Dufry, the world's leading travel experience player, confirms its position as Aena's best partner. The company has been awarded the lots across Andalusia-Mediterranean, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Catalonia and Madrid for a period of twelve years, representing 100% of the lots tendered for in Spain, third-most popular global destination for incoming tourists. In line with Aena's tender process, the awarded company must have presented the best technical proposals and economic offers, and with Dufry winning five of the six lots, the company confirms its global leadership in travel retail and travel F&B.
As a company, we are pleased to continue our significant and longstanding partnership with Aena, and we remain thankful for their trust and commitment as we travel together. I also extend my thanks to Luis Suárez, our partner and CEO of Canresa, for their longstanding collaboration over the past decades in the Canary Islands market and the renewed successful partnership in developing the submission for the key Canaries lot. Most importantly, huge thanks go to our local and global teams for their dedication and commitment to elevate the travel experience for travellers in Spain with a strong sense of place and belonging, introducing some exciting hybrid concepts, while delivering on our financial targets. Let the travel experience revolution for Spain begin!"
Business combination fuels innovation
