TESSENDERLO, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE (BOURSE:XFAB)

Highlights Q2 2023:

› Revenue was USD 227.1 million, up 20% year-on-year (YoY) and 9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ); including USD 8.3 million of revenues recognized over time due to long-term customer contracts in accordance with IFRS 15

› Excluding this positive effect, revenues* would have been USD 218.9 million, within the guided USD 205-220 million

› Strong growth in X-FAB's key end markets - automotive, industrial, and medical - up 28% YoY (excluding revenues recognized over time)

› EBITDA at USD 62.3 million, up 46.7% YoY

› EBITDA margin of 27.4%, slightly above the guided 23-27%

› EBIT was USD 40.8 million, up 69.9% YoY, with an EBIT margin of 18.0%

Outlook:

› Q3 2023 revenue is expected to come in within a range of USD 225-240 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 24-28%. This guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1.10 USD/Euro.

› The FY 2023 guidance gets reconfirmed.

Revenue* breakdown per quarter:

in millions of USD Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q2 y-o-y growth Automotive 81.5 83.8 89.7 98.3 96.9 104.4 120.9 131.1 33% Industrial 38.3 39.7 41.4 42.5 46.7 42.3 46.9 51.3 21% Medical 14.3 14.5 13.7 13.9 13.5 14.6 17.6 16.2 16% Subtotal core business 134.1 138.0 144.9 154.7 157.0 161.3 185.4 198.7 28% 79.3% 80.1% 81.1% 81.9% 83.4% 87.9% 89.1% 90.8% CCC1 34.7 34.0 32.5 33.6 30.7 21.6 22.5 20.0 -40% Others 0.3 0.3 1.2 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.2 0.2 Revenue* 169.1 172.3 178.7 188.8 188.3 183.6 208.1 218.9 16%

1Consumer, Communications & Computer

in millions of USD Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q2 y-o-y growth CMOS 141.8 144.2 148.6 156.3 152.6 151.9 172.8 180.7 16% Microsystems 17.4 17.5 17.9 19.8 18.4 19.5 22.2 20.8 5% Silicon carbide 9.9 10.6 12.1 12.8 17.4 12.2 13.2 17.3 36% Revenues* 169.1 172.3 178.7 188.8 188.3 183.6 208.1 218.9 16%

Business development

In the second quarter of 2023, X-FAB recorded total revenues of USD 227.1 million, up 20% year-on-year and up 9% quarter-on-quarter. A portion of USD 8.3 million is due to the recognition of revenues over time mainly related to long-term contracts with customers in accordance with IFRS 15. Excluding this effect, quarterly revenues* would have been at USD 218.9 million and in line with the guided USD 205-220 million.

In the second quarter, the volume of business based on long-term contracts reached a level that is material under IFRS 15. In line with the long-term nature of these contracts, X-FAB will from now on regularly recognize revenues over time.

X-FAB's core markets - automotive, industrial, and medical - accounted for USD 198.7 million, up 28% year-on-year, representing a share of 90.8% of revenues*.

Demand remained strong and continued to exceed X-FAB's available production capacity. Second quarter bookings came in at USD 220.9 million with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.01. Backlog at the end of the second quarter amounted to USD 507.0 million, compared to USD 508.3 million in the previous quarter.

In the second quarter, X-FAB's automotive revenues* set a new record totaling USD 131.1 million. This represents a strong growth of 33% compared to the same quarter last year. The majority of this increase is directly attributable to X-FAB France. The site significantly increased its wafer shipments in X-FAB's popular 180nm automotive process and now produces 92% of its quarterly revenues* based on X-FAB technologies, compared to 52% one year ago. The positive momentum from converting X-FAB France's capacity to X-FAB's automotive technologies is expected to continue in the coming quarters, helping to close the gaps between supply and demand from customers. X-FAB delivers into a great variety of car applications from comfort functions, such as interior lighting, to safety measures, including tire pressure monitoring systems, as well as battery management systems for hybrid and electric cars. The electrification of mobility is a key growth driver for X-FAB's automotive business and demand for X-FAB's specialty technologies for high-voltage CMOS as well as silicon carbide (SiC) applications remains high.

Industrial revenues* totaled USD 51.3 million in the second quarter, up 21% year-on-year. X-FAB's comprehensive technology portfolio enables a wide range of industrial applications addressing major global trends such as smart manufacturing, smart buildings, smart cities, and the transition to renewable energy sources. Growth of X-FAB's industrial business during the second quarter was primarily driven by strong demand for SiC technologies.

SiC revenues* in the second quarter were USD 17.3 million, up 36% year-on-year. The even stronger increase in SiC wafer shipment, up by 103% year-on-year, is not fully reflected in the top line due to a higher portion of customers that source their own SiC raw wafers and consign them to X-FAB. This results in a lower total billing but a stronger profitability, as the value added by X-FAB remains unaffected.

In the second quarter, X-FAB's medical business recorded revenues* of USD 16.2 million, up 16% year-on-year with a strong contribution from an ultrasound probe application. Ultrasound is a medical imaging technique used as a primary diagnostic method during pregnancy which does not require radiation.

In the second quarter, CCC (Consumer, Communication & Computer) revenues* were USD 20.0 million, down 40% year-on-year. This reflects the planned decline in CCC legacy business, which until recently was produced at X-FAB France. While X-FAB France is in the process of converting the freed-up capacity to X-FAB's popular 180nm automotive technology, CCC revenues* are now at a sustainable level and X-FAB's top line growth is no longer impacted by the decreasing legacy business.

Prototyping revenues* in the second quarter came in at USD 27.7 million, up 35% year-on-year and up 5% quarter-on-quarter.

Prototyping and production revenue* per quarter and end market:

in millions of USD Revenue Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Automotive Prototyping 4.1 3.3 4.7 3.5 3.9 Production 94.2 93.6 99.8 117.3 127.2 Industrial Prototyping 9.2 11.1 11.2 14.2 16.6 Production 33.3 35.6 31.1 32.7 34.8 Medical Prototyping 1.6 2.8 2.8 2.9 2.5 Production 12.4 10.7 11.8 14.7 13.7 CCC Prototyping 5.0 5.0 4.6 5.7 4.5 Production 28.6 25.7 17.1 16.8 15.4

Operations update

The capacity utilization of X-FAB's fabs remained high throughout the second quarter. All teams have been focused on ensuring smooth operations and increasing productivity and wafer output further. This gets supported by consistent clearing of production bottlenecks, automation projects and the execution of X-FAB's capacity expansion program, which continues to progress well and on schedule.

In the second quarter, capital expenditures came in at USD 104.5 million, up 114% against the previous quarter, in line with expectations. Over the quarter and in the context of the ongoing capacity expansion projects, X-FAB has received several new tools and equipment at various sites, primarily related to the capacity conversion at X-FAB France and the expansion of SiC capacity at X-FAB Texas. The building extension at X-FAB Sarawak to provide additional cleanroom space is also progressing. Over the full year 2023, capital expenditures are expected to come in at USD 350 million.

Financial update

Second quarter EBITDA was USD 62.3 million with an EBITDA margin of 27.4%, slightly above the guidance range of 23-27%. Excluding the effect from the revenue recognition over time, the EBITDA margin would have been 27.0%.

Due to the long-term agreements (LTAs) with customers, which include a commitment to deliver and a commitment to buy certain wafer quantities, the IFRS 15 effect on overtime revenue recognition has become material during the second quarter. As a result, X-FAB has recognized over time revenue in the amount of USD 8.3 million in the second quarter.

X-FAB has achieved an all-time high gross profit in the second quarter amounting to USD 67.6 million with a gross profit margin of 29.8%, mainly due to volume growth, an improved product mix and good cost control.

Profitability was unaffected by exchange rate fluctuations thanks to the natural hedging of X-FAB's business. At a constant USD/Euro exchange rate of 1.07 as experienced in the previous year's quarter, the EBITDA margin would have been 0.1 percentage points lower.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter amounted to USD 441.8 million, up 26.1% compared to the end of the previous quarter. This increase is mainly due to prepayments received from customers with whom X-FAB has long-term agreements in place. This gets also reflected in the cash flow from operating activities, which totaled USD 203.5 million. The prepayments will be used to support capital expenditures in the next quarters.

Management comments

Rudi De Winter, CEO of the X-FAB Group, said: " I am proud that X-FAB has delivered another strong quarter with a new revenue record and in line with the guidance. We continue to see high demand, with the automotive end market being particularly strong, and reliable supply to our customers is key. We are fully focused on filling existing supply gaps and increasing our wafer production to match X-FAB's positive growth prospects and to serve our customers. Our capacity expansion program is well underway, with new equipment coming online at various sites and on a regular basis. Our unique technology portfolio supports solutions in high-growth end markets, and I see X-FAB well on track to achieve its long-term financial and strategic goals."

Procedures of the independent auditor

The statutory auditor, KPMG Bedrijfsrevisoren - Réviseurs d'Entreprises BV/SRL, represented by Herwig Carmans, has confirmed that the review procedures, which have been substantially completed, have not revealed any material misstatement in the accounting information included in this press release as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

X-FAB Quarterly Conference Call

X-FAB's second quarter results will be discussed in a live conference call/audiocast on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 6.30 p.m. CEST. The conference call will be in English.

Please register here for the audiocast (listen only):

https://channel.royalcast.com/x-fab/#!/x-fab/20230727_1

Please register here for the conference call (listen and ask questions):

https://registrations.events/direct/INF61177

The third quarter 2023 results will be communicated on October 27, 2023.

About X-FAB

X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB's modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 µm to 110 nm, and its special silicon carbide and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB's analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs more than 4,200 people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.

Forward-looking information

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FAB's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless legally required. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness, or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Jun 2023 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2022 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2023 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2023 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2022 unaudited Revenue* 218,870 188,832 208,109 426,979 367,495 Revenue recognized over time 8,261 0 0 8,261 0 Total revenue 227,131 188,832 208,109 435,240 367,495 Revenues in USD in % 56 58 55 56 59 Revenues in EUR in % 44 42 45 44 41 Cost of sales -159,492 -142,870 -150,912 -310,404 -278,292 Gross Profit 67,639 45,962 57,197 124,836 89,203 Gross Profit margin in % 29.8 24.3 27.5 28.7 24.3 Research and development expenses -12,905 -9,920 -10,922 -23,828 -20,679 Selling expenses -2,112 -1,968 -2,196 -4,308 -4,117 General and administrative expenses -11,961 -10,495 -10,501 -22,462 -19,226 Rental income and expenses from investment properties 390 187 2,071 2,462 478 Other income and other expenses -231 257 1,743 1,512 588 Operating profit 40,820 24,023 37,393 78,213 46,247 Finance income 6,658 8,585 8,538 15,196 15,677 Finance costs -8,229 -24,153 -10,255 -18,484 -32,643 Net financial result -1,571 -15,567 -1,717 -3,288 -16,966 Profit before tax 39,249 8,456 35,676 74,925 29,281 Income tax -548 -1,539 7,042 6,494 -2,988 Profit for the period 38,701 6,917 42,717 81,418 26,293 Operating profit (EBIT) 40,820 24,023 37,393 78,213 46,247 Depreciation 21,465 18,442 20,618 42,083 37,250 EBITDA 62,284 42,465 58,011 120,295 83,496 EBITDA margin in % 27.4 22.5 27.9 27.6 22.7 Earnings per share at the end of period 0.30 0.05 0.33 0.62 0.20 Weighted average number of shares 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 EUR/USD average exchange rate 1.08946 1.06719 1.07165 1.08060 1.09491

Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.

*excluding revenues recognized over time in accordance with IFRS 15

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of USD Quarter ended 30 Jun 2023 unaudited Quarter ended 30 Jun 2022 unaudited Year ended 31 Dec 2022 audited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant, and equipment 568,926 397,012 460,126 Investment properties 7,403 8,070 7,675 Intangible assets 5,989 6,227 6,199 Other non-current assets 68 8 79 Deferred tax assets 79,082 45,143 67,977 Total non-current assets 661,467 456,459 542,056 Current assets Inventories 247,912 198,427 214,435 Contract assets 15,667 0 0 Trade and other receivables 115,217 90,472 73,116 Other assets 61,322 49,473 56,025 Cash and cash equivalents 441,786 250,828 369,425 Total current assets 881,905 589,200 713,001 TOTAL ASSETS 1,543,372 1,045,659 1,255,057 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 432,745 432,745 432,745 Share premium 348,709 348,709 348,709 Retained earnings 100,230 -9,598 16,509 Cumulative translation adjustment -243 123 -226 Treasury shares -770 -770 -770 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 880,672 771,209 796,967 Non-controlling interests 0 368 0 Total equity 880,672 771,576 796,967 Non-current liabilities Non-current loans and borrowings 55,952 33,697 63,432 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 4,025 3,996 4,024 Total non-current liabilities 59,977 37,693 67,456 Current liabilities Trade payables 67,764 43,157 53,654 Current loans and borrowings 204,948 105,040 233,513 Other current liabilities and provisions 330,011 88,192 103,467 Total current liabilities 602,723 236,389 390,634 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,543,372 1,045,659 1,255,057

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Jun 2023 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2022 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2023 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2023 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2022 unaudited Income before taxes 39,249 8,456 35,676 74,925 29,281 Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities: 22,895 36,295 22,981 45,876 57,239 Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies 21,465 18,442 20,618 42,083 37,250 Recognized investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization -751 -841 -737 -1,488 -1,715 Interest income and expenses (net) 652 13,015 1,445 2,097 13,198 Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net) -137 -19 -1,483 -1,620 -177 Other non-cash transactions (net) 1,666 5,698 3,138 4,804 8,683 Changes in working capital: 141,779 -21,335 -1,210 140,569 -53,518 Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables -21,482 -15,479 -21,001 -42,483 -24,115 Decrease/(increase) of other receivables & prepaid expenses -7,006 -918 3,073 -3,933 -6,717 Decrease/(increase) of inventories -12,303 -3,062 -18,886 -31,189 -17,411 Decrease/(increase) of contract assets -15,667 0 0 -15,667 0 (Decrease)/increase of trade payables -8,175 -3,341 27,240 19,065 -5,356 (Decrease)/increase of other liabilities 206,411 1,466 8,364 214,776 82 Income taxes (paid)/received -401 -108 -109 -509 -215 Cash Flow from operating activities 203,522 23,308 57,339 260,861 32,787 Cash Flow from investing activities: Payments for property, plant, equipment & intangible assets -104,498 -36,760 -48,895 -153,393 -85,606 Payments for loan investments to related parties -41 -35 -135 -176 -148 Proceeds from loan investments related parties 42 62 120 162 160 Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 208 64 1,486 1,694 228 Interest received 2,557 275 1,014 3,571 512 Cash Flow used in investing activities -101,732 -36,393 -46,411 -148,143 -84,855

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow - con't

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Jun 2023 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2022 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2023 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2023 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2022 unaudited Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from loans and borrowings 5,027 15,281 9,213 14,240 22,542 Repayment of loans and borrowings -13,870 -1,367 -35,931 -49,800 -4,170 Receipts of sale & leaseback arrangements 0 0 0 0 7,723 Payments of lease installments -1,273 -1,258 -1,513 -2,785 -3,017 Interest paid 691 -432 -3,258 -2,568 -571 Distribution to non-controlling interests 0 0 0 0 -11 Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities -9,425 12,224 -31,488 -40,913 22,495 Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash -855 -7,581 1,411 556 -9,786 Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents 92,365 -861 -20,560 71,805 -29,573 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 350,276 259,271 369,425 369,425 290,187 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 441,786 250,828 350,276 441,786 250,828

###

Contacts

X-FAB Press Contact

Uta Steinbrecher

Investor Relations

X-FAB Silicon Foundries

+49-361-427-6489

uta.steinbrecher@xfab.com