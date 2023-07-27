The Wonder Bar Steakhouse Hires New General Manager & Executive Chef

Farhard Maleki joins The Wonder Bar Steakhouse Team as new General Manager and John Wion joins The Wonder Bar Steakhouse as Executive Chef

CLARKSBURG, WV / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Daniel Watts, owner of The Wonder Bar Steakhouse in Clarksburg, WV, announces the addition of two new industry professionals to the management team. Mr. Watts has hired Farhad Maleki as general manager of The Wonder Bar Steakhouse and John Wion as executive chef. Both Mr. Maleki and Mr. Wion are industry professionals with a combined 70+ years of high-end dining experience.

"Mr. Maleki has an amazing pedigree in high-end dining, having worked with some of the industry's most recognizable names and places in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Virginia, and is highly regarded as an industry icon by his peers," Watts says. Mr. Maleki held several high-level positions during his career, including multi-unit oversight with The Captial Grille, an industry leader in the steakhouse realm, as well as multi-unit oversight for the late, legendary chef/owner Bob Kinkead, overseeing three of Mr. Kindead's restaurants, KINKEAD'S, ANCORA & CAMPONO.

Watts says, "Mr. Makeki's leadership will be a huge benefit to our organization, and we are thrilled to have him at the helm". Additionally, Mr. Watts hired long-time executive chef John Wion to join the team. Chef Wion has held leadership positions at several Five Diamond Resorts throughout the United States as well as several leadership positions at some of the most prestigious golf clubs in the country, having led the culinary team at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, home of The Master's Golf Tournament where Chef Wion oversaw the Champions Dinner for several years during The Master's Tournament. Chef Wion also led the culinary team at the 2013 U.S. OPEN Golf Tournament.

Watts says, "We are extremely excited to have Chef Wion join our team! Wion's leadership and creativity should serve our organization very well and will enable us to grow our culinary program moving forward." Watts states, "We feel very fortunate to have both Mr. Maleki and Chef Wion join The Wonder Bar Steakhouse Team, and we are confident that these industry leaders will make a huge impact in our business as we strive to be the best steakhouse in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond!"

