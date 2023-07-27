AnnaBidiol Inc: AnnaBidiol Corp, has entered into an Agreement to sell its dba First Harbor Capital

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / AnnaBidiol, Corp, (OTC Pink:ACBD) (or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company entered into an Agreement to sell its dba First Harbor Capital ("FHC") and its associated domain name.

In preparation for the planned merger with Digital Research Solutions Inc. ("Digital RS"), AnnaBidiol Corp (the "Company or ACBD") has entered into an agreement to sell its dba First Harbor Capital ("FHC") and the domain name associated with it to an undisclosed buyer for a nominal amount. The sale of FHC and its domain name add no significant value, revenue, or returns to ACBD or benefit to its shareholders. This transaction is being prepared to pave the way for a seamless transaction with Digital RS. The sale will occur on, before, or simultaneously with the closing of Digital RS.

About Digital Research Solutions Inc. ("Digital RS"), Digital RS was incorporated in 2015 and is an innovative programming, AI software technology development, and advisory Company.

Safe Harbor Provision: Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This news release contains forward-looking statements involving risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers, and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

