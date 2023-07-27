TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 27
TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985 )
(LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
Final Net Asset Value
FUND NAME
NAV
ISIN
NAV DATE
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
74.72XD
GG00BJVDZ946
26th July 2023
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Geraldine Cronin +353 1 542 2519
Date: 27th July 2023