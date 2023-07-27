The Alpha 150 battery, produced in the Netherlands by Australian electronics manufacturer Redarx, has a lifespan of more than 5,000 cycles and a continuous discharge rating of 200 A.Australia's Redarc has developed new lithium-ion batteries for applications in rooftop PV systems. "Alpha150 offers up to 70% more capacity for its size and 30% more capacity per kg when compared to equivalent lithium batteries," the company claims. "With a lifespan of over 5,000 charge cycles, the Alpha150 offers double the lifespan of most lithium batteries and ten times that of equivalent deep-cycle absorbent glass ...

