Donnerstag, 27.07.2023
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
Dow Jones News
27.07.2023 | 17:13
DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF (CH5 LN) 
Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 
27-Jul-2023 / 16:42 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF 
DEALING DATE: 26-Jul-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 364.7266 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 145200 
CODE: CH5 LN 
ISIN: FR0010688192 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0010688192 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CH5 LN 
Sequence No.:  260687 
EQS News ID:  1690265 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1690265&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2023 10:42 ET (14:42 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
