Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at June 30th, 2023:
49,700 shares
- €24,008,779
In the first half of 2023, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,394
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 8,764
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 846,751 shares for €71,814,174
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 908,281 shares for €76,982,540
Recap:
- At the previous statement date (December 31st, 2022), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
111,230 shares
- €18,840,413
In the second half of 2022, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,432
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 12,366
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,407,398 shares for €105,576,353
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,410,901 shares for €105,923,752
- When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
90,346 shares
- €19,880,644
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
Date
Buy
Sell
Quantity
Number of
Traded volume
Quantity
Number of
Traded volume
02/01/2023
13 602
114
1 019 542
14 100
157
1 058 846
03/01/2023
6 000
40
455 597
7 500
61
570 060
04/01/2023
6 000
57
462 350
8 732
80
674 763
05/01/2023
15 000
84
1 156 260
17 500
194
1 354 914
06/01/2023
13 000
110
1 016 940
15 000
133
1 176 590
09/01/2023
5 500
34
442 270
10/01/2023
8 228
61
659 744
11/01/2023
6 250
84
500 130
9 500
57
760 525
12/01/2023
5 000
25
406 200
7 500
78
610 310
13/01/2023
10 500
81
852 900
13 000
162
1 057 600
16/01/2023
2 500
15
203 700
15 000
134
1 225 575
17/01/2023
3 750
28
308 370
8 000
84
658 060
18/01/2023
3 270
27
270 429
8 270
86
686 285
19/01/2023
15 000
119
1 222 100
16 000
208
1 305 352
20/01/2023
6 000
49
482 700
6 000
31
483 171
23/01/2023
2 000
18
162 600
2 000
6
162 900
24/01/2023
5 000
51
409 920
7 000
73
575 060
25/01/2023
12 500
88
1 020 300
12 500
152
1 020 750
26/01/2023
11 390
84
936 493
11 390
184
937 623
27/01/2023
3 000
17
246 300
5 000
42
413 460
30/01/2023
6 000
40
494 400
6 000
90
494 614
31/01/2023
15 500
112
1 271 894
15 110
142
1 241 159
01/02/2023
1 500
3
123 300
3 000
16
246 960
02/02/2023
8 500
67
704 950
10 000
81
831 593
03/02/2023
8 500
69
710 850
14 000
179
1 174 330
06/02/2023
8 500
65
706 010
8 500
103
710 770
07/02/2023
7 000
51
584 882
7 000
74
586 531
08/02/2023
10 508
67
862 713
6 508
102
534 720
09/02/2023
6 000
90
519 184
17 000
72
1 477 358
10/02/2023
5 000
30
426 940
6 000
48
514 200
13/02/2023
7 000
39
603 240
8 000
82
689 880
14/02/2023
16 500
90
1 436 350
16 500
192
1 440 278
15/02/2023
11 000
55
976 880
16/02/2023
5 500
45
493 640
2 000
7
180 800
17/02/2023
9 000
65
799 620
9 000
66
800 610
20/02/2023
12 000
96
1 069 200
9 571
100
854 779
21/02/2023
13 500
108
1 188 630
13 500
66
1 191 050
22/02/2023
12 000
83
1 049 500
14 500
87
1 269 873
23/02/2023
1 000
13
88 740
1 000
9
88 900
24/02/2023
17 000
129
1 497 250
14 750
199
1 299 360
27/02/2023
7 500
45
653 550
8 500
74
741 720
28/02/2023
20 000
199
1 743 697
20 000
172
1 744 500
01/03/2023
7 000
57
616 400
7 000
34
617 100
02/03/2023
11 500
65
1 003 650
12 500
171
1 092 440
03/03/2023
4 000
19
354 800
6 000
42
533 940
07/03/2023
12 750
113
1 134 395
10 250
143
913 823
08/03/2023
9 500
90
841 099
9 500
102
842 380
09/03/2023
5 500
27
487 550
6 500
54
578 000
10/03/2023
24 000
138
2 068 900
21 164
143
1 829 283
13/03/2023
10 000
54
851 160
8 799
95
750 895
14/03/2023
1 500
21
127 680
7 000
45
602 110
15/03/2023
9 500
59
807 600
308
2
26 580
16/03/2023
3 000
22
251 340
8 500
62
720 800
17/03/2023
4 500
22
381 720
4 500
26
385 590
20/03/2023
11 000
65
927 665
11 000
113
929 283
21/03/2023
2 000
14
172 300
22/03/2023
5 500
46
473 339
3 500
35
302 180
23/03/2023
7 500
47
636 600
4 500
30
383 250
24/03/2023
22 970
89
1 876 202
14 720
225
1 202 508
27/03/2023
750
4
61 085
8 500
47
694 860
28/03/2023
8 750
66
714 225
8 750
120
715 227
29/03/2023
3 000
24
247 300
30/03/2023
5 000
59
418 160
5 000
34
418 552
31/03/2023
4 000
46
335 680
4 000
34
336 200
03/04/2023
10 000
61
834 418
10 000
151
835 373
04/04/2023
12 564
88
1 053 554
5 564
52
469 945
05/04/2023
14 000
79
1 129 350
6 000
79
478 040
06/04/2023
6 500
67
512 083
15 160
195
1 197 633
11/04/2023
2 500
28
199 150
5 000
25
398 820
12/04/2023
5 500
73
446 311
6 500
52
527 969
13/04/2023
4 539
45
367 951
10 005
148
812 620
14/04/2023
3 500
38
285 830
5 000
36
409 200
17/04/2023
2 000
35
165 820
2 000
12
166 200
18/04/2023
2 400
25
200 380
7 400
59
619 220
19/04/2023
4 000
36
334 600
5 000
56
419 060
20/04/2023
7 000
44
591 920
6 000
54
508 589
21/04/2023
5 600
50
469 515
3 600
41
302 465
24/04/2023
3 000
31
252 860
3 000
21
253 040
25/04/2023
3 500
26
295 700
6 000
42
508 400
26/04/2023
7 500
52
633 450
27/04/2023
2 092
18
174 298
4 592
40
384 600
28/04/2023
5 500
39
465 840
5 000
40
425 030
02/05/2023
8 868
99
760 572
9 368
82
805 263
03/05/2023
4 000
28
343 132
4 250
38
364 940
04/05/2023
21 250
119
1 791 320
20 000
221
1 694 571
05/05/2023
6 000
76
509 800
6 000
54
510 300
08/05/2023
4 000
20
340 190
4 000
28
340 880
09/05/2023
7 000
46
595 610
5 500
50
469 862
10/05/2023
4 500
25
383 820
1 263
7
107 734
11/05/2023
3 000
47
257 100
6 237
69
533 875
12/05/2023
2 000
25
172 540
2 000
11
172 700
15/05/2023
3 500
47
302 540
3 500
33
302 890
16/05/2023
5 000
56
429 160
4 000
30
343 960
17/05/2023
4 000
44
341 664
4 000
57
342 080
18/05/2023
3 000
20
259 140
19/05/2023
2 000
22
175 440
4 500
29
395 270
22/05/2023
4 500
52
394 320
3 000
40
263 460
23/05/2023
6 500
46
567 800
4 500
54
393 270
24/05/2023
7 500
41
643 530
25/05/2023
2 750
10
236 390
9 400
121
809 405
26/05/2023
4 000
44
349 250
5 000
37
437 685
29/05/2023
2 000
16
176 840
2 000
13
177 240
30/05/2023
5 500
32
488 460
5 500
34
489 460
31/05/2023
10 750
73
947 395
8 000
81
706 061
01/06/2023
4 410
59
391 699
5 410
35
482 935
02/06/2023
7 500
89
661 876
4 000
19
354 560
05/06/2023
5 500
22
487 650
4 000
37
355 131
06/06/2023
4 000
51
354 827
4 000
36
355 318
07/06/2023
4 500
23
399 180
4 500
16
399 900
08/06/2023
4 500
33
399 690
4 500
23
400 260
09/06/2023
9 500
72
847 250
9 500
118
848 190
12/06/2023
3 000
26
270 900
5 000
42
452 200
13/06/2023
5 500
24
507 020
14/06/2023
1 500
8
139 200
15/06/2023
6 000
47
550 650
3 000
51
275 490
16/06/2023
5 000
31
456 800
5 000
30
457 500
19/06/2023
12 500
65
1 136 820
10 500
150
956 078
20/06/2023
10 000
30
899 500
7 500
63
676 500
21/06/2023
2 500
29
221 680
2 500
28
221 920
22/06/2023
4 500
44
395 100
23/06/2023
5 000
15
434 900
5 000
45
435 220
26/06/2023
6 000
38
|
520 490
7 000
72
608 270
27/06/2023
6 210
27
540 640
7 610
83
663 567
28/06/2023
4 100
66
363 276
5 000
36
443 300
29/06/2023
6 000
49
531 780
4 500
48
399 300
30/06/2023
5 500
29
494 050
Key financial dates:
- 2023 first-half results: July 31, 2023
"Quiet period1" starts July 1, 2023
- 2023 nine-month results: November 8, 2023
"Quiet period1" starts October 9, 2023
- 2023 annual results: February 15, 2024
Quiet period1" starts January 16, 2024
- General Meeting of Shareholders: May 29, 2024
ABOUT LEGRAND
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €8.3 billion in 2022. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes.
(code ISIN FR0010307819).https://www.legrandgroup.com
1 Period of time in which all communication is suspended in the run-up to the publication of results.
