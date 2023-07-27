Regulatory News:

SEGRO plc (the Company) (BOURSE:SGRO)

Further to its half year results announcement on 27 July 2023, SEGRO plc confirms the timetable for the payment of its 2023 interim dividend (the "Dividend") is as follows:

2023 interim dividend ex-div date 10 August 2023 2023 interim dividend record date 11 August 2023 2023 interim dividend scrip dividend price announced 17 August 2023 Last date for scrip dividend elections 1 September 2023 2023 interim dividend payment date 22 September 2023

This announcement has been submitted as the half year results announcement dated 27 July 2023 contained incorrect references to the Dividend record date and the Dividend payment date.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230727549674/en/

Contacts:

Emma Jackman

Deputy Company Secretary

020 7451 9100