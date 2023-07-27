Pexapark says that prices for power purchase agreements (PPA) fell 11% in Europe in May. Germany and Spain were the largest markets for PPAs, with deals totaling 245 MW and 317 MW, respectively.Pexapark, a Swiss consultancy, said in its June monthly report that PPA prices for renewable energy continued to fall in Europe in May. The Pexa Euro Composite Index fell by 11% from €62.30 ($69.20)/MWh at the end of April to €55.50/MWh at the end of May. Pexapark described this development as the result of an "orchestrated drop in the entirety of the energy-related commodities." PPA activity remained almost ...

