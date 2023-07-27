Hollywall Entertainment Inc.: Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. and LIG Assets, Forms New Company, Ailiance, Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (OTC Pink:HWAL), a publicly traded telecommunications, technology, media, and entertainment content company, www.hollywall.com, is pleased to announce, in tandem with Nashville-based LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC Pink:LIGA), a publicly traded sustainability-oriented holding company with a focus on sustainable housing, media, and logistic markets have formed a new Technology driven Media and entertainment company, "Ailiance, Inc", and plans to issue a new stock dividend to both companies' shareholders first quarter 2024.

Ailiance was established out of both HWALs' and LIGAs' collective interest to produce and acquire music, TV and film media content along with purchasing TV, Radio, Cable Networks, and Syndication and Distribution Groups.

One of the primary strategic objectives of Ailiance is to pioneer innovative methods for monetizing HWAL's extensive music library.

Both companies, individually and collaboratively, are investing in and advancing projects in industries such as AI, Data Center and Analytics, IA, Blockchain, Music NFTs, Crypto, Fintech, sustainable housing, and renewable energy.

"Over the past year, LIGA has purposefully been developing corporate relationships to fulfill our corporate mission of being a Sustainability-Oriented holding company focused on the sustainable housing, media and logistic markets that benefits are investors. We are currently transforming into a fundamentally different and dramatically enhanced organization that is now working with corporations, such as Hollywall Entertainment, that creates dynamic synergies of all of our relationships by working together. So it's time to embrace new joint ventures, spin-offs and strategic acquisitions which better reflect who we have become and our vision for the future," said Marvin Baker, President and Chairman of the Board of LIG Assets, Inc.; "Ailiance captures our direct marketing, outstanding content and innovative spirit as we aspire to build the country's best video/audio content, distribution and entertainment platform that will only enhance the shareholder value of both companies."

Roxanna Green, President of Hollywall Entertainment, Inc., stated the entire Hollywall team is excited to work with Mr. Baker and his vast seasoned TV, Film, Radio, Music, and Cable TV executives who has successfully for over 35 years guided launching and extensively growing the sales of hundreds of products and brands with their media and TV production, advertising driven promotions, direct marketing and sales expertise worldwide. We are thrilled about the multitude of opportunities both companies will advance as Ailiance and which will benefit greatly the interests of all shareholders of both companies in the near term. She highlighted LIGA's successful track record in direct marketing, sales, music, TV, film production, and syndication, combined with Hollywall Entertainment's extensive media and entertainment holdings. Ms. Green confidently stated, "This partnership is the perfect recipe for tremendous future revenue growth, increased earnings, and share price appreciation for both LIGA and HWAL."

HWAL and LIGA are committed to transparent communication and aim to keep shareholders informed about their progress and milestones to include regular shareholder conference calls, and news releases.

About LIG Assets, Inc.:

LIG Assets, Inc., (OTC:LIGA) in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable and disaster resistant homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA."

Learn more about LIGA

Facebook @ www.Facebook.com/ligahomes

Twitter @ https://twitter.com/ligassets

About Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.

Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (OTC Pink:HWAL), is an emerging public company at the forefront of development, and acquiring telecommunications, technology, media, and entertainment content that operates through a diverse range of subsidiaries and divisions. Driven by a commitment to innovation, Hollywall continues to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing landscape of the new tech industries. To learn more about Hollywall Entertainment, Inc., and its diverse range of offerings, please visit www.hollywall.com.

Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.

202-827-2220

info@hollywall.com

Corporate Communications:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hollywalltv

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HWAL.Hollywall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/theHollywall

HWAL: https://hollywall.com;

HWAL IR: https://wwww.hollywall.com/investor

Investor Relations Contact: info@hollywall.com

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release and the statements of representatives of Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, the Company's ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact

Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.

202-827-2220

info@hollywall.com

SOURCE: Hollywall Entertainment Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770642/Hollywall-Entertainment-Inc-HWAL-and-LIG-Assets-LIGA-Forms-New-Company-Ailiance-Inc