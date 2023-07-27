Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
WKN: 934515 | ISIN: FR0004007813
27.07.2023
Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2023 THE HALF YEARLY INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

27-Jul-2023 / 16:35 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
availability of the 
2023 THE HALF YEARLY Interim FINANCIAL REPORT 
 
 
Paris, July 27th, 2023 
 
Kaufman & Broad SA announces that its half-yearly interim financial report of May 31, 2023 has been made available to 
the public and filed with the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (AMF) 
 
The above-mentioned report includes: 
 
 - the half-yearly consolidated financial statements; 
 - the half-yearly activity report; 
 - the statement by the person responsible for the half-yearly financial report; 
 - the Statutory Auditors' report on the review of the half-yearly consolidated financial statements. 
 
 
This document is available in French, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be 
consulted as follows: 
 
Click here to access the 2023 half yearly Interim Financial Report. 
 
 
This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
 
Contacts 
 
Chief Financial Officer 
Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com 
Press relations 
PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline CACITTI -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com 
About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
For more than 50 years, KAUFMAN & BROAD has been designing, developing, building and selling apartments, single-family 
homes in communities, managed housing, retail areas, business spaces and offices buildings. 
As a designer and a true urban builder alongside regional authorities to develop new neighbourhoods and major urban 
projects, KAUFMAN & BROAD is one of the first French Developers-Builders by the combination of its size, profitability 
and the strength of its brand. 
Let us create a more virtuous city together. 
For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 31, 2023 with the Autorité des marchés financiers 
(the "AMF") under number D.23-0210. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad 
(www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as 
the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 
of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect 
on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the 
market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. 
This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell 
or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

