figment provides a comprehensive staking solution for asset managers, exchanges, wallets, foundations, custodians, and large token holders to earn rewards on their digital assets. Figment's institutional staking service offers a point-and-click staking dashboard, portfolio reward tracking, API integrations, audited infrastructure, and slashing protection. Additionally, Figment empowers clients with standardized, accurate data for use cases such as index construction. Figment's aim is to support the adoption, growth, and long-term success of the digital asset ecosystem. To learn more about Figment, please visit our website at figment.io.

