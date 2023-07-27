Nielsen's 2023 ESG Report: Committed to Powering a Better Media Future Responsibly and With Integrity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Today Nielsen released its 2023 Nielsen ESG Report, an annual report on the company's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, approach and performance across six key areas: diversity, equity and inclusion; human capital; communities; environment; data privacy and security; and governance. This report, released on the occasion of the company's 100th anniversary, is part of Nielsen's mission to power a better media future for all people by championing transparency, integrity, sustainability and equity, as well as helping its clients and communities thrive through change.

"As we look to Nielsen's second century in business, innovation built on responsible, sustainable practices will continue to be the bedrock of our company," said David Kenny, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Nielsen. "Embedded in all of our work is a commitment to engage our people, processes, data and technology to make Nielsen a more responsible company and to help enable a more equitable world, where everyone is included and everyone counts."

Visit the report to learn more about Nielsen's progress on its 2024 ESG goals, including:

Donated the in-kind value of $21.7 million dollars of data, solutions and talent in 2022 to help address critical social and environmental challenges

Reduced business travel spend by 56% compared to Nielsen's 2019 pre-COVID baseline

Across 45 countries, 3,300 employees logged 21,330 total volunteer hours and 24.3% of employees participated in community-oriented programs, such as Nielsen Global Impact Day, in 2022 (up from 20% in 2021)

Added a global mandatory privacy policy training, for all employees to complete alongside the updated Code of Conduct annual training and certification

Additional highlights of the past year also include:

Converted 18% of Nielsen's global fleet to electric or hybrid vehicles, including 33% of its European fleet, nearly 19% of its U.S. fleet and 13% of its Puerto Rico fleet

Continued the Diverse Intelligence Series with new reports and insights, including Nielsen's first report on LGBTQ+ audience insights on a global scale, covering nine top markets

Designed and rolled out leadership development cohorts-Lead, Boost and Ascend-to connect and enhance the capability of people managers, as part of initiatives to strengthen and diversify Nielsen's leadership pipeline

Had over 2,500 employees participate in Cybersecurity Awareness Month activities in October 2022, which included awareness training, live sessions and a company-wide phishing tournament

Updated Nielsen's Human Rights Guidelines, which guides the company's commitment to uphold the standards of human rights in their operations around the world

Earned a gold rating from its 2023 EcoVadis assessment, achieved by approximately the top 5% of companies assessed

Received a 'B' for its 2022 CDP Climate Change assessment, taking Nielsen to the 'Management' tier, as well as an 'A' in the Supplier Engagement Rating

Nielsen's ESG report also provides an appendix with quantitative data and information aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

