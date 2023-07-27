Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at June 30th, 2023:

49,700 shares

- €24,008,779

In the first half of 2023, it has been negotiated a total of:

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,394

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 8,764

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 846,751 shares for €71,814,174

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 908,281 shares for €76,982,540

Recap:

At the previous statement date (December 31st, 2022), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

111,230 shares

- €18,840,413

In the second half of 2022, it has been negotiated a total of:

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,432

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 12,366

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,407,398 shares for €105,576,353

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,410,901 shares for €105,923,752

When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

90,346 shares

- €19,880,644

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

The reader is invited to verify authenticity of press releases by Legrand with the CertiDox app. More information on www.certidox.com

Date Buy Sell Quantity Number of

executions Traded volume Quantity Number of

executions Traded volume 02/01/2023 13 602 114 1 019 542 14 100 157 1 058 846 03/01/2023 6 000 40 455 597 7 500 61 570 060 04/01/2023 6 000 57 462 350 8 732 80 674 763 05/01/2023 15 000 84 1 156 260 17 500 194 1 354 914 06/01/2023 13 000 110 1 016 940 15 000 133 1 176 590 09/01/2023 5 500 34 442 270 10/01/2023 8 228 61 659 744 11/01/2023 6 250 84 500 130 9 500 57 760 525 12/01/2023 5 000 25 406 200 7 500 78 610 310 13/01/2023 10 500 81 852 900 13 000 162 1 057 600 16/01/2023 2 500 15 203 700 15 000 134 1 225 575 17/01/2023 3 750 28 308 370 8 000 84 658 060 18/01/2023 3 270 27 270 429 8 270 86 686 285 19/01/2023 15 000 119 1 222 100 16 000 208 1 305 352 20/01/2023 6 000 49 482 700 6 000 31 483 171 23/01/2023 2 000 18 162 600 2 000 6 162 900 24/01/2023 5 000 51 409 920 7 000 73 575 060 25/01/2023 12 500 88 1 020 300 12 500 152 1 020 750 26/01/2023 11 390 84 936 493 11 390 184 937 623 27/01/2023 3 000 17 246 300 5 000 42 413 460 30/01/2023 6 000 40 494 400 6 000 90 494 614 31/01/2023 15 500 112 1 271 894 15 110 142 1 241 159 01/02/2023 1 500 3 123 300 3 000 16 246 960 02/02/2023 8 500 67 704 950 10 000 81 831 593 03/02/2023 8 500 69 710 850 14 000 179 1 174 330 06/02/2023 8 500 65 706 010 8 500 103 710 770 07/02/2023 7 000 51 584 882 7 000 74 586 531 08/02/2023 10 508 67 862 713 6 508 102 534 720 09/02/2023 6 000 90 519 184 17 000 72 1 477 358 10/02/2023 5 000 30 426 940 6 000 48 514 200 13/02/2023 7 000 39 603 240 8 000 82 689 880 14/02/2023 16 500 90 1 436 350 16 500 192 1 440 278 15/02/2023 11 000 55 976 880 16/02/2023 5 500 45 493 640 2 000 7 180 800 17/02/2023 9 000 65 799 620 9 000 66 800 610 20/02/2023 12 000 96 1 069 200 9 571 100 854 779 21/02/2023 13 500 108 1 188 630 13 500 66 1 191 050 22/02/2023 12 000 83 1 049 500 14 500 87 1 269 873 23/02/2023 1 000 13 88 740 1 000 9 88 900 24/02/2023 17 000 129 1 497 250 14 750 199 1 299 360 27/02/2023 7 500 45 653 550 8 500 74 741 720 28/02/2023 20 000 199 1 743 697 20 000 172 1 744 500 01/03/2023 7 000 57 616 400 7 000 34 617 100 02/03/2023 11 500 65 1 003 650 12 500 171 1 092 440 03/03/2023 4 000 19 354 800 6 000 42 533 940 07/03/2023 12 750 113 1 134 395 10 250 143 913 823 08/03/2023 9 500 90 841 099 9 500 102 842 380 09/03/2023 5 500 27 487 550 6 500 54 578 000 10/03/2023 24 000 138 2 068 900 21 164 143 1 829 283 13/03/2023 10 000 54 851 160 8 799 95 750 895 14/03/2023 1 500 21 127 680 7 000 45 602 110 15/03/2023 9 500 59 807 600 308 2 26 580 16/03/2023 3 000 22 251 340 8 500 62 720 800 17/03/2023 4 500 22 381 720 4 500 26 385 590 20/03/2023 11 000 65 927 665 11 000 113 929 283 21/03/2023 2 000 14 172 300 22/03/2023 5 500 46 473 339 3 500 35 302 180 23/03/2023 7 500 47 636 600 4 500 30 383 250 24/03/2023 22 970 89 1 876 202 14 720 225 1 202 508 27/03/2023 750 4 61 085 8 500 47 694 860 28/03/2023 8 750 66 714 225 8 750 120 715 227 29/03/2023 3 000 24 247 300 30/03/2023 5 000 59 418 160 5 000 34 418 552 31/03/2023 4 000 46 335 680 4 000 34 336 200 03/04/2023 10 000 61 834 418 10 000 151 835 373 04/04/2023 12 564 88 1 053 554 5 564 52 469 945 05/04/2023 14 000 79 1 129 350 6 000 79 478 040 06/04/2023 6 500 67 512 083 15 160 195 1 197 633 11/04/2023 2 500 28 199 150 5 000 25 398 820 12/04/2023 5 500 73 446 311 6 500 52 527 969 13/04/2023 4 539 45 367 951 10 005 148 812 620 14/04/2023 3 500 38 285 830 5 000 36 409 200 17/04/2023 2 000 35 165 820 2 000 12 166 200 18/04/2023 2 400 25 200 380 7 400 59 619 220 19/04/2023 4 000 36 334 600 5 000 56 419 060 20/04/2023 7 000 44 591 920 6 000 54 508 589 21/04/2023 5 600 50 469 515 3 600 41 302 465 24/04/2023 3 000 31 252 860 3 000 21 253 040 25/04/2023 3 500 26 295 700 6 000 42 508 400 26/04/2023 7 500 52 633 450 27/04/2023 2 092 18 174 298 4 592 40 384 600 28/04/2023 5 500 39 465 840 5 000 40 425 030 02/05/2023 8 868 99 760 572 9 368 82 805 263 03/05/2023 4 000 28 343 132 4 250 38 364 940 04/05/2023 21 250 119 1 791 320 20 000 221 1 694 571 05/05/2023 6 000 76 509 800 6 000 54 510 300 08/05/2023 4 000 20 340 190 4 000 28 340 880 09/05/2023 7 000 46 595 610 5 500 50 469 862 10/05/2023 4 500 25 383 820 1 263 7 107 734 11/05/2023 3 000 47 257 100 6 237 69 533 875 12/05/2023 2 000 25 172 540 2 000 11 172 700 15/05/2023 3 500 47 302 540 3 500 33 302 890 16/05/2023 5 000 56 429 160 4 000 30 343 960 17/05/2023 4 000 44 341 664 4 000 57 342 080 18/05/2023 3 000 20 259 140 19/05/2023 2 000 22 175 440 4 500 29 395 270 22/05/2023 4 500 52 394 320 3 000 40 263 460 23/05/2023 6 500 46 567 800 4 500 54 393 270 24/05/2023 7 500 41 643 530 25/05/2023 2 750 10 236 390 9 400 121 809 405 26/05/2023 4 000 44 349 250 5 000 37 437 685 29/05/2023 2 000 16 176 840 2 000 13 177 240 30/05/2023 5 500 32 488 460 5 500 34 489 460 31/05/2023 10 750 73 947 395 8 000 81 706 061 01/06/2023 4 410 59 391 699 5 410 35 482 935 02/06/2023 7 500 89 661 876 4 000 19 354 560 05/06/2023 5 500 22 487 650 4 000 37 355 131 06/06/2023 4 000 51 354 827 4 000 36 355 318 07/06/2023 4 500 23 399 180 4 500 16 399 900 08/06/2023 4 500 33 399 690 4 500 23 400 260 09/06/2023 9 500 72 847 250 9 500 118 848 190 12/06/2023 3 000 26 270 900 5 000 42 452 200 13/06/2023 5 500 24 507 020 14/06/2023 1 500 8 139 200 15/06/2023 6 000 47 550 650 3 000 51 275 490 16/06/2023 5 000 31 456 800 5 000 30 457 500 19/06/2023 12 500 65 1 136 820 10 500 150 956 078 20/06/2023 10 000 30 899 500 7 500 63 676 500 21/06/2023 2 500 29 221 680 2 500 28 221 920 22/06/2023 4 500 44 395 100 23/06/2023 5 000 15 434 900 5 000 45 435 220 26/06/2023 6 000 38 520 490 7 000 72 608 270 27/06/2023 6 210 27 540 640 7 610 83 663 567 28/06/2023 4 100 66 363 276 5 000 36 443 300 29/06/2023 6 000 49 531 780 4 500 48 399 300 30/06/2023 5 500 29 494 050

Key financial dates:

2023 first-half results: July 31, 2023

"Quiet period1" starts July 1, 2023



2023 nine-month results: November 8, 2023

"Quiet period1" starts October 9, 2023



2023 annual results: February 15, 2024

Quiet period1" starts January 16, 2024



General Meeting of Shareholders: May 29, 2024

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €8.3 billion in 2022. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes.

(code ISIN FR0010307819).https://www.legrandgroup.com

1 Period of time in which all communication is suspended in the run-up to the publication of results.

