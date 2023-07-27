The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 27

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Results of the Annual General Meeting

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Thursday, 27 July 2023 all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast VotesWithheld* 1. To accept the audited financial statements and the Report of the Directors for the year ended 31 March 2023. 11,114,133 99.99 1,298 0.01 11,115,431 4,561 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2023. 11,060,592 99.58 46,591 0.42 11,107,183 12,809 3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy as set out on page 64 of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2023. 11,056,570 99.54 50,613 0.46 11,107,183 12,809 4. To re-elect Steve Bates as a Director of the Company. 10,959,335 98.60 156,096 1.40 11,115,431 4,561 5. To re-elect Geoff Hsu as a Director of the Company. 11,108,767 99.94 6,664 0.06 11,115,431 4,561 6. To re-elect Julia Le Blan as a Director of the Company. 10,950,996 98.52 164,435 1.48 11,115,431 4,561 7. To re-elect Dr Nicki Shepherd as a Director of the Company. 10,536,007 98.24 188,924 1.76 10,724,931 395,061 8. To re-elect The Rt Hon Lord Willetts as a Director of the Company. 9,871,903 92.04 853,447 7.96 10,725,350 394,642 9. To re-elect Roger Yates as a Director of the Company. 10,945,135 98.47 170,296 1.53 11,115,431 4,561 10. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor and to authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration. 11,076,784 99.68 35,132 0.32 11,111,916 8,076 11. To approve and adopt the amended investment policy as the investment policy of the Company in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, all previous investment policies of the Company. 11,103,500 99.97 3,556 0.03 11,107,056 12,936 12. To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company. 11,079,561 99.68 35,870 0.32 11,115,431 4,561 13#. To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities. 11,068,162 99.58 47,108 0.42 11,115,270 4,722 14#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. 11,084,178 99.71 32,169 0.29 11,116,347 3,645 15#. That the Directors be permitted to hold General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 11,090,838 99.78 24,538 0.22 11,115,376 4,616

# - Special Resolution

* Please note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "For" total.

At the date of the AGM, the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 37,247,029.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.biotechgt.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . Resolutions 11 to 15 will additionally be filed at Companies House.

27 July 2023

