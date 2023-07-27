

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The University of Oklahoma has been recognized by Forbes as the best place for women to work in the United States.



The century-old public research university in Norman, Oklahoma, earned the top spot on the magazine's sixth annual list of Best Employers for Women.



Massachusetts Institute of Technology was ranked the second best, followed by Google.



Educational institutions and companies in the healthcare and social sector are most represented among the top 25.



The list recognizes 400 American companies with more than 1,000 employees that are admired by the staff for their dedication to women in their workforce and diverse representation across the organization.



Companies were selected based on feedback from an independent survey of more than 60,000 U.S. workers, most of them women, across 24 industry sectors. Respondents rated their employer on a scale of multiple factors, including workplace conditions, salary, potential for development, representation of women in upper management, company image and issues that support gender equality, such as parental leave, family support, flexibility and pay equity.



The University of Oklahoma had introduced a number of employee benefits that support work-life balance in recent years. The university increased the number of paid holidays to 14 and embraced flexible work schedules, in addition to offering generous paid time off. It also implemented a paid parental leave program, which allows employees to take leave anytime in the first 12 months following a birth or adoption.



To compile America's Best Employers for Women 2023 rankings, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista Inc.



