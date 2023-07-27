Regulatory News:
SEGRO plc (the Company) (BOURSE:SGRO)
Further to its half year results announcement on 27 July 2023, SEGRO plc confirms the timetable for the payment of its 2023 interim dividend (the "Dividend") is as follows:
2023 interim dividend ex-div date
10 August 2023
2023 interim dividend record date
11 August 2023
2023 interim dividend scrip dividend price announced
17 August 2023
Last date for scrip dividend elections
1 September 2023
2023 interim dividend payment date
22 September 2023
This announcement has been submitted as the half year results announcement dated 27 July 2023 contained incorrect references to the Dividend record date and the Dividend payment date.
Contacts:
Emma Jackman
Deputy Company Secretary
020 7451 9100